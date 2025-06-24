President Trump Posts a Totally Bomb Meme ... Literally

No matter the circumstances, Donald Trump will absolutely never lose his sense of humor.

🚨 LMAO...President Trump just posted a video with the song that goes "bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb, bomb Iran!"



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/t3wjZrhtc0 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 24, 2025

The song was accompanied by visuals of this weekend's bombing mission.

We don't deserve him as president. https://t.co/9yB66SiYaQ — Triggered Boomer (@TriggeredB00mer) June 24, 2025

Holy hell!! 😂 So glad I’m living through this time in history. https://t.co/roIi7IfMZi — Emile (@EmileDeBecque) June 24, 2025

It certainly is entertaining.

DJT IS A MASTER AT TROLLING! HE DOES IT LIKE NO ONE HAS EVER SEEN🤣 https://t.co/caWLoyoeso — Sara Gray (@TheRealSaraGray) June 24, 2025

How does he do it https://t.co/numhhf9IdL — Perseus (@realDxnoldTrump) June 24, 2025

It's a gift.

We love our President. Thank God for President Trump. This timeline is lit AF🔥 😂😂 https://t.co/pDnbUyQo7M — 🔺️ᴍʀᴍᴏʟᴏɴʟᴀʙᴇ🔺️🇺🇲🎶 (@MrMolonLabe76) June 24, 2025

Impossible.

He's in danger.

@EricLDaugh Bro needs to go to sleep 🤣😭 — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) June 24, 2025

This is when he does his best work.

@EricLDaugh We'll never have another president like Trump, that I'm for sure of lmao. — Manic (@626) June 24, 2025

Oh, he is one of a kind. God broke the mold when He made him.