President Trump Posts a Totally Bomb Meme ... Literally

No matter the circumstances, Donald Trump will absolutely never lose his sense of humor.
🚨 LMAO...President Trump just posted a video with the song that goes "bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!"— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025
🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3wjZrhtc0
The song was accompanied by visuals of this weekend's bombing mission.
We don't deserve him as president. https://t.co/9yB66SiYaQ— Triggered Boomer (@TriggeredB00mer) June 24, 2025
We don’t deserve him! 😂😂🤣😂 https://t.co/LJQZ6smA7u— Ohioanon69 (@ohioanon69) June 25, 2025
Holy hell!! 😂 So glad I’m living through this time in history. https://t.co/roIi7IfMZi— Emile (@EmileDeBecque) June 24, 2025
It certainly is entertaining.
DJT IS A MASTER AT TROLLING! HE DOES IT LIKE NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN🤣 https://t.co/caWLoyoeso— Sara Gray (@TheRealSaraGray) June 24, 2025
How does he do it https://t.co/numhhf9IdL— Perseus (@realDxnoldTrump) June 24, 2025
It's a gift.
We love our President. Thank God for President Trump. This timeline is lit AF🔥 😂😂 https://t.co/pDnbUyQo7M— 🔺️ᴍʀᴍᴏʟᴏɴʟᴀʙᴇ🔺️🇺🇲🎶 (@MrMolonLabe76) June 24, 2025
Too far?🤣 https://t.co/Jtxo4SjCas— Michael Kanehen (@MichaelKanehen) June 24, 2025
Impossible.
Run #Khomeini Run 😂 https://t.co/YfFNeoUrTx— Foreign Policy (@2lejit2kwik) June 24, 2025
He's in danger.
@EricLDaugh Bro needs to go to sleep 🤣😭— Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 24, 2025
This is when he does his best work.
@EricLDaugh We'll never have another president like Trump, that I'm for sure of lmao.— Manic (@626) June 24, 2025
Oh, he is one of a kind. God broke the mold when He made him.
