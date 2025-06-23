Lisa Murkowski's Great Alaskan Betrayal: Signals Possibility of Voting With Democrats
Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere Fast

justmindy
justmindy | 7:10 PM on June 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

The most sane among the Democrats recently, John Fetterman, is admitting AOC's shrieking about impeaching Trump is going nowhere.

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman brushed aside far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s clamoring to impeach President Trump over his Saturday strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Fetterman (D-Pa.), who lauded the attack, warned that Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) threat reduces the significance of impeachment, which he implied should be reserved for more extreme circumstances.

“Of course, no, she knows it. I know it. We all know it,” Fetterman told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” when asked about the possibility of Trump getting impeached over the strikes. 

“That’s not going anywhere on. And you know, he’s been impeached twice, and now he’s still our president,” the Keystone State lawmaker added. 

“I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for.”

A bag of air who never stops emoting. 

At least he has moments of lucidity unlike the rest of his Democratic colleagues. 

That would be the best thing to happen to America. 

Dems in disarray.

Isn't that interesting?

It absolutely has no effect any longer. 

Yes, yes she is, actually. 

The Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted their tiny little brains.

It's certainly nice when it occasionally does. 

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP IRAN JOHN FETTERMAN

