Jose Hermosillo’s Bold Lie to Border Patrol: Faked Illegal Status to Spark Arrest and Deceptive Narrative

You may remember hearing this terrible story about a US citizen taken prisoner by Border Patrol and detained for many days before his family was able to get him out of jail. This was obviously a scary situation as now it seemed that Border Patrol was just picking up people randomly of Latino heritage and detaining them. That is the opposite of how America is supposed to work. Clearly, there was something very wrong with the system.

Jose Hermosillo, a 19 year old US citizen, was arrested & held for 10 days by ICE while visiting Arizona.



After Jose's family presented his birth certificate and social security card in court, ICE claimed that Jose had been arrested because he was "without proper immigration… pic.twitter.com/dZ5jLbNnc5 — Miranda 🖤🤍💜 (@DoomScroling) April 20, 2025

Terrifying, right? Like most things to do with Democrats, Leftists, Immigration Activists and the Media, it was a big fat lie.

On April 8, Jose Hermosillo approached Border Patrol in Tucson Arizona stating he had ILLEGALLY entered the U.S. and identified himself as a Mexican citizen. Border enforcement processed Mr. Hermosillo lawfully.



Days later, his family presented documents showing proof of U.S.… pic.twitter.com/hzOlZtjlzn — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 21, 2025

Here are the receipts.

The narrative being pushed about Jose Hermosillo is false. On April 8, Hermosillo approached Border Patrol in Tucson and stated he had entered the U.S. illegally through Nogales. He said he wanted to turn himself in and completed a sworn statement identifying as a Mexican citizen… https://t.co/dHU0NYM75b — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) April 21, 2025

This goofy dude wasn't arrested at all. He set out to make a spectacle of himself. He presented himself as an illegal, made up a tall tale about being in America illegally and even swore to it. Then, he was taken into custody, because DUH!

When they finally figured out he was just an insane person who apparently has main character syndrome, they let him go. He's lucky they didn't hold him for committing perjury. They were actually pretty nice to him when the rubber meets the road. The moral of the story is always wait a few days before landing on your fainting couch about these stories. There are always factual details being omitted.

😳



Why would anyone do something this stupid? https://t.co/jPpNSDifnh — Tekhelet17 🇺🇸 (@tekhelet17) April 21, 2025

Leftists are stupid people.

Yeah, U.S. citizens love to tell Border Patrol they’re here illegally so they can spend ten days in detention. It’s just a fun prank. https://t.co/KdPmbaamCC — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 21, 2025

Of course, one of the perpetually wrong 'Pod Bros' from the Obama years, thinks Trish is lying. That's all you need to know. If a 'Pod Bro' is forcefully fighting a story that sounds bad for Democrats, it's because the story is true. His whole purpose in life is running interference for bad activists and Leftist politicians (but we repeat ourselves).

I'm not sure what happened here, but the facts laid out by @DHSgov don't look great for the posturing taken by @KatieHobbs and @KrisMayes.



Curious if there are FOIA-able documents and bodycam footage of the incident in real-time.https://t.co/jBVJs95w4c — Brian Anderson (@AZBrianAnderson) April 21, 2025

Sounds good! Let's get it all out there!

Seems like it was either a set up by leftists to try to make Trump admin look bad or the guy was trying to avoid trafficking laws? — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) April 21, 2025

It was a set up. So that these treasonous bastards in the MSM can claim you are arresting citizens. — Writer Grl 🐊🇺🇸 (@JustAWriter71) April 21, 2025

Exactly.

So he wasn’t picked up as a part of an “immigration raid” or whatever they call it!



Lying to a federal law enforcement officer especially a sworn statement is a crime he is lucky he was only held for 10 days and wasn’t charged with that crime. — Ignatius L. Jackson, CPA (@ignatiuscpa) April 21, 2025

Period.