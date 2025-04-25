'This Is Why You Lose:' Former Dem Drops Some TRUTH BOMBS on the...
MSNBC's Rare Truth Bomb: John Kerry Slammed for Russia's Crimea Annexation on His Watch

justmindy
justmindy | 3:50 PM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

MSNBC rarely tells the truth, but this one time they did. John Kerry did not like it one bit. He was not expecting to be called out like that. 

He goes on MSNBC for head pats. This was completely new treatment by MSNBC.

They are so delusional.

They did not 'allow' it so apparently it didn't happen or something.

He was terrible. His only redeeming quality is marrying well.

Shocking!

Absolutely nothing. 

It was just a pretend annexation.

There you go!

It's an easy mistake to watch.

He's always a mess. 

Every time.

Maybe President Trump should just say he annexes Canada and Greenland if that is all we have to do.

Yet, the Democrats act like they are the saviors of Ukraine. So dishonest.

