Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for Stronger Israel Allies

To be fair, it was nice of Trump to keep Dougie boy on this long.

Trump fires Kamala Harris’ husband Doug Emhoff from Holocaust Museum board https://t.co/TM0O3JgOKB pic.twitter.com/OJ5oP7gZpr — New York Post (@nypost) April 29, 2025

The Trump administration on Tuesday fired former second gentleman Doug Emhoff from the board that oversees the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, as the president aims to install more “steadfast” Israel supporters at the institution. Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was among several Biden administration appointments to the board removed by President Trump. “Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Emhoff said in a statement posted on X. “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Honestly, Doug's wife had the option to choose a Jewish man as her Vice-President who was far superior to the dope she picked, and she didn't, simply because he is a Jew. Doug's daughter said she does not identify as a Jew. It's not too hard to see Doug is probably not a true ally of Israel. There are people who will be much better in his stead.

Makes perfect sense to me. he didn't belong there. https://t.co/EeSMVeC6UV — Buckinflynd (@buckinflynd) April 29, 2025

Precisely.

1st he takes Kammy’s job

Then he boots her husband to the curb.



Trump keeps winning https://t.co/opDTNvtZxw — PaddyO-from-da-Bronx (@paddy0_bronx) April 29, 2025

Well, it was never Kamala's job, but the point stands.

God I love the "Find Out" phase 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0rO8i5BDmR — Fonzo 🐊 (@Godofthunder70) April 29, 2025

It's been so enjoyable thus far.

Why was he even on this in the first place after Trump entered office? Remember “clean house”???? https://t.co/7emvCrTrmU — Lisa Christine •. (@lisachristinect) April 29, 2025

He's cleaning house in phases.

The president aims to install more “steadfast” Israel supporters at the institution. 💪 https://t.co/pLB3uZtsBB — Sean Shannon Collier (@ReillocNaes) April 29, 2025

That's the best part of the article. It's so perfect.

Great, he’s an abusive scumbag who impregnates his nanny. pic.twitter.com/ULzmzF7rjk — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) April 29, 2025

He is very problematic.

Trump really looked at Kamala’s husband and said, “Thanks for your service. Now hit the gift shop on your way out.” 😂😂😂 — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 29, 2025

Isn't it awesome?

has anyone every heard Emhoff speak out about all the anti-jewish protest on American campus — Dayton1979 (@Dayton1979) April 30, 2025

No. How could he when his wife was running for President of the party who thinks anti-semitism is all good?

He’s a joke. Glad he’s gone. — Marc Rudov (@MarcRudov) April 29, 2025

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

Kamala can make up the financial loss.

She’s charging $25 to listen to her word salad mess online. I’m sure she’ll earn

thousands. 😆 — Deb-- Redacted Redacted (@debster7301) April 29, 2025

That's highway robbery, but her supporters aren't that bright.





