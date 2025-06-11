Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy Center Gala

Prominent Transgender Activist Announces She is DETRANSITIONING & Gender Cultists MELT DOW...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:20 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On their way to the Kennedy Center for a performance of 'Les Miserables' tonight, a very dapper looking President Trump and lovely First Lady Melania stopped to answer some questions from the Media. The President made it quite clear Iran would not be permitted to get a nuclear weapon. There are no ifs, ands or buts about that. 

The only people who can dial it down is Iran. They can save themselves or make a terrible mistake.

That sounds like a red line except President Trump will actually enforce them.

It absolutely would. President Trump is making the best call. 

She does not. Magazines will still never give her a cover she deserves, though. So hateful. 

She is a wonderful First Lady.

The complete opposite of Obama. 

Hopefully, cooler heads in Iran prevail. 

That's why the libs are so mad. 

Let's be real, Joe Biden wouldn't be awake this late. 

President Trump understands that well. 

