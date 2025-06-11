Trump Issues Stern Warning to Iran on Nuclear Weapons En Route to Kennedy Center Gala

On their way to the Kennedy Center for a performance of 'Les Miserables' tonight, a very dapper looking President Trump and lovely First Lady Melania stopped to answer some questions from the Media. The President made it quite clear Iran would not be permitted to get a nuclear weapon. There are no ifs, ands or buts about that.

Advertisement

JUST IN: President Trump says the United States will not allow Iran to have nuclear weapons in response to reports that U.S. personnel are being moved out of the region.



Reporter: "Is there anything that can be done to dial the temperature down in the region?"



Trump: "[Iran]… pic.twitter.com/kLmUlgcyMG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

The only people who can dial it down is Iran. They can save themselves or make a terrible mistake.

President Trump this evening about the situation in the Middle East and why non-essential U.S. personnel and their family members are being moved out.



“Well, they are being moved out because it could be a dangerous place. And, we'll see what happens. But…we've given notice to… pic.twitter.com/QRfr6LHJZi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) June 11, 2025

That sounds like a red line except President Trump will actually enforce them.

President Trump comments on why non-essential U.S. personnel and their family members are being moved out.



"Well, they are being moved out because it could be dangerous."



Tensions are rising. https://t.co/WKo2MFXwRS — .*Funkytown™*. (@01Funkytown) June 11, 2025

Hard truth is the world would be a more dangerous place if Iran has nuclear weapons. — BilboSwaggens (@Swaggens3Bilbo) June 11, 2025

It absolutely would. President Trump is making the best call.

Yeah Iran is cooked https://t.co/Dw12bcYMQZ — J 🏝☀️ (@ThaNatSecBrah) June 11, 2025

Does Melanie ever age? — 🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 (@JenCommon) June 11, 2025

She does not. Magazines will still never give her a cover she deserves, though. So hateful.

It really is something special to have a First Lady who is flawless in every situation. — 1980'sHatchback (@1980sHatchback) June 11, 2025

She is a wonderful First Lady.

Straight answer, zero fluff. That’s how you keep peace. by drawing a line and meaning it. — Make Men Great Again (@OneXOneY) June 11, 2025

The complete opposite of Obama.

This is a signal of all opinions on the table. Let’s hope diplomacy will prevail. Otherwise, in a war, for the most part — we count losses not victory. — ADAM MUSA (@ADAMMusablaze) June 11, 2025

Hopefully, cooler heads in Iran prevail.

He is spot on.



If they get a nuclear weapon they will IMMEDIATELY use it and it will be the end of the world.



Trump is 10000% correct — Common Sense Custodian (@Wall_St_Custo) June 11, 2025

Advertisement

That's why the libs are so mad.

I agree with him on this, Iran having a nuclear weapon capability is not a good thing. — MoSmith (@MoSmithHMC) June 11, 2025

Better answer than Joe Biden’s, “Don’t.” — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 11, 2025

Let's be real, Joe Biden wouldn't be awake this late.

Peace through strength, not surrender. — Wholesome Trad Posts (@WholesomeTrad) June 11, 2025

Strength. It is all they will understand — Helena (@HelenaIsRight05) June 11, 2025

President Trump understands that well.