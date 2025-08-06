Rick Wilson’s Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy Exposed As Past Tweets Haunt Turncoat Troll

Oh, Rick Wilson. The little turncoat troll was embarrassed by his own words. Again. He took to his little video feed to decry 'gerrymandering' in Texas. He breathlessly told America how awful gerrymandering is and how it is destroying democracy.

The gerrymandering plot in Texas is a real leadership test for Democrats from top to bottom. It’s time to play hardball. @TheRickWilson on MSNBC: pic.twitter.com/zSw3KNjMwm — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 5, 2025

Unfortunately for Rick, he used to sing a whole different tune and the internet is forever.

"Gerrymandering" is often code for "We run lazy, sloppy, low $ campaigns appealing to the most liberal edge cases and lose." — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 4, 2017

Oops! Apparently, Rick is the lazy and sloppy one. That's the least surprising news of today.

The P-Rick Wilson, founder of #PatriotFront is apparently so dumb he doesn't recognize the fact that every perennial blue state has Gerry rigged their districts for years. But when he fears a GOP state may to the same, they all squeal like baby piglets especially @ProjectLincoln. https://t.co/0PdcKY3Wlw — Zan Eskelson (@Zan_Eskelson) August 5, 2025

He's a very scared man.

Damn it’s tough when conservatives decide to play by the rules you set!!! Be careful what you ask for…you just might get it https://t.co/KA8oddRJCQ — Larry Cotten (@Cottentale) August 6, 2025

See, it's tough for Rick because he used to claim to be a conservative Republican, but now he's a far left commie. His words keep haunting him, though.

Speaking of Hardball - Service announcement - Parents don’t let your kids play hardball with anyone from the pedo project. — LeaningLibertarian (@1776Libertarian) August 6, 2025

Hide your kids and your wife.

Are you ignoring all the (D) gerrymandered states, hypocrite? Imagine running to the most gerrymandered state in the USA (Illinois) to try to make your point!

The Lincoln Project is nothing more than a

D卐MOCR☭T propaganda clown show! Have a picture of your boat, LOL! pic.twitter.com/eGw2YdbuAu — Ultra Maga greg (@gafr60) August 6, 2025

If Rick wasn't a hypocrite, he wouldn't be anything at all.

Massachusetts

Rhode Island

Hawaii

New Mexico

Connecticut

These Blue states have all done it — BeppiButler (@BeppiButler1) August 5, 2025

Of course they do. Rick knows that, of course, but he is willing to overlook anything as long as his palms are being greased and he gets TV hits on MSNBC.

Make our day, Rick. — David Scott (@dscottsf) May 4, 2017

Rick hasn't made anyone's day in decades.

Says the GOP media guy — Rogue Shinobi (@Patriots74) May 4, 2017

Well, the EX-GOP media guy. Nobody in the GOP will touch him with a 10 foot pole now.

Really dude? This is pure lazy disinformation. — Ben Bolts (@BigBenBolts) May 4, 2017

Oh, the information is wrong and lazy? That sounds exactly like Rick. Is it also short? He's also very short.

You mean the folks that ran away? 😂😂😂 — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) August 5, 2025

Yes, those are the ones he is talking about.

Soo. Where was your outrage?



New York last redistricted its congressional and state legislative districts in 2022, following the 2020 U.S. Census. The process was finalized after the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission submitted maps, which were rejected by the… — James Boyce (@JamesBo63498520) August 5, 2025

Like all things Rick Wilson, he is only outraged if it pays well. He has no actual convictions.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



