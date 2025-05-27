WNBA Says Its Investigation of Racist Fan Behavior in Indiana Turned Up Nothing
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Kil...
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
BUSTED: Olympic Darling Mary Lou Retton Arrested In West Virginia on Suspicion of...
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom...
HISTORY MADE! Rasmussen Poll Shows 50% of the Country Says We're on the...
Released From Prison, Tommy Robinson Thanks Elon Musk for X
I Said You're Not a Woman: J.K. Rowling WRECKED Trans Activist Who Whined...
VIP
Scott Jennings Exposes How the Democrat Duo of Cillizza and Todd Think History...
Least Surprising News EVER! South African President Says No Arrests for 'Kill the...
SCOTUS Upholds Lower Court’s Ruling on Kid’s Dangerous Only ‘Two Genders’ Shirt

Rahm Emanuel, the Sneaky Snake, Slithers Up to 'Save' Dems with His Forked-Tongue 2028 Bid

justmindy
justmindy | 5:50 PM on May 27, 2025
AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

The Democratic Party is absolutely toxic, but one thing is for certain, neither of the Emanuel brothers are the fix it needs. Nevertheless, Rahm might me hinting he plans to run.

Advertisement

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appears to be teasing a 2028 presidential run, urging reforms to a Democratic Party he described as “weak and woke” in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Emanuel blasted the current Democratic platform as “toxic,” arguing party leaders need to get back to basics rather than getting dragged into unpopular cultural debates. 

Emanuel is one of many names in Democratic circles who have been floated as a potential 2028 candidate, alongside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

“If you want the country to give you the keys to the car, somebody’s got to be articulating an agenda that’s fighting for America, not just fighting Trump,” Emanuel said. “The American dream has become unaffordable. It’s inaccessible. And that has to be unacceptable to us.”


Emanuel recently returned to the U.S. after serving as U.S. ambassador to Japan under President Joe Biden’s administration. 

In addition to serving as Chicago mayor, Emanuel also worked as President Barack Obama’s White House chief of staff and served in Congress representing Illinois.

The longtime Democratic insider also argued that U.S. education needs to be more focused on meeting high standards than proliferating social doctrine.

“I’m empathetic and sympathetic to a child trying to figure out their pronoun, but it doesn’t trump the fact that the rest of the class doesn’t know what a pronoun is,” he said.

So far, no Democrats have openly declared their intentions to run for president in 2028, though several have toyed with the idea. Walz told reporters that he would do “whatever it takes” to run if he is “asked to serve.”

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Rahm might be saying the right things because he knows what the American people want to hear, but he wholeheartedly believes all the toxic rhetoric. He is just better at holding his cards close to the vest. Don't be fooled!

Apparently, they are no longer satisfied at being 'power adjacent' and now just want to be the power. 

It should be terrifying, actually.

Never forget!

That's the scary part. 

Advertisement

He is a wolf in sheep's clothing. 

From your tweet to God's ears!

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC OBAMA RAHM EMANUEL 2028 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan
Grateful Calvin
Intimidation Games: Trans Activist Man BRAGS About Using Women's Toilets at Disney
Amy Curtis
Capehart’s Epic Waaah: Quits WaPo Board After Colleagues 'Opinion' Genocided his Fee-Fees
justmindy
Chuck Todd Says Trump’s Divisive Memorial Day Post 'Should Be Disqualifying'
Brett T.
Ten Points for Gryffindor! HBO Announces Casting for Harry, Ron, and Hermione
Amy Curtis
Hillary's Hypocrisy: Muting the Masses While Slandering President Trump as a Heartless Killer
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'What's Your Stupid Point?' WaPo Faceplants With Another Attempted Hit Piece About Tom Homan Grateful Calvin
Advertisement