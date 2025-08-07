Gov. JB Pritzker Says He Wants Fair Non-Partisan District Maps While Praising Illinois’...
Tim Cook’s $600B Pledge to America Triggers Leftist Meltdown: Trump’s Winning and They’re Whining

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 AM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Oh, this presentation really had the Left crashing out.

First of all, Tim Cook, Apple CEO, made an announcement about phone glass being made in Kentucky, a significant investment in the American worker. Then, he presented President Trump with a present. 

Rupar is big mad and this is big hilarious! He's such a hater.

The Left are such bitter Bettys. They are always so mad. Even when good things are happening, they hate it because it means Trump is winning. They'll root against their own country rather than support their President. 

It's exciting times.

Isn't American exceptionalism grand?

Great news for the American worker.

Still not tired of winning. 

Trump deserves the credit for that.

He certainly is. He is Making America Great Again. 

