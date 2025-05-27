Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue 2028 Bid

The Democratic Party is absolutely toxic, but one thing is for certain, neither of the Emanuel brothers are the fix it needs. Nevertheless, Rahm might me hinting he plans to run.
Rahm Emanuel says ‘toxic’ Democratic Party needs rebrand as he appears to tease 2028 presidential bid https://t.co/ejoyOVjPAp pic.twitter.com/dYzwpy3HgR— New York Post (@nypost) May 27, 2025
Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears to be teasing a 2028 presidential run, urging reforms to a Democratic Party he described as “weak and woke” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.
Emanuel blasted the current Democratic platform as “toxic,” arguing party leaders need to get back to basics rather than getting dragged into unpopular cultural debates.
Emanuel is one of many names in Democratic circles who have been floated as a potential 2028 candidate, alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
“If you want the country to give you the keys to the car, somebody’s got to be articulating an agenda that’s fighting for America, not just fighting Trump,” Emanuel said. “The American dream has become unaffordable. It’s inaccessible. And that has to be unacceptable to us.”
Emanuel recently returned to the U.S. after serving as U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden’s administration.
In addition to serving as Chicago mayor, Emanuel also worked as President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff and served in Congress representing Illinois.
The longtime Democratic insider also argued that U.S. education needs to be more focused on meeting high standards than proliferating social doctrine.
“I’m empathetic and sympathetic to a child trying to figure out their pronoun, but it doesn’t trump the fact that the rest of the class doesn’t know what a pronoun is,” he said.
So far, no Democrats have openly declared their intentions to run for president in 2028, though several have toyed with the idea. Walz told reporters that he would do “whatever it takes” to run if he is “asked to serve.”
Rahm might be saying the right things because he knows what the American people want to hear, but he wholeheartedly believes all the toxic rhetoric. He is just better at holding his cards close to the vest. Don't be fooled!
‘Tease’ a run for President? Emanuel & his brother have done everything but announce his candidacy.— Marla Hohner (@marlahohner) May 27, 2025
Apparently, they are no longer satisfied at being 'power adjacent' and now just want to be the power.
Lol— Nick (@Nickster0188) May 27, 2025
Yeah because an Obama holdover screams “rebrand”
It should be terrifying, actually.
Am I the only one who remembers when he said "The public option is the best path towards Single Payer healthcare" back in the days before the Democrats shoved the ACA down our throats?— Vince P 🇺🇸 🇮🇹 🏳️🌈 (but not braindead) (@VinceP1974Chi) May 27, 2025
Never forget!
He would be much more formidable than Buttigieg, Kamala, or Newsom.— bedpost (@Cmin914725641) May 27, 2025
That's the scary part.
He will say or do whatever he needs to try and fool us. I know how bad he was for Chicago.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 27, 2025
He is a wolf in sheep's clothing.
They can “rebrand” all they want, but until they change their platform and policies, they’ll never win another national election— TeddyP In NJ (@MAGAinNJ) May 27, 2025
From your tweet to God's ears!
