Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale

justmindy
justmindy | 10:55 AM on July 30, 2025
imgflip

Bradley Moss has a stark warning for the Trump Administration. If they keep trying to make the changes voters wanted, the next time there is a Democratic POTUS, they will ram through far left activist judges. As if they haven't already been doing that, sir. Please take your Chicken Little act and try it on a nation that doesn't already see Leftists are trying to railroad Trump at every junction with court hearings and ridiculous rulings. 

Bradley can say this wacky stuff on 'Bluesky' and get away with it, but that won't stop us from dragging him over here on Twitter (X), as well. 

Exhibit A!

They really do think Republicans are stupid.

Not the super above board Democrats who would never use lawfare against their political opponents. Eyeroll!

Maybe he can use the new self-deport app.

Let's just hope there isn't a Democratic POTUS for a very long time.

The problem is they would add 9 more when they get the White House again.

Sorry for Bradley, but most conservatives and Republicans have woken up and aren't accepting these lame threats anymore. Oops!

They are flailing.

Heh! It's almost like that is exactly what they do. Womp-womp, Bradley. You're going to have to find a new threat to try and keep Republicans in line. 

