Mississippi Big Dummy Democrats' Epic Self-Own: Handing Corey DeAngelis a School Choice Slam Dunk

justmindy
justmindy | 6:00 AM on August 07, 2025
Imgflip

Corey DeAngelis is the master of school choice. It is best not to go toe to toe with the man who has heard every argument against school choice ever and refuted them. The Mississippi Democrats learned that lesson the hard way. 

Advertisement

Um, that's exactly what school choice proponents want for education tax dollars ... to go directly to students. Duh!

Heh! They certainly are helping the GOP cause.

When the enemy is hanging themselves, don't get in their way. 

Very kind of them.

Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
justmindy
Too bad the internet is forever and ever. 

Democrats and Union officials (but we repeat ourselves) have been running the public school system and that is why they are in the shape they are currently in. Sorry, but those people just aren't that smart. 

That person absolutely lost their job. Heh.

Yes, the Democrats are really that dumb. Just a big bunch of dummies!

Also, they really are not fans of Mr. DeAngelis. What a pity!

Just a bit of re-branding. 

Womp-womp!

We really do.



Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION GOP MISSISSIPPI

Cry Me a River: Student Loan Whiners and Their Massive Debt Crash Outs
justmindy
TV Reporter Shows Gene Wu's Young Son 'Watching History Unfold' in CNN Interview
Brett T.
One Year On: Goofy Tim Walz Spins Kamala's Epic Flop While X Roars With Laughter
justmindy
On Gerrymandering, Sen. Chris Murphy Claims Democrats Respect Norms and Stay 'Inside the Box'
Brett T.
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth
Sam J.
Even Stephen Colbert Ridicules Gerrymandered Illinois Map With Gov. J.B. Pritzker
Brett T.

