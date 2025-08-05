NYC Education Officials Feast on $745K at Favored Eatery, Taxpayers Foot the Bill

Must be nice to be a favorite eatery among the Education set. It certainly pays well.

NYC education officials forked over $745K in taxpayer dough to one restaurant over past year: comptroller pic.twitter.com/3uWvwleOYb — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

Talk about eating your feelings. 🤦🏼 https://t.co/c1aZgn7IfA — Alasdair Forrestal™ (@BoredJamesBored) August 5, 2025

Apparently, those scholarly pursuits sure work up quite an appetite.

$745K in DOE funds blown at one restaurant in a single year. $1.4M since 2016.



That restaurant? Fusion East, owned by Andrew Walcott—who just happens to sit on Mayor Adams’s Small Business Advisory Commission.



Coincidence? Or proof the DOE has become a $38B feeding ground for… pic.twitter.com/TACQho1Jk7 — Joseph Hernandez (@hernandezfornyc) August 3, 2025

That seems very chummy.

Let us eat cake. https://t.co/rZ71iHzWij — Parallel Polis in Exile 🇺🇸 (@Polis_in_Exile) August 5, 2025

Only if it is expensive cake.

No more meals and hotel stays on the taxpayers. We have this thing called the interwebs where everyone can meet online. — SteveEP 🇺🇸 (@SteveEP_) August 5, 2025

The days of transparency are going to be tough on the people who spend taxpayer dollars like they are unlimited.

Those Democrats in NYC are robbing taxpayer's blind. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 5, 2025

And not even blinking an eye.

Wild how NYC always cries about budget but has no problem blowing cash like this; priorities are seriously messed up. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) August 5, 2025

Apparently, their main priority is figuring out new ways to shake taxpayers down and then spending their money frivolously.

Dirty secret:



All the minority and female empowerment government programs end up being about stealing from tax payers



Reparations don't need to be paid

They've already been taken

Literally just taken — LusciousMuffins (@LuciousMuffins) August 5, 2025

DEI was always just a shakedown. It's never been about helping the less fortunate or providing additional opportunities to those who were overlooked in the past.

People's taxes are like Monopoly money to these pieces of s*** — Art (@ArtFLNY) August 5, 2025

Yet salaries are low!! — LemonScone👑 (@Squirrelmommo) August 5, 2025

Apparently, the perks are really good though.

NY needs its own DOGE. — RosieGeigs (@rmgeig) August 5, 2025

New York absolutely needs DOGE, stat! In fact, they also need Florida's new FAFO program, too. They need ALL the transparency.

Wonder if there is a connection between this restaurant and someone in the DOE. How many other businesses are receiving money? — Clay 🇺🇸 (@NCensed) August 5, 2025

Advertisement

That would be an interesting link for some enterprising journalist to research.

The Democrats in NYC waste so much money. — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) August 5, 2025

It's their favorite pastime.

NYC Disaster USA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/b2trb7Yc78 — Taimour Alkabili QuadiGraf (@TAlkabili) August 5, 2025

Oh I’m so glad the educrats treat themselves so well while us lowly teachers will be spending around $500 of our own money on copy paper, chart paper, post its, bulletin board paper, etc. but hey as long as the pencil pushers are well fed our test scores will improve. — Jvolks (@JimVolkland) August 1, 2025

Surely the full bellies of the fat cats will help the kids learn to Math.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.