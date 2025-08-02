BULLSEYE: NBC News Reports a Man Is Upset World Dart Federation Rules Bar...
Dem Policies Fail Americans: Illegal with DUI, Domestic Violence Record Kills Mom and Daughter in Crash

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on August 02, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The Left loves to tell us illegals only come to the United States to work 18 hours a day and sleep, cause no trouble and never make a peep in the communities they invade. Once again, here is another story that proves it's just not so.

An illegal immigrant from Mexico was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a speeding SUV that crossed into incoming traffic and crashed head-on into a compact car, killing an innocent woman and her bright-eyed 11-year-old daughter, New Jersey authorities said.

Raul Luna-Perez, 43, has been living in Red Bank, N.J., since early 2023, federal sources told The Post. When and where he allegedly snuck into the  U.S. is not known.

The suspect has been roaming free despite two DUI arrests in March and April, and a domestic violence arrest in 2023, according to records.“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Post Friday. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. 

“President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.”

White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the Trump administration’s thoughts “are with the surviving family members coping with the loss of their loved ones.

Governor Murphy should not sleep at night over stories like this.

They have to protect themselves, but it's true. 

Hopefully on the way to pick him up!

They should be.

He should have been deported after his first arrest. 

There's a new story like this every week. 

Their last concern is hard working Americans.

