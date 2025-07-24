Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened...

New York City's Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani's Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the Big Apple

justmindy | 4:30 PM on July 24, 2025
Things are not looking good for the future of New York City if the prediction markets are to be believed. Generally, they are pretty spot on. 

Don’t look now, but it appears the controversial candidate is separating himself in the New York City mayoral race.

Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani is a massive favorite to triumph in the November election, being given a 72 percent chance at victory, according to prediction market Kalshi.

Kalshi, a CFTC-licensed derivative market that takes wagers on real-life events, is taking money on this election, with $12,917,756 already wagered on the market as of Thursday morning.

Mamdani, while favored, has seen his lead dwindle a bit.


He got as high as 94.8 percent in April, so there is some potential that a different candidate could close the gap.

Obviously, there is still some hope New Yorkers come to their senses, but it's not looking good. Sigh.

If you lay down with dogs, you're sure to get fleas and New York City is about to be infested. 

Florida is already full of people who fled New York during Covid. It's about to get way worse if Mamdani is the victor. 

It will be like watching a train wreck.

People are clearly believing the lie government can save you. 

If those people exist, they are clearly not stepping up to run for office and that's a shame.

In the words of Barack Obama, elections have consequences. 

Action speak louder than words.

 

