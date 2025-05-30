Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen: MASH Star Loretta Swit Dead at 87
IT Guy Tries to Trade Top-Secret Docs for Citizenship Because He’s Got Trump...
Hawaii Dems' Ingenious Way to Address Climate Change: Making More People Unable to...
Democrats Are Bleeding Male Voters. They Just Made It Way Worse.
IF ONLY! Jim Acosta and Jasmine Crockett Think Donald Trump Is Going to...
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young...
From Lord of the Rings to Woke Overload: McKellen’s Trans Shakespeare Gambit Ignites...
Bill Melugin Details More ICE Arrests of the Kinds of People Dems Are...
Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for...
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex...
VIP
Make. It. STOP! 'Jurassic Rebirth' Girl Power Poster Makes Me Want to HURL
Dem Rep. Chuy Garcia Might Set a Ratio Record for This Hugely Dishonest...
CRUEL and Embarrassing: Biden Speaks for 1st Time Since Cancer Diagnosis and All...
I'm a Veteran. PTSD Almost Beat Me. This 'Party Drug' Saved My Life.

AOC 'Identifies' as Present in NYC, but Constituents Call Her AWOL Amid Crime Surge and Hypocrisy Claims

justmindy
justmindy | 3:20 PM on May 30, 2025

Maybe AOC 'identifies' as being present and that is her truth. 

Advertisement

WASHINGTON — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez boasted in a new interview that she’s “very present” in her Bronx and Queens congressional district and that “it’s not unusual” for her to be spotted walking around — despite constituents telling The Post they’ve seen little of their “rockstar” rep.

“In national conversations, people see one thing, but at home, what people experience is my presence,” Ocasio-Cortez, 35, told Rolling Stone.

“I’m very present in New York. It’s not unusual for me to be walking down the street in Jackson Heights or in the South Bronx or in Astoria, and people see me and they have eyes on me.” The congresswoman, known by her initials AOC, even likened her presence in her district to President Trump’s frequent rallies during the 2024 campaign. Earlier this month, The Post ran a profile of Ocasio-Cortez in which her constituents and home-district supporters described her as AWOL while she and Sen. Bernie Sanders (i-Vt.) travel the country preaching democratic socialism as part of their “Fight the Oligarchy” tour.

Recommended

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

She's also a hypocrite. 

We are reliably told anytime a person stretches their arms, it is. The Left made the rules. 

Or a bullet proof vest. 

She doesn't have that much pretty privilege. 

Advertisement

She knows another Democrat wouldn't dare to challenge her and she knows her district is so reliably blue she just has to show up on the ballot. 

Like her comrades, she is all talk and no action. 

Tags: HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES NEW YORK ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AOC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch)
Sam J.
Who They Really ARE! Joy Behar Sets Democrats Back Even FURTHER with Young Men with Just ONE Nasty Dig
Sam J.
IT Guy Tries to Trade Top-Secret Docs for Citizenship Because He’s Got Trump Derangement Syndrome
justmindy
Hawaii Dems' Ingenious Way to Address Climate Change: Making More People Unable to Afford to Go There
Doug P.
IF ONLY! Jim Acosta and Jasmine Crockett Think Donald Trump Is Going to Arrest Her
Grateful Calvin
Not a F**CKING Punchline! Megan McArdle Just Goes OFF on Taylor Lorenz for Garbage 9/11 'Punchline' Take
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CUH-RAY-ZEE! Biden Goes OFF on Reporter Asking Questions, Threatens Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement