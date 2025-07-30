Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale

Bradley Moss has a stark warning for the Trump Administration. If they keep trying to make the changes voters wanted, the next time there is a Democratic POTUS, they will ram through far left activist judges. As if they haven't already been doing that, sir. Please take your Chicken Little act and try it on a nation that doesn't already see Leftists are trying to railroad Trump at every junction with court hearings and ridiculous rulings.
Oh no! Democrats might start nominating the most ardently ideological, brazenly partisan judges they can if Republicans don't concede their power.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 30, 2025
Just imagine! pic.twitter.com/0RDp9IaS86
Bradley can say this wacky stuff on 'Bluesky' and get away with it, but that won't stop us from dragging him over here on Twitter (X), as well.
July 30, 2025
Exhibit A!
It's almost like they don't expect you to notice... https://t.co/hvaO79GEmc— Just Call Me Alice (@RoseGlo4) July 30, 2025
They really do think Republicans are stupid.
They would never https://t.co/gqfWTJwKMT— Smanson (@homechefRVA) July 30, 2025
Not the super above board Democrats who would never use lawfare against their political opponents. Eyeroll!
@BradMossEsq— M (@MarySydu) July 30, 2025
Consider moving somewhere else since the US is so disappointing to you https://t.co/BPD8vBAAbT
Maybe he can use the new self-deport app.
Actually Americans now know the problem and we are fixing it for the future - Bradley Turd https://t.co/VR7evMLBbL— Dali_Naz_Kool1 (@CNazKool1) July 30, 2025
Let's just hope there isn't a Democratic POTUS for a very long time.
Trump should do what the Democrats have been wanting to do for years and add 2 more SCOTUS justices. He's just doing what they ask for 😁— Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 30, 2025
The problem is they would add 9 more when they get the White House again.
"Republicans can't fight because it might encourage Democrats to do something they're already doing."— Uberminch (@uberminch) July 30, 2025
This has been the pathetic excuse of squish, RINOs for around 20 years now.
Sorry for Bradley, but most conservatives and Republicans have woken up and aren't accepting these lame threats anymore. Oops!
They've already gone scorched Earth. There's nowhere to go from there. Just like with the Trump lawfare & impeachment lunacy. They have nothing left in their quivers. That's why they're defending illegal immigrants and trying to keep the Epstein thing alive. They have nothing.— Professor Duke (@DukishDog) July 30, 2025
They are flailing.
One wonders what hole so many people live in that expressing such foolishness is even possible?— David (@davidwkay) July 30, 2025
It helps explain why those who believe there is a uniparty in Washington have such an easy time making their case.
The next thing you know, they will be prosecuting their political enemies. Funding their political positions through NGOs. Opening the border to skew elections.— RealityFirst (@TruthSineQuaNon) July 30, 2025
I can't even imagine.
Heh! It's almost like that is exactly what they do. Womp-womp, Bradley. You're going to have to find a new threat to try and keep Republicans in line.
