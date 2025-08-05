Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis

The Media will find any and every reason to criticize Ron DeSantis. He can do nothing right in their eyes. If he wears rubber boots at disaster sites or cowboy boots at a BBQ or even if he wears sweater vests. It's absolutely silly.

🚨 .@GovRonDeSantis has coined the term “Commander in Chief”— literally and printing coins to prove it.



Is this a 2028 power move? Or a jab at Trump?



Either way, he wants you to know who’s boss👇https://t.co/RFr7ycX7sm — The Floridian (@Floridianpress) August 4, 2025

So, 'The Floridian' is mad Governor DeSantis has 'challenge coins'. These are an old tradition often given out to people who contribute to the community or excel in some way. They are collectable and treasured.

Looks like the Floridian just discovered challenge coins https://t.co/9vIa2bNTb0 pic.twitter.com/dUG3cJfLhH — Alex Lanfranconi (@AlexLanfran) August 5, 2025

Did they just crawl out from under a rock? Maybe they were buried in Florida's sand?

*squints*



*looks at the Florida Constitution*



No, I don’t think he did. https://t.co/Acp8Y1QaG9 pic.twitter.com/rfVogJQ4NH — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 5, 2025

How audacious of him to claim the title bestowed upon him by the Florida Constitution! How could he presume such authority?

Is there a cute acronym for DeSantis hate? DDS sounds like a dentist. https://t.co/vxWUEjj9lM pic.twitter.com/s3JkO2qREb — Un-nudgeable (@KPlorable) August 5, 2025

Maybe 'Ron Rage'?

Guess The Floridian should have researched this for a minute. https://t.co/5Mi75diwMg pic.twitter.com/tc4egb0nCt — Charlene🐊🇺🇸IStandWith 🇮🇱 (@CharleneisinFL) August 5, 2025

It's too much to ask for the 'press' to do some due diligence.

Are they going to try to tweet through it, or are they going to do the journalistically responsible thing and delete this boneheaded tweet? Let's watch! https://t.co/8BhYp58W6A — GumSlinger (@GumSlinger) August 5, 2025

They're going to tweet and wipe their tears away with their Cheetos covered fingers.

It's quite nice.

The Commander in Chief of Florida is literally the title of the Governor as per the state’s constitution, this was not “coined” by Gov. DeSantis. And apparently, @Floridianpress is also just now learning about challenge coins.



Anyway, here’s Rick Scott’s from over a decade ago. https://t.co/0equNEdsFz pic.twitter.com/k2RQhBYfBz — Travis Akers 🇺🇸 (@travisakers) August 5, 2025

Oops!

You're just trying to find something, no matter what, to smear our excellent Governor DeSantis who actually is the Commander in Chief!

Putting it on the challenge coin is the right thing to do according to the Florida Constitution!

YOU people are pathetic losers! pic.twitter.com/yuFG5hV2cW — LibertyBell🐊 (@MinkyFreedom24) August 5, 2025

It's their quest. They fear him so much. It's so obvious.

It's a challenge coin, you idiots. Not only is it a title that governors have and are allowed to use, but it's a military tradition. He's not putting it on quarters ffs. — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) August 5, 2025

They act like he is trying to replace the United States Dollar for goodness sake.

Every Florida Governor since @JebBush has issued a challenge coin as Commander in Chief of the @FLGuard.



Here’s Jeb’s from around 2005 — a classic! pic.twitter.com/EzmusQ7XLX — 𝓔𝓻𝓲𝓬 𝓒𝓪𝓻𝓻 (@_EricCarr) August 5, 2025

Oof! They should print a retraction. They should, but they won't.

