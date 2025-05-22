Microsoft's Woke Word Crackdown: Banning 'Palestine,' 'Gaza,' and More in Emails to Curb Leftist Activism

The lefties at Microsoft are so out of control, the company has started checking emails for certain words.

Microsoft has barred its employees from using the words “Palestine,” “Gaza” or “genocide” in its internal email system as the tech giant looks to crack down on unrest within its ranks following protests of the company’s ties to Israel.

The company has quietly implemented a filter on its internal Exchange email system that blocks messages containing the politically charged words without notifying the sender or recipient, according to a report by Dropsite News.

“Sending unsolicited email to large numbers of employees at work is not appropriate,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Post.

The spokesperson said that “over the past couple of days, a number of emails have been sent to tens of thousands of employees across the company and we have taken measures to try and reduce those emails to those that have not opted in.”

Microsoft has been roiled in recent months by demonstrations staged by a group of employees sympathetic to the Palestinians.

The activist group known as “No Azure for Apartheid” has been demanding that management sever ties with the Israeli government and military.

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing platform and infrastructure, offering a wide range of services including computing power, storage, databases, networking, artificial intelligence, and analytics.

An investigation by several news outlets revealed that Azure platform was utilized by various branches of the Israeli military — not only for administrative purposes but also for combat and intelligence activities.