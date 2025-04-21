WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for...
Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan
Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting...
Bernie Sanders Pushes for Debt-Free Education but What About When His Wife Bankrupted...
Beantown Let Down: Despite Nonbinary Category, Boston Marathon Will Let Man Compete In...
Karoline Leavitt Calls 'Total FAKE NEWS' on NPR's Story About Pete Hegseth Being...
DNC Chair Spotted Having Selective Definition of Accountability After Posting 'Hegseth Has...
Chris Van Hollen Flushes His Career Down the Drain
BOOM: Pete Hegseth Spits Straight-FIRE Shutting Down Fake News Media for Latest Leaker...
THIS Fact-Check's Gonna Leave a MARK! Jessica Tarlov Gets It REALLY Wrong Babbling...
VIP
Chuck Schumer and Dems' Trip Over Team Biden While Pearl Clutching About Latest...
OH NO He Did NOT! What Bill Maher Said About AOC's 2028 Political...
Flawless VICTORY! Democrats Tried Picking a Fight with Pete Hegseth on X and...
Nutball Leftist Who EFF'D Around Pushing for Trump Admin Murders Is Now Seriously...

Jose Hermosillo’s Bold Lie to Border Patrol: Faked Illegal Status to Spark Arrest and Deceptive Narrative

justmindy
justmindy | 3:15 PM on April 21, 2025
AP Photo/Denis Poroy

You may remember hearing this terrible story about a US citizen taken prisoner by Border Patrol and detained for many days before his family was able to get him out of jail. This was obviously a scary situation as now it seemed that Border Patrol was just picking up people randomly of Latino heritage and detaining them. That is the opposite of how America is supposed to work. Clearly, there was something very wrong with the system.

Advertisement

Terrifying, right? Like most things to do with Democrats, Leftists, Immigration Activists and the Media, it was a big fat lie. 

Here are the receipts.

This goofy dude wasn't arrested at all. He set out to make a spectacle of himself. He presented himself as an illegal, made up a tall tale about being in America illegally and even swore to it. Then, he was taken into custody, because DUH! 

Recommended

Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch
Sam J.
Advertisement

When they finally figured out he was just an insane person who apparently has main character syndrome, they let him go. He's lucky they didn't hold him for committing perjury. They were actually pretty nice to him when the rubber meets the road. The moral of the story is always wait a few days before landing on your fainting couch about these stories. There are always factual details being omitted.

Leftists are stupid people.

Of course, one of the perpetually wrong 'Pod Bros' from the Obama years, thinks Trish is lying. That's all you need to know. If a 'Pod Bro' is forcefully fighting a story that sounds bad for Democrats, it's because the story is true. His whole purpose in life is running interference for bad activists and Leftist politicians (but we repeat ourselves).

Advertisement

Sounds good! Let's get it all out there!

Exactly.

Period.

Tags: BORDER ICE ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN BORDER CONTROL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch
Sam J.
WOWZA: Dana Loesch Takes Laura Loomer APART In HEATED Back and Forth for Pushing Vile, Repugnant LIE
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Bernie Sanders Pushes for Debt-Free Education but What About When His Wife Bankrupted a Whole College
justmindy
THIS Fact-Check's Gonna Leave a MARK! Jessica Tarlov Gets It REALLY Wrong Babbling About Abrego-Garcia
Sam J.
Leftists Continue Blaming Trump for Famine Deaths In War-Torn Sudan
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Reason Rep. Maxwell Frost and Other Dems in El Salvador Denied Albrego-Garcia Meeting Is TOO Funny -Watch Sam J.
Advertisement