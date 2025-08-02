Senator Fetterman’s Fearless Truth: A Democrat’s Rare Honesty on Trump’s Trade Wins

Senator John Fetterman may be a Democrat, but he is honest. That's a rare trait for members of that party. He may be one of one.
Dem senator agrees with GOP that Trump’s making progress on trade war https://t.co/dpBMC6bmwu pic.twitter.com/M5PeJk1Dgj— New York Post (@nypost) August 2, 2025
Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman admitted that his party had gotten it wrong about President Donald Trump’s tariffs, saying that, so far, the U.S. trade war is “going well.”
Asked by Fox News Digital whether he thought the Trump administration was winning the trade war, Fetterman responded, “Absolutely.”
“I’m a huge fan of Bill Maher, and I mean, I think he’s really one of the oracles for my party, and he acknowledged it, it’s like, hey, he thought that the tariffs were going to tank the economy, and then he acknowledged that it didn’t,” said Fetterman.
“So, for me,” he went on, “it seems like the E.U. thing has been going well, and I guess we’ll see how it happens with China.”
This comes as Trump is increasing the tariff on Canada from 25% to 35% beginning on Friday, after the U.S. neighbor to the north failed to help curb the imports of fentanyl and other illicit drugs.
The White House noted that Trump signed an executive order on Thursday to increase the tariff in an effort to hold Canada accountable for its role in the flow of illicit drugs into the U.S.
Additionally, Trump signed another executive order on Thursday to modify the reciprocal tariff rates for some countries to further address the United States’ trade deficits.
The action reflects Trump’s efforts to protect the U.S. from foreign threats to national security and the economy by securing “fair, balanced and reciprocal trade relationships,” the White House said.
Earlier this year, Trump announced an additional 10% tariff on all countries as well as higher tariffs for countries the U.S. has large trade deficits with.
The tariffs became effective on April 9.
Since then, Trump and his team have since made several trade deals with several countries.
Facts are facts….. way more companies and countries are investing in the US again.— AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) August 2, 2025
The truth is the truth and Fetterman is simply acknowledging facts. Good for him!
Politics really makes for unexpected alliances👀— Emma (@Emma__Huber01) August 2, 2025
Who would've thought Fetterman would become the most thoughtful elected Democrat?
It's interesting that the democrats haven't gotten rid of him yet. Maybe their going to use him as their tool?— Margie (@Margie____) August 2, 2025
I'm so impressed with him. Real political courage.— Dawn Pettengill (@DawnPettengill) August 2, 2025
That's rare in DC these days.
Why did I read "Damned senator agrees with GOP that Trump's making progress"?— Licherman (@teyanos9) August 2, 2025
That's how the Democrats feel about him.
What’s crazy is just 7 months ago PA had 2 democrat senators. Now they’ve got two seemingly Republican.— ⛄️ Snowman ⛄️ (@msnow1224) August 2, 2025
That's because Fetterman had mental health therapy and the other one just isn't completely crazy.
So he is switching parties?— George Santos for NYC Mayor (@woulhgjkfd) August 2, 2025
Let's hope so. The GOP needs another vote in the Senate.
