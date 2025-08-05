Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About...
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and...
Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia...
Whitlock's Lame Sauce Analogy: Cruz's Israel Support Isn't Pledging Allegiance to Another...
Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis
Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
David French Makes 'The Conservative Case' for Being Baghdad Bob About Trump and...
WOOF! WATCH Don Lemon's Bonkers Trump-Trashing Therapy Session with the Runaway Texas Dem...
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse'...
THERE IT IS! Jasmine Crockett Admits Dems LOSE When Voter ID Is the...
Zohran Mamdani's Socialist Staffer BRAGS About Being in the Best Position to 'Seize...
GHOUL! Jim Acosta Throws Dad of AI Parkland Victim Under the Bus After...

NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

Must be nice to be a favorite eatery among the Education set. It certainly pays well. 

Advertisement

Apparently, those scholarly pursuits sure work up quite an appetite. 

That seems very chummy.

Only if it is expensive cake.

The days of transparency are going to be tough on the people who spend taxpayer dollars like they are unlimited. 

And not even blinking an eye.

Recommended

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Apparently, their main priority is figuring out new ways to shake taxpayers down and then spending their money frivolously. 

DEI was always just a shakedown. It's never been about helping the less fortunate or providing additional opportunities to those who were overlooked in the past. 

Apparently, the perks are really good though.

New York absolutely needs DOGE, stat! In fact, they also need Florida's new FAFO program, too. They need ALL the transparency. 

Advertisement

That would be an interesting link for some enterprising journalist to research. 

It's their favorite pastime. 

Surely the full bellies of the fat cats will help the kids learn to Math. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN NEW YORK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH)
Sam J.
Brian Harrison ROASTS CNN's Kaitlan Collins Over WHY the Left Is Mad About TX Redistricting Maps (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
One of a KIND: Trump Walking on the Roof of the WH (and Taking Questions!) BREAKS X In a Spectacular Way
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Repeats Retracted Daily Beast Story About Jeffrey Epstein and Melania Trump
Brett T.
Well, Well, What Do We Have HERE? Ethics Committee RIPS AOC for 'Spouse' Shenanigans and HOOBOY *Thread*
Sam J.
CNBC Host ‘Fact-Checks’ Trump 'Claim' Live Over the Phone
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Gonna Leave a MARK! Scott Jennings Drops Verbal Hammer on Van Jones' Russia Collusion Baloney (WATCH) Sam J.
Advertisement