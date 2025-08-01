Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propag...
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction

justmindy
justmindy | 2:35 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Leo Correa

Mehdi Hasan is really angry Israel has the Iron Dome to protect itself. He wishes they would make it easier to attack them. 

It's almost like Mehdi doesn't think Israel has the right to protect itself. It's kind of like he sees them as second hand citizens not worthy of life. There was another historical figure who thought like that.

A threatened people will do their best to defend themselves. That's a basic human instinct. 

Exactly! Actually, just shooting down missiles is the least amount of harm they could do. 

What a terrible group of people.

It seems that way.

That is being kind.

He's hardly an intellectual. He's a propagandist. 

Per the usual.

Well said.

Mehdi has never been mistaken as a critical thinker, to be fair.

