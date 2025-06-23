Fetterman Drops Truth Bomb: AOC’s Impeachment Tantrum Is a Clown Show Going Nowhere Fast

The most sane among the Democrats recently, John Fetterman, is admitting AOC's shrieking about impeaching Trump is going nowhere.

Fetterman scoffs at AOC’s push to impeach Trump after Iran strikes: ‘That’s not going anywhere’ https://t.co/6O3XyfON9U pic.twitter.com/5cO5z2vBjH

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman brushed aside far-left “Squad” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s clamoring to impeach President Trump over his Saturday strikes against three of Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Fetterman (D-Pa.), who lauded the attack, warned that Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) threat reduces the significance of impeachment, which he implied should be reserved for more extreme circumstances.

“Of course, no, she knows it. I know it. We all know it,” Fetterman told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” when asked about the possibility of Trump getting impeached over the strikes.

“That’s not going anywhere on. And you know, he’s been impeached twice, and now he’s still our president,” the Keystone State lawmaker added.

“I think if you throw that term around, that actually diminishes what the severity of what impeachment is really reserved for.”