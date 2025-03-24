Chicago Cop Mohammed Khan Takes ‘Mirror, Mirror’ to a New Level, Kicks Rabbi’s Car in Hate-Fueled Tantrum

WUT?! CNN Panel Says 'Undocumented Workers' Will Stop Paying Taxes If IRS Data...
justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on March 24, 2025
AP Photo/Francisco Seco

If an officer is willing to do this in a situation that is not at all stressful, there was no heightened emotions or loud voices, and it wasn't just a split second decision (he walked around. looked around and thought it through), what would he do if he was dealing with a Jewish person in real life? That is terrifying!

A Chicago police officer has yet to face any disciplinary action from his police force after pleading guilty to vandalizing an elderly man’s car, according to the victim’s family, who believe the car was targeted because it belongs to a Jew.

Mohammed Khan, 35, was arrested last March after he broke the side mirrors off of the vehicle of 77-year-old Rabbi Abraham Wineberg who was visiting his granddaughter and great grandchildren in Chicago’s West Rogers Park Neighborhood.

Khan was seen in surveillance footage from around 2:30 a.m. on March 3, 2024, where he first issued a parking ticket to Wineberg, who was illegally parked in Khan’s private handicapped spot, issued to accommodate Khan’s handicapped family member. Khan was off duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle.

He can't. He clearly has anger management issues.

He plead guilty. He was using his authority as an officer to first write a ticket and then damage the vehicle. He should no longer have the privilege of being an officer. 

It is a conversation we need to have. In some societies, they still handle disputes with violence. They operate under a different moral code. Not everyone is compatible to Western way of living. 

No lies were told!

Clearly!

Tags: CHICAGO HATE CRIME JEWISH MUSLIM POLICE

