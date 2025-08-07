Maxim’s 2007 ‘Unsexiest Women’ List Resurfaces, Sparks Outrage Over Cruel Rankings

VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on August 07, 2025
meme

This is a magazine list you definitely don't want to make. Oof!

It's pretty cruel, actually.

More like “unsexy and the city.”

Online viewers are ripping on a controversial 18-year-old Maxim article that listed the most “unattractive” women in showbiz — with “Sex And The City” star Sarah Jessica Parker topping the Mount Rushmore of alleged off-putting celebs. The unflattering ranking came to light via a Reddit post raising eyebrows online.

“In 2007, Maxim thought it was clever to publish a list of ‘Unsexiest Women Alive’,” the original poster wrote. “Here are the 5 women they selected.” SJP was named the “unsexiest woman alive” with the men’s mag describing her as the “least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women,” per an article in Today. “How the hell did this [horse] Barbaro-faced broad manage to be the least sexy woman in a group of very unsexy women and still star on a show with ‘sex’ in the title?” it read, per news.com.au.

Obviously, this article is 18 years old and times weren't nearly so 'woke'. Something like this would be ripped to shreds on today's internet. 

The Media was much more 'ahem' honest, back then. That is for sure. 

The 'woke' American media loves to prop up the most hideous these days (see: Kamala's step-daughter') so there are PLENTY of options. 

It's all about being offended these days.

Is the pendulum swinging back?

Blame the people around Spears who totally messed her up.

This is called walking around with the spirit of offense. Looking for anything to be mad about. 

Unfortunately, the truth hurts even when it is almost two decades old. The 'Karens' cannot handle the truth.

