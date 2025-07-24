New York City’s Doomsday Countdown: Mamdani’s Socialist Surge Spells Big Trouble for the Big Apple

Things are not looking good for the future of New York City if the prediction markets are to be believed. Generally, they are pretty spot on.

Prediction markets forecast socialist landslide for NYC mayor race https://t.co/dUS4six0Do pic.twitter.com/SXM8tMrheb — New York Post (@nypost) July 24, 2025

Don’t look now, but it appears the controversial candidate is separating himself in the New York City mayoral race. Democratic primary winner Zohran Mamdani is a massive favorite to triumph in the November election, being given a 72 percent chance at victory, according to prediction market Kalshi. Kalshi, a CFTC-licensed derivative market that takes wagers on real-life events, is taking money on this election, with $12,917,756 already wagered on the market as of Thursday morning. Mamdani, while favored, has seen his lead dwindle a bit.

He got as high as 94.8 percent in April, so there is some potential that a different candidate could close the gap.

Obviously, there is still some hope New Yorkers come to their senses, but it's not looking good. Sigh.

If NYC elects him, they deserve everything they get! 🤬 https://t.co/l1b5ZAhjIp — Pat Vesperman 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@patves) July 24, 2025

If you lay down with dogs, you're sure to get fleas and New York City is about to be infested.

Phrase "dumb as a New York voter" will be new shorthand for universal stupidity. https://t.co/aGWcgrazb2 — C.W. Morgan ⭕ (@CWMorgan1000) July 24, 2025

NYC is cooked.

The fight against communism continues. https://t.co/Wcd7XZU2oi — Beff – e/acc (@BasedBeffJezos) July 24, 2025

Florida is already full of people who fled New York during Covid. It's about to get way worse if Mamdani is the victor.

Well, my escape plan is fully in place. How about you? https://t.co/QQ3OS5THKQ — By the numbers 🔴📈✌️😎🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealFixNow) July 24, 2025

I’m so here for this. lol https://t.co/ZrHf0NLdM3 — Long Monkeypox (@podiatristdon) July 24, 2025

It will be like watching a train wreck.

2 out of the 3 have to agree on a way to get behind one candidate! — DLabatt (@DLobbregt) July 24, 2025

Marxist Mamdani.



The man who wants to seize your private property and make it public.



The man who wants to control what you eat with Government run supermarkets.



The man who wants to tax people based on race, “white people” look out.



This man should be nowhere near the office… — Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) July 24, 2025

People are clearly believing the lie government can save you.

There are amazing leaders in that city. Find one that hasn't been tainted by the woke..has great morals, law and order and understands community. — geeky_sweety (@geeky_sweety) July 24, 2025

If those people exist, they are clearly not stepping up to run for office and that's a shame.

Honestly, if NY votes for this guy they deserve everything they get. It's hard to feel bad when people continue to vote to make their cities look like Gaza — Joe Macinnis (@brashua431973) July 24, 2025

In the words of Barack Obama, elections have consequences.

And New York City will be turned into a hell hole like so many other cities that have gone the same route (LA, SF, DEN, CHI, SEA, PORT, etc.). — Dr. Paul (@RealDrPaul) July 24, 2025

Democrats:

- "We're not communists"

- (vote overwhelmingly for a communist) — El Mini Chingón 🇺🇲 (@ElMiniChingon) July 24, 2025

Action speak louder than words.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



