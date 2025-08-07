Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re Whining

Oh, this presentation really had the Left crashing out.

WATCH: @Apple CEO @tim_cook's full remarks from the Oval Office:



"I'm very proud to say that today, we're committing an additional $100 billion to the United States, bringing our total U.S. investment to $600 billion... We believe deeply in the promise of this great nation." pic.twitter.com/XZgY250nJk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) August 6, 2025

First of all, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, made an announcement about phone glass being made in Kentucky, a significant investment in the American worker. Then, he presented President Trump with a present.

Tim Cook pathetically kisses Trump's $ss by pretending him with a "24 karat gold" gift pic.twitter.com/rkPyEhKasG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2025

Rupar is big mad and this is big hilarious! He's such a hater.

Obeying in advance. Bending the knee. Kissing the ring.



Profiles in cowardice proliferate. https://t.co/DnJn3MJuzH — (((BuffaloMeg)))👸🏼 🪷💛🐝🥀 (@mwolfers) August 6, 2025

The good news is all it takes to help the government decide which company wins (since that's what we do these days) is gifting 24 karat gold trophies to the 14 year old in charge of the country.



Perfectly normal. Exactly as the founding fathers wanted it. https://t.co/MF6uLN8hFY — Tweets from Zach Weinberg (@zachweinberg) August 7, 2025

The Left are such bitter Bettys. They are always so mad. Even when good things are happening, they hate it because it means Trump is winning. They'll root against their own country rather than support their President.

Fantastic info in here 👇🏼 Apple knows it has to produce a lot more here in the U.S. because Americans won’t be willing to pay $3K for an iPhone. As a long time iPhone user, I haven’t seen better & I even got my wife to convert. 🤣 #MAGA https://t.co/ECfuVrIizZ — Steve Bailey (@SteveBailey80) August 6, 2025

It's exciting times.

How can any European country compete with the US when 1 company is able to invest 600 billion in their own country? https://t.co/7ph1DJHmEJ — Luca Bovone (@lucabovone) August 7, 2025

Isn't American exceptionalism grand?

✊🇺🇸👏🇺🇸



It's truly amazing to see manufacturing come back to America. Securing suppliers across the Continental US is easier now than in the last few decades.



Rebuilding the US supply chain is just getting started, and it's not slowing down. https://t.co/OdRGanLInv — Steve Smith (@steve_ntnl) August 7, 2025

Great news for the American worker.

Another win for Trump and the USA! https://t.co/wZ6jlWy68K — Jack Bergstrom - coach, speaker, author (@jackbergstrom) August 6, 2025

Still not tired of winning.

Democrats and corporations have been taken out to the woodshed



Total capitulation https://t.co/X8l0tfjasM — Aidan (@aidannonX) August 7, 2025

Isn't it amazing how corporations are committed to American growth now? https://t.co/Yaau21ixSP — Brian Sooy (@briansooy) August 6, 2025

Trump deserves the credit for that.

Trump is the goat https://t.co/WHc3zxvblE — Victor Rambo (@Victorr_Luis) August 7, 2025

He certainly is. He is Making America Great Again.

