Maxim’s 2007 ‘Unsexiest Women’ List Resurfaces, Sparks Outrage Over Cruel Rankings

This is a magazine list you definitely don't want to make. Oof!

Maxim condemned after ‘unsexiest women’ list surfaces with surprising first-place winner: ‘Ridiculously cruel’ https://t.co/BXm4xfDusu pic.twitter.com/bfbUKZMbKx — New York Post (@nypost) August 7, 2025

It's pretty cruel, actually.

More like “unsexy and the city.” Online viewers are ripping on a controversial 18-year-old Maxim article that listed the most “unattractive” women in showbiz — with “Sex And The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker topping the Mount Rushmore of alleged off-putting celebs. The unflattering ranking came to light via a Reddit post raising eyebrows online. “In 2007, Maxim thought it was clever to publish a list of ‘Unsexiest Women Alive’,” the original poster wrote. “Here are the 5 women they selected.” SJP was named the “unsexiest woman alive” with the men’s mag describing her as the “least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women,” per an article in Today. “How the hell did this [horse] Barbaro-faced broad manage to be the least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women and still star on a show with ‘sex’ in the title?” it read, per news.com.au.

Obviously, this article is 18 years old and times weren't nearly so 'woke'. Something like this would be ripped to shreds on today's internet.

I known it's cool to hate Gawker now, but Zoomers will never understand how awesome magazines and blogs used to be in the late 2000's. I remember reading my mom's copies of Radar Magazine and every issue was equally as ruthlessly cruel and hysterical in the best possible way https://t.co/J4iDXzG6m9 pic.twitter.com/jXZ6CiZqON — Summer Snow 🇺🇸 (@SummerSnowUSA) August 7, 2025

The Media was much more 'ahem' honest, back then. That is for sure.

The 'woke' American media loves to prop up the most hideous these days (see: Kamala's step-daughter') so there are PLENTY of options.

Women cry about 18 yr old article because they are strong and empowered.

A feminist win... https://t.co/3NnpGVcRH1 — Dan Perrins (@BlackBeard20096) August 7, 2025

It's all about being offended these days.

Thanks to Sydney Sweeney, Hot Models are back and we can rate those who are not! https://t.co/LvqTaJDsJX — Buffalo Al the F.R.O.G. (@TheRealFROGlife) August 7, 2025

Is the pendulum swinging back?

Blame the people around Spears who totally messed her up.

If you have to go back 20 years, just STFU — BartonBella (@BartonBella1) August 7, 2025

This is called walking around with the spirit of offense. Looking for anything to be mad about.

Cruel? I would say based — Espiritu (@espirituencasa) August 7, 2025

Might be cruel but they're not wrong! — Team Obsolescence (@lavintagebikes) August 7, 2025

The article was from 2007 and they’re still hysterical over it. — Daniel Giannuzzi (@dangiannuzzi) August 7, 2025

Unfortunately, the truth hurts even when it is almost two decades old. The 'Karens' cannot handle the truth.

