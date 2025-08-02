Dem Policies Fail Americans: Illegal with DUI, Domestic Violence Record Kills Mom and Daughter in Crash

The Left loves to tell us illegals only come to the United States to work 18 hours a day and sleep, cause no trouble and never make a peep in the communities they invade. Once again, here is another story that proves it's just not so.

Illegal migrant — not deported despite multiple DUI and domestic violence raps — allegedly kills mom, 11-yr-old daughter in horrific wrong-way crash https://t.co/4ZQXyjoW9J pic.twitter.com/wLc0bVZOiY — New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025

An illegal immigrant from Mexico was allegedly drunk behind the wheel of a speeding SUV that crossed into incoming traffic and crashed head-on into a compact car, killing an innocent woman and her bright-eyed 11-year-old daughter, New Jersey authorities said. Raul Luna-Perez, 43, has been living in Red Bank, N.J., since early 2023, federal sources told The Post. When and where he allegedly snuck into the U.S. is not known. The suspect has been roaming free despite two DUI arrests in March and April, and a domestic violence arrest in 2023, according to records.“Governor Murphy and his sanctuary policies released this serial criminal into New Jersey communities,” Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Post Friday. “Now, this innocent family is shattered by their failed leadership. “President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to do everything in their power to remove these criminal illegal aliens before they destroy more lives.” White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson said the Trump administration’s thoughts “are with the surviving family members coping with the loss of their loved ones.

"Red Bank Man" was out and about after multiple DUIs thanks to NJ's sanctuary-loving @GovMurphy and local Dem loons https://t.co/4sPmqiPupz — Maureen Sullivan (@Sullivan_Maur) August 2, 2025

Governor Murphy should not sleep at night over stories like this.

How do you say "allegedly" when he was like - right there - wrong side of the road, et al? https://t.co/ETODn5OBNq — Krystal Wasser, MA, STL (@WasserKrystal) August 2, 2025

They have to protect themselves, but it's true.

Where is ICE? https://t.co/NjIzGGObpQ — The Canadian Pioneer (@CanadaPioneer) August 2, 2025

Hopefully on the way to pick him up!

Should the family of these victims be able to sue elected officials who allowed him to stay in America? https://t.co/Cgkuy48EBf — RiverOakIsler (@Hornbeamed) August 2, 2025

They should be.

Make sure you thank Governor Murphy and his fellow progressive pols for New Jersey’s Sanctuary policies!!



“The suspect has been roaming free despite two DUI arrests in March and April, and a domestic violence arrest in 2023..”@GovMurphy https://t.co/yh3PcPvYY9 — Al (@AlBeachGuy) August 2, 2025

He should have been deported after his first arrest.

There's a pattern here. https://t.co/WAHJRVAtaS — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) August 2, 2025

There's a new story like this every week.

This is who the far-left Democrats are protecting



Hint: It’s not the mom and 11 year old daughter https://t.co/Kmyv0WWlya — Johnny Lawrence Jr (@AmericanGr8ness) August 2, 2025

Their last concern is hard working Americans.

