Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale

Bradley Moss has a stark warning for the Trump Administration. If they keep trying to make the changes voters wanted, the next time there is a Democratic POTUS, they will ram through far left activist judges. As if they haven't already been doing that, sir. Please take your Chicken Little act and try it on a nation that doesn't already see Leftists are trying to railroad Trump at every junction with court hearings and ridiculous rulings.

Advertisement

Oh no! Democrats might start nominating the most ardently ideological, brazenly partisan judges they can if Republicans don't concede their power.



Just imagine! pic.twitter.com/0RDp9IaS86 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2025

Bradley can say this wacky stuff on 'Bluesky' and get away with it, but that won't stop us from dragging him over here on Twitter (X), as well.

Exhibit A!

It's almost like they don't expect you to notice... https://t.co/hvaO79GEmc — Just Call Me Alice (@RoseGlo4) July 30, 2025

They really do think Republicans are stupid.

Not the super above board Democrats who would never use lawfare against their political opponents. Eyeroll!

@BradMossEsq

Consider moving somewhere else since the US is so disappointing to you https://t.co/BPD8vBAAbT — M (@MarySydu) July 30, 2025

Maybe he can use the new self-deport app.

Actually Americans now know the problem and we are fixing it for the future - Bradley Turd https://t.co/VR7evMLBbL — Dali_Naz_Kool1 (@CNazKool1) July 30, 2025

Let's just hope there isn't a Democratic POTUS for a very long time.

Trump should do what the Democrats have been wanting to do for years and add 2 more SCOTUS justices. He's just doing what they ask for 😁 — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 30, 2025

The problem is they would add 9 more when they get the White House again.

"Republicans can't fight because it might encourage Democrats to do something they're already doing."



This has been the pathetic excuse of squish, RINOs for around 20 years now. — Uberminch (@uberminch) July 30, 2025

Sorry for Bradley, but most conservatives and Republicans have woken up and aren't accepting these lame threats anymore. Oops!

They've already gone scorched Earth. There's nowhere to go from there. Just like with the Trump lawfare & impeachment lunacy. They have nothing left in their quivers. That's why they're defending illegal immigrants and trying to keep the Epstein thing alive. They have nothing. — Professor Duke (@DukishDog) July 30, 2025

They are flailing.

One wonders what hole so many people live in that expressing such foolishness is even possible?



It helps explain why those who believe there is a uniparty in Washington have such an easy time making their case. — David (@davidwkay) July 30, 2025

Advertisement

The next thing you know, they will be prosecuting their political enemies. Funding their political positions through NGOs. Opening the border to skew elections.



I can't even imagine. — RealityFirst (@TruthSineQuaNon) July 30, 2025

Heh! It's almost like that is exactly what they do. Womp-womp, Bradley. You're going to have to find a new threat to try and keep Republicans in line.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.



