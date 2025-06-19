Crockett’s Biden Lovefest: Calls Feeble Joe ‘Granddaddy’ While Ignoring His Many Stumbles

Jasmine Crockett recently sat down with Katie Couric and had all kinds of crazy to spew. The usual for her. She started off calling all Trump supporters 'mentally ill'. Since she herself is the definition of insane, that's a wild claim coming from her. It got even weirder.

Firebrand Rep. Jasmine Crockett defended former President Joe Biden’s mental acuity and argued that his cognition was “supreme” compared to President Trump during a recent podcast interview.

Shrugging off bombshell revelations about Biden’s decline from the new book “Original Sin” and elsewhere, Crockett (D-Texas) underscored that she “never saw anything” from the 46th president that caused her to question his infirmity.

“Even if we want to say — which I refuse to accept — that Joe Biden was mentally deficient, let me tell you something, his mental deficiency is still a thousand times better than what we currently have,” Crockett said on Katie Couric’s “Next Question” podcast in an episode that dropped Thursday.

“I just wish that, ultimately, this country would judge each of our leaders with the same measuring stick.”





Questions about Biden’s cognitive abilities reached a fever pitch almost exactly a year ago in the aftermath of his fumbling debate performance against Trump, in which he repeatedly lost his train of thought and appeared stone-faced at times, mouth agape.

The stunning debate prompted a revolt among Democrats that ultimately culminated with Biden dropping out of the race in July of last year.

“The average person has not been given the level of access that the average member of Congress has to the president,” she explained.

“I never saw anything in Joe Biden that made me wonder whatsoever, and it’s not that I was with Joe Biden every single day, that’s for sure. But as I talked about my grandparents — the way that I would describe Joe is like, I mean, he’s a granddaddy, right?”