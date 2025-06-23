Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere Fast

The most sane among the Democrats recently, John Fetterman, is admitting AOC's shrieking about impeaching Trump is going nowhere.
Fetterman scoffs at AOC’s push to impeach Trump after Iran strikes: ‘That’s not going anywhere’ https://t.co/6O3XyfON9U pic.twitter.com/5cO5z2vBjH— New York Post (@nypost) June 23, 2025
Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman brushed aside far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s clamoring to impeach President Trump over his Saturday strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.
Fetterman (D-Pa.), who lauded the attack, warned that Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) threat reduces the significance of impeachment, which he implied should be reserved for more extreme circumstances.
“Of course, no, she knows it. I know it. We all know it,” Fetterman told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” when asked about the possibility of Trump getting impeached over the strikes.
“That’s not going anywhere on. And you know, he’s been impeached twice, and now he’s still our president,” the Keystone State lawmaker added.
“I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for.”
I think @AOC is a bag of hot air. https://t.co/i1YSp8oXQD— Jonathan Zaback (@zabackj) June 23, 2025
A bag of air who never stops emoting.
Fetterman does come though occasionally https://t.co/NSnk8ioy3z— harparr (@harparr1) June 23, 2025
At least he has moments of lucidity unlike the rest of his Democratic colleagues.
None of her proposals are going anywhere— Haakon (@rimcrater) June 23, 2025
When Fetterman is the only Democrat making sense, you know that party is in huge trouble— Ryan Dally (@Ryandally08) June 23, 2025
AOC is going back to the bar 🤣— Daveny (@daveny1505) June 23, 2025
That would be the best thing to happen to America.
She knows it. Everyone knows it. It's just nonsense.— The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 23, 2025
Dems are in shambles 😂— Post (@postmetaX) June 23, 2025
Clear house and get better people in there
Dems in disarray.
Regains mental function/becomes more conservative— Horse Of A Different Color (@messengerart) June 23, 2025
Isn't that interesting?
These lunatics that are always yelling “IMPEACH!” make the boy who cried wolf seem like a reliable source by comparison.— Stephen Markus (@StefanPowell385) June 23, 2025
It absolutely has no effect any longer.
The world scoffs at her. Is she really that stupid??— ML (@mlvercle) June 23, 2025
Yes, yes she is, actually.
Is anything AOC does NOT merely performative? She acting like theatre kids are still a thing.— MikeLeMike (@mikelemike) June 23, 2025
I'm pleased that once again she shows us who they are- anti-American radicals who try to invent any pretense they can to impeach the President, even when there is an indisputable WIN for America and the world.— Otherguy (@Stephen55698228) June 23, 2025
The Trump Derangement Syndrome has rotted their tiny little brains.
He's the Dem we can cross party lines with from time to time. Common sense always wins— Save Arizona (@SandraDeRep) June 23, 2025
It's certainly nice when it occasionally does.
