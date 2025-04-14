Shapiro Arson is a Stark Reminder Democrats Must Condemn Violence Against GOP, Not...
Cuomo’s AI Housing Trainwreck: ChatGPT Barfs Nonsense Plan, and He’s Too Clueless to Notice

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 AM on April 14, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Listen, Americans have to accept AI or Artificial Intelligence is here to stay and it is not going away. People need to learn to embrace it, and use it to their benefit. If you are going to use it for a project though, you definitely need to read through it because, otherwise, you may look as dumb as Cuomo. Never go full Cuomo.

Oof! That's embarrassing. He should fire some staff immediately. 

You can pay people to do that for you, after all. 

Maybe leadership just isn't for him. 

He needs to just hang it up. 

That about sums it up.

Unfortunately, the man knows no shame.

Putting COVID positive patients back in nursing homes with elderly people should have been the thing that ended his career, but Americans have short memories.

Honestly, shocked Chelsea Clinton hasn't run for office yet. She must enjoy being a rich nepo baby too much. 

The list goes on and on.

At least it's exposing lazy politicians. 

