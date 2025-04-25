MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His Watch

MSNBC rarely tells the truth, but this one time they did. John Kerry did not like it one bit. He was not expecting to be called out like that.

Look how triggered John Kerry gets when MSNBC's Chris Jansing reminds him that he was Secretary of State when Russia annexed Crimea. pic.twitter.com/eCbbu5lgdH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2025

He goes on MSNBC for head pats. This was completely new treatment by MSNBC.

Liberal foreign policy in a nutshell. Russia took Crimea but it wasn't recognized by "international law" therefore it didn't really happen https://t.co/9VhH7dLkkp — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) April 25, 2025

They are so delusional.

"We did not allow them to annex it" https://t.co/Pj5tr1OVkV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2025

They did not 'allow' it so apparently it didn't happen or something.

What a worthless crust https://t.co/85rcOCRvxN — Justa Oligarch (@Anewhomestar) April 25, 2025

I think Kerry was a really bad secretary of state, and that doesn’t get discussed enough.



Hillary Clinton earlier on in the admin was much better than him. https://t.co/guUsKa387r — Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 25, 2025

He was terrible. His only redeeming quality is marrying well.

Shocking!

But they did nothing about it https://t.co/z2krgsl8zG — Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) April 25, 2025

Absolutely nothing.

Fact check: Kerry and Obama literally only sent blankets to Ukraine after 2014 invasion. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 25, 2025

"We only let Russia annex Crimea in reality, not on paper." - John Kerry — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) April 25, 2025

It was just a pretend annexation.

He’s got more plastic in his face than a recycling facility — The Honorable Harry Noze (@mogul518315) April 25, 2025

Possession is 9/10ths of something.... something.... — Professimous (@professimous) April 25, 2025

There you go!





I thought he was dead. — Rose Myerson (@rosemyerson) April 25, 2025

It's an easy mistake to watch.

Russia announced they were annexing Crimea, and then occupied it, while Kerry was SoS. What is he talking about? — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) April 25, 2025

He's always a mess.

John and the Dems refuse accountability — defundthemob (@defundthemob1) April 25, 2025

Every time.

Kerry was and continues to be a looser — Mike5C128 (@C128Mike5) April 25, 2025

Ohhhhh so they can’t just “say” they annexed Crimea?? Does Russia know that? Gosh, Putin is gonna be pretty embarrassed when he finds out….. — David S. (@dfs1974) April 25, 2025

Maybe President Trump should just say he annexes Canada and Greenland if that is all we have to do.

Yes, this POS and his boss Obama blocked any weapon delivery to Ukraine. — W. Radecki (@Walt395) April 25, 2025

Yet, the Democrats act like they are the saviors of Ukraine. So dishonest.