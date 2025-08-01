Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction

Mehdi Hasan is really angry Israel has the Iron Dome to protect itself. He wishes they would make it easier to attack them.

“It’s because [Israel] has Iron Dome that it acts so recklessly because it knows it has impunity.”@mehdirhasan debates Jeremy Ben-Ami on whether we should distinguish between offensive & defensive weapons to Israel after Dems have continued funding its Iron Dome defense system. pic.twitter.com/IrprJvaPY3 — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) July 31, 2025

It's almost like Mehdi doesn't think Israel has the right to protect itself. It's kind of like he sees them as second hand citizens not worthy of life. There was another historical figure who thought like that.

“It’s not fair that the Jew had made it difficult to kill him” is quite the take. https://t.co/0QZImtIsyp — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) August 1, 2025

People act more calmly and reservedly when they are under greater threat, the man who had never met a single person argued https://t.co/bfaE2VkLsV — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) August 1, 2025

A threatened people will do their best to defend themselves. That's a basic human instinct.

Consider that if Israel didn't have the luxury of shooting down missiles aimed directly at its civilians, its response to enemies who style themselves existential might, in turn, be to take them extraordinarily seriously. https://t.co/4CTxk3WpaQ — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) August 1, 2025

Exactly! Actually, just shooting down missiles is the least amount of harm they could do.

“It should be easier to kill the Jews!”



🫣 https://t.co/8kGEc76IrE — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) August 1, 2025

The Pod Save the Dude Bros @CrookedMedia want to make it easier to kill Jews https://t.co/rfqbJJAqYu — Ragnar+ (@RagnarDanneskj1) August 1, 2025

What a terrible group of people.

the end goal for ppl like Hasan Piker, Mehdi and their Neo Nazi comrades is for more Jews to die https://t.co/785Yc6x2J4 — Jay Asliken 🕋☪️✈️ (@assliken) August 1, 2025

It seems that way.

Hasan is sad that more Jews aren't dying. But in reality, without the Iron Dome, Israel would be compelled to be far more aggressive and deadly in destroying threats. https://t.co/f1Z3bRIJI8 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 1, 2025

What a despicable person. https://t.co/2EJ9bRglaX — Chad Ragsdale (@caragsdale) August 1, 2025

That is being kind.

Mehdi Hasan is perhaps the biggest fraud of all of those that get pushed as an "intellectual" of the left.

Separate whatever you think about Israel, the Iron Dome is an entirely defensive system that prevents missile attacks launched against it citizen centers. https://t.co/TBPcXn1fbk — Joe Vogel (@iqmutant) August 1, 2025

He's hardly an intellectual. He's a propagandist.

Im sorry what?

More nonsense by Mehdi as usual https://t.co/kwXlrFP3sg — Josh Burman (@josh_burman_) August 1, 2025

Per the usual.

Israel should have impunity from psychopaths who have sworn to wipe them out. https://t.co/qaQDbLrPXe — Regs (@r3gulations) August 1, 2025

Well said.

If Israel didn’t have Iron Dome, after a few thousand more Israeli deaths by terrorists, they would’ve carpet bombed Gaza and not left a single living organism, be it a hostage or Gazan child. Out of necessity. Iron Dome saves lives on both sides you daft “thinker.” https://t.co/vTuUkMZq4f — Seth Horwitz (@Seth_Horwitz) August 1, 2025

Mehdi has never been mistaken as a critical thinker, to be fair.

