Cuomo’s AI Housing Trainwreck: ChatGPT Barfs Nonsense Plan, and He’s Too Clueless to Notice

Listen, Americans have to accept AI or Artificial Intelligence is here to stay and it is not going away. People need to learn to embrace it, and use it to their benefit. If you are going to use it for a project though, you definitely need to read through it because, otherwise, you may look as dumb as Cuomo. Never go full Cuomo.

NEW:



Andrew Cuomo used ChatGPT to help write the housing plan he released this weekend, which included several nonsensical passages. The plan even cites to ChatGPT on a section about the Rent Guidelines Board.https://t.co/eEiDG0N7fb — Hell Gate *subscribe today!* (@HellGateNY) April 14, 2025

Oof! That's embarrassing. He should fire some staff immediately.

It is genuinely scary how careless the former-Gov was with this plan for tackling the NYC housing crisis. Yes, I make mistakes too, but if I was putting forth a proposal so my neighbors don't face homelessness or displacement I would get someone to proofread it AT LEAST? https://t.co/KBljGkvE4o — Jessy Edwards (@jessyednews) April 14, 2025

You can pay people to do that for you, after all.

He went from using McKinsey for COVID planning to using ChatGPT for housing planning. This does not bode well for consulting. https://t.co/ewcZVU5bos — Vishesh 🇺🇸 (@visheshgs) April 14, 2025

Maybe leadership just isn't for him.

He needs to just hang it up.

Arrogant, ignorant and NOT a suitable for political office. https://t.co/5gwf8txyhw — Ciao Bella (@CiaoBella2525) April 14, 2025

That about sums it up.

This is so embarrassing it should disqualify Andrew Cuomo from ever even appearing in public again. https://t.co/Stn2uIs4Fu — Tadeusz Kościuszko (@Wizardfkap) April 14, 2025

Unfortunately, the man knows no shame.

It won’t be fair to the people he’s already harmed if THIS is the thing that ends his political career but please let this be the thing that ends his political career https://t.co/Y8gmZ4V8Ah — Tim Recuber (@timr100) April 14, 2025

Putting COVID positive patients back in nursing homes with elderly people should have been the thing that ended his career, but Americans have short memories.

The Democratic party does not believe in merit. They believe in being born to the right family and waiting till it's your turn. That's how we end up with dumbasses like this in office. https://t.co/sFCxh1DovS — prolateriat sooner (@prolateriatOU) April 14, 2025

Honestly, shocked Chelsea Clinton hasn't run for office yet. She must enjoy being a rich nepo baby too much.

Former HUD Secretary.

This should be disqualifying



(in addition to sex harassment, & COVID nursing home scandals, multi-million $$ book deal still under investigation, derailing the Moreland anti-corruption commission…) https://t.co/tMySbuvsvq — Mary Brosnahan (@MaryBrosnahan) April 14, 2025

The list goes on and on.

“ChatGPT can you make this sound less evil and more appealing to New Yorkers? Make it slightly confusing and boring so people just don’t read it.” https://t.co/zuYfZOvqpL — NYC Against Cuomo (@nycagainstcuomo) April 14, 2025

A lot of people worried that evil people would use AI to advance their ends more effectively. I don't know how many people anticipated they would use AI without understanding its limitations, with the resulting incompetence actually making things worse: https://t.co/uxAuoSe1jV — Jesse Spafford (@jessespafford) April 14, 2025

At least it's exposing lazy politicians.