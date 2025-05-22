That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C...
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class...
FTC Opening Investigation Into Media Matters Latest Example of Trump 'Targeting' the Polit...
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake...
ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! TODAY ONLY
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to...
Reuters Reminds Us They Don't Care About FACTS, Just Their 'Orange Man Bad!'...
Lefty 'Party for Socialism and Liberation' Tries to RUN AWAY From Antisemitic D.C....
Brent Gardner: Time to Pass Pro-Growth Tax Reform and Keep GOP Promises |...
Elon Musk in Tears Over The Atlantic’s ‘Rise and Fall of Elon Musk’
Mehdi Hasan's Heartless Deflection: Exploiting DC Jewish Murders for Anti-Israel Agenda
NO MISTAKE: Scott Jennings Reminds Us LEFTISTS Are Waging a Violent War on...
Palestine Legal Attorney Dylan Saba Slammed for Calling Jewish Deaths an Occupational Haza...
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C....

Microsoft's Woke Word Crackdown: Banning 'Palestine,' 'Gaza,' and More in Emails to Curb Leftist Activism

justmindy
justmindy | 5:10 PM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File

The lefties at Microsoft are so out of control, the company has started checking emails for certain words.

Advertisement

Microsoft has barred its employees from using the words “Palestine,” “Gaza” or “genocide” in its internal email system as the tech giant looks to crack down on unrest within its ranks following protests of the company’s ties to Israel.

The company has quietly implemented a filter on its internal Exchange email system that blocks messages containing the politically charged words without notifying the sender or recipient, according to a report by Dropsite News.

“Sending unsolicited email to large numbers of employees at work is not appropriate,” a Microsoft spokesperson told The Post.

The spokesperson said that “over the past couple of days, a number of emails have been sent to tens of thousands of employees across the company and we have taken measures to try and reduce those emails to those that have not opted in.”

Microsoft has been roiled in recent months by demonstrations staged by a group of employees sympathetic to the Palestinians.

The activist group known as “No Azure for Apartheid” has been demanding that management sever ties with the Israeli government and military.

Microsoft Azure is Microsoft’s cloud computing platform and infrastructure, offering a wide range of services including computing power, storage, databases, networking, artificial intelligence, and analytics.

An investigation by several news outlets revealed that Azure platform was utilized by various branches of the Israeli military — not only for administrative purposes but also for combat and intelligence activities.

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

It would make the environment much less toxic. 

Too many people believe they need to bring their politics to the workplace these days.

Leftists think every part of their day should be devoted to spreading propaganda. 

Exactly. It's imaginary nonsense. 

Leftists are generally lazy.

No one wants to hear your 'voice' about terrorists at work. Save it for your free time with your other comrades. 

Advertisement

Good! Let's hope so!

Tags: GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT PALESTINE PALESTINIAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin
DRAG HER! AOC Gets Reminded Her Anti-Israel Rhetoric Is to Blame for D.C. Israel Embassy Shooting
Amy Curtis
'Are You BLIND?!' Chris Van Hollen Insists South African White Genocide Is 'Fake News' (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
RFK Jr. Sinks Dem Narratives About Who Trump's Trying to Help (Working Class Voters KNEW It Too)
Doug P.
That Sound You Hear? Crickets! 'Stochastic Terrorism' Crowd Is AWFULLY Quiet Following D.C. Shooting
Amy Curtis
Reuters Reminds Us They Don't Care About FACTS, Just Their 'Orange Man Bad!' Narrative
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting Grateful Calvin
Advertisement