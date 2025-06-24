CNN’s Erin Burnett Recalls Friendliness of Iranians Chanting ‘Death to America’
Kat Cammack's Ectopic Pregnancy Weaponized by Leftist Fearmongering
AP: Palestinian Witnesses Say IDF Fired Into Crowd of Gazans in Line for...
Democrats Vote Against Resolution Condemning Los Angeles Riots
Texas Teen Karmelo Anthony Indicted for First Degree Murder in High School Stabbing...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Lies Again About 'Deported' 4-Year-Old to Slam VP JD Vance
CBS Has the SADZ Because Trump's Big Beautiful Bill Is Undoing Some USPS...

President Trump Posts a Totally Bomb Meme ... Literally

justmindy
justmindy | 9:10 PM on June 24, 2025
meme

No matter the circumstances, Donald Trump will absolutely never lose his sense of humor. 

The song was accompanied by visuals of this weekend's bombing mission. 

It certainly is entertaining. 

It's a gift.

Impossible. 

He's in danger.

This is when he does his best work. 

Oh, he is one of a kind. God broke the mold when He made him.

