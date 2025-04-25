MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His Watch

MSNBC rarely tells the truth, but this one time they did. John Kerry did not like it one bit. He was not expecting to be called out like that.
Look how triggered John Kerry gets when MSNBC's Chris Jansing reminds him that he was Secretary of State when Russia annexed Crimea. pic.twitter.com/eCbbu5lgdH— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 25, 2025
He goes on MSNBC for head pats. This was completely new treatment by MSNBC.
Liberal foreign policy in a nutshell. Russia took Crimea but it wasn't recognized by "international law" therefore it didn't really happen https://t.co/9VhH7dLkkp— Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) April 25, 2025
They are so delusional.
["muppet" in British] https://t.co/v0DTMuW26H pic.twitter.com/HHl8kiOo4l— G (@stevensongs) April 25, 2025
"We did not allow them to annex it" https://t.co/Pj5tr1OVkV— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 25, 2025
They did not 'allow' it so apparently it didn't happen or something.
What a worthless crust https://t.co/85rcOCRvxN— Justa Oligarch (@Anewhomestar) April 25, 2025
I think Kerry was a really bad secretary of state, and that doesn’t get discussed enough.— Alicia Smith (@Alicia_Smith19) April 25, 2025
Hillary Clinton earlier on in the admin was much better than him. https://t.co/guUsKa387r
He was terrible. His only redeeming quality is marrying well.
What?— Marty (@martyguthrie) April 25, 2025
Blanket aid didn’t help? https://t.co/b7Mx85Idp5
Shocking!
But they did nothing about it https://t.co/z2krgsl8zG— Virginia Yankee (@VirginiaYankee1) April 25, 2025
Absolutely nothing.
Fact check: Kerry and Obama literally only sent blankets to Ukraine after 2014 invasion.— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) April 25, 2025
"We only let Russia annex Crimea in reality, not on paper." - John Kerry— Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) April 25, 2025
It was just a pretend annexation.
He’s got more plastic in his face than a recycling facility— The Honorable Harry Noze (@mogul518315) April 25, 2025
Possession is 9/10ths of something.... something....— Professimous (@professimous) April 25, 2025
There you go!
I thought he was dead.— Rose Myerson (@rosemyerson) April 25, 2025
It's an easy mistake to watch.
Russia announced they were annexing Crimea, and then occupied it, while Kerry was SoS. What is he talking about?— FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) April 25, 2025
He's always a mess.
John and the Dems refuse accountability— defundthemob (@defundthemob1) April 25, 2025
Every time.
Kerry was and continues to be a looser— Mike5C128 (@C128Mike5) April 25, 2025
Ohhhhh so they can’t just “say” they annexed Crimea?? Does Russia know that? Gosh, Putin is gonna be pretty embarrassed when he finds out…..— David S. (@dfs1974) April 25, 2025
Maybe President Trump should just say he annexes Canada and Greenland if that is all we have to do.
Yes, this POS and his boss Obama blocked any weapon delivery to Ukraine.— W. Radecki (@Walt395) April 25, 2025
Yet, the Democrats act like they are the saviors of Ukraine. So dishonest.
