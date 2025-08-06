Gov. Maura Healey’s Hypocrisy Exposed: Crying Wolf Over Gerrymandering in a 9-0 Blue...
Rick Wilson’s Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy Exposed As Past Tweets Haunt Turncoat Troll

justmindy
justmindy | 11:15 AM on August 06, 2025

Oh, Rick Wilson. The little turncoat troll was embarrassed by his own words. Again. He took to his little video feed to decry 'gerrymandering' in Texas. He breathlessly told America how awful gerrymandering is and how it is destroying democracy. 

Unfortunately for Rick, he used to sing a whole different tune and the internet is forever.

Oops! Apparently, Rick is the lazy and sloppy one. That's the least surprising news of today. 

He's a very scared man.

See, it's tough for Rick because he used to claim to be a conservative Republican, but now he's a far left commie. His words keep haunting him, though. 

Hide your kids and your wife.

If Rick wasn't a hypocrite, he wouldn't be anything at all. 

Of course they do. Rick knows that, of course, but he is willing to overlook anything as long as his palms are being greased and he gets TV hits on MSNBC.

Rick hasn't made anyone's day in decades. 

Well, the EX-GOP media guy. Nobody in the GOP will touch him with a 10 foot pole now. 

Oh, the information is wrong and lazy? That sounds exactly like Rick. Is it also short? He's also very short. 

Yes, those are the ones he is talking about. 

Like all things Rick Wilson, he is only outraged if it pays well. He has no actual convictions.

