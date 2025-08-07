Mississippi Big Dummy Democrats' Epic Self-Own: Handing Corey DeAngelis a School Choice Slam Dunk

Corey DeAngelis is the master of school choice. It is best not to go toe to toe with the man who has heard every argument against school choice ever and refuted them. The Mississippi Democrats learned that lesson the hard way.

The Mississippi Democratic Party just accidentally made the case for school choice. Hilarious. pic.twitter.com/PUN9JxJder — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Um, that's exactly what school choice proponents want for education tax dollars ... to go directly to students. Duh!





Mississippi Democrats mistakenly hire Republican social media intern. https://t.co/OL0GO9Tpbd — Matthew Hoy (@hoystory) August 7, 2025

Heh! They certainly are helping the GOP cause.

Just want to leave this here for all to see…and add a big thanks to the @msdemocrats for beautifully making the case against their own position. Whoops! https://t.co/P71s6ooQBI — Secretary Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonMS) August 7, 2025

When the enemy is hanging themselves, don't get in their way.

The Mississippi Democratic Party came out for school vouchers and choice.



Based. https://t.co/RvxQSR0onQ — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) August 7, 2025

Very kind of them.

Lol very nice self own on democrats part. 😂🤣 https://t.co/QU7Q8141Ah — Rowdy_Rebel (@Rowdy_Richie) August 7, 2025

BREAKING: The Mississippi Democratic Party just deleted their monumental self-own post. https://t.co/gMhlT5W829 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Wow, that was fast! pic.twitter.com/iZm68aaNzE — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Too bad the internet is forever and ever.

School choice because educated Democrats aren't smart enough to know when they are making the argument for school choice, defunding colleges, ending the US Dept of Education, and DOGE all at the same time. https://t.co/pj5rZco5LR — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) August 7, 2025

Democrats and Union officials (but we repeat ourselves) have been running the public school system and that is why they are in the shape they are currently in. Sorry, but those people just aren't that smart.

MS Dems to their social media intern... pic.twitter.com/ojQhY9qM9P — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 7, 2025

That person absolutely lost their job. Heh.

This can’t be real. — Rep. Jansen Owen (@JansenOwen) August 7, 2025

Yes, the Democrats are really that dumb. Just a big bunch of dummies!

Did they block you? — Markus T 🥷🎮 (@markus85cali) August 7, 2025

Yes. And just deleted the post. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Also, they really are not fans of Mr. DeAngelis. What a pity!

So if we call them K12 Pell Grants... — Vance (@1RedPen) August 7, 2025

Just a bit of re-branding.

Clearly the Mississippi Democrat party staff went to Mississippi Public schools. — JW (@C130GuyBNA) August 7, 2025

Womp-womp!

Self-awareness is not their strong suit. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) August 7, 2025

We deserve better enemies. — Farm Girl (@SherryLuvsIdaho) August 7, 2025

We really do.







