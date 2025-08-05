Never Change! Flimsy Shot by 'The Floridian': Grasping at Straws to Smear DeSantis

Something Is Rotten in Denmark: Zoo's Unwanted Pet-to-Predator Buffet Sparks Outrage
justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on August 05, 2025
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

The Media will find any and every reason to criticize Ron DeSantis. He can do nothing right in their eyes. If he wears rubber boots at disaster sites or cowboy boots at a BBQ or even if he wears sweater vests. It's absolutely silly.

So, 'The Floridian' is mad Governor DeSantis has 'challenge coins'. These are an old tradition often given out to people who contribute to the community or excel in some way. They are collectable and treasured. 

Did they just crawl out from under a rock? Maybe they were buried in Florida's sand?

How audacious of him to claim the title bestowed upon him by the Florida Constitution! How could he presume such authority?

Maybe 'Ron Rage'?

It's too much to ask for the 'press' to do some due diligence. 

They're going to tweet and wipe their tears away with their Cheetos covered fingers.

It's quite nice.

Oops! 

It's their quest. They fear him so much. It's so obvious. 

They act like he is trying to replace the United States Dollar for goodness sake.

Oof! They should print a retraction. They should, but they won't.

