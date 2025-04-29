VIP
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for Stronger Israel Allies

justmindy
justmindy | 9:15 PM on April 29, 2025
derooshh

To be fair, it was nice of Trump to keep Dougie boy on this long. 

The Trump administration on Tuesday fired former second gentleman Doug Emhoff from the board that oversees the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, DC, as the president aims to install more “steadfast” Israel supporters at the institution.

Emhoff, the husband of former Vice President Kamala Harris, was among several Biden administration appointments to the board removed by President Trump. 

“Today, I was informed of my removal from the United States Holocaust Memorial Council,” Emhoff said in a statement posted on X. “Let me be clear: Holocaust remembrance and education should never be politicized. To turn one of the worst atrocities in history into a wedge issue is dangerous — and it dishonors the memory of six million Jews murdered by Nazis that this museum was created to preserve.”

Honestly, Doug's wife had the option to choose a Jewish man as her Vice-President who was far superior to the dope she picked, and she didn't, simply because he is a Jew. Doug's daughter said she does not identify as a Jew. It's not too hard to see Doug is probably not a true ally of Israel. There are people who will be much better in his stead. 

Precisely.

Well, it was never Kamala's job, but the point stands.

It's been so enjoyable thus far. 

He's cleaning house in phases.

That's the best part of the article. It's so perfect. 

He is very problematic. 

Isn't it awesome?

No. How could he when his wife was running for President of the party who thinks anti-semitism is all good?

Good riddance to bad rubbish.

That's highway robbery, but her supporters aren't that bright.



