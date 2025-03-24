Chicago Cop Mohammed Khan Takes ‘Mirror, Mirror’ to a New Level, Kicks Rabbi’s Car in Hate-Fueled Tantrum

If an officer is willing to do this in a situation that is not at all stressful, there was no heightened emotions or loud voices, and it wasn't just a split second decision (he walked around. looked around and thought it through), what would he do if he was dealing with a Jewish person in real life? That is terrifying!

Advertisement

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Police Officer Mohammed Khan was caught kicking an elderly rabbi’s car mirrors after issuing a ticket.



Rabbi Abraham Wineberg’s family believes he was targeted for being a Jew.



Khan pleaded guilty last year but has faced no discipline from the police force. pic.twitter.com/XzsTeJW7MX — Kassy Akiva (@KassyAkiva) March 24, 2025

A Chicago police officer has yet to face any disciplinary action from his police force after pleading guilty to vandalizing an elderly man’s car, according to the victim’s family, who believe the car was targeted because it belongs to a Jew. Mohammed Khan, 35, was arrested last March after he broke the side mirrors off of the vehicle of 77-year-old Rabbi Abraham Wineberg who was visiting his granddaughter and great grandchildren in Chicago’s West Rogers Park Neighborhood. Khan was seen in surveillance footage from around 2:30 a.m. on March 3, 2024, where he first issued a parking ticket to Wineberg, who was illegally parked in Khan’s private handicapped spot, issued to accommodate Khan’s handicapped family member. Khan was off duty at the time and driving his personal vehicle.

How can a police officer who behaves like this possibly be trusted with the power that comes with that role? https://t.co/WLRFR0LPil — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2025

He can't. He clearly has anger management issues.

He obviously should have been kicked off the force for that and they should have followed that up by prosecuting him for the vandalism. That shouldn't even be a hard or controversial call. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 24, 2025

Thing is that he was prosecuted (surprisingly) and pled guilty, but somehow that wasn’t enough for him to lose his badge. — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2025

He plead guilty. He was using his authority as an officer to first write a ticket and then damage the vehicle. He should no longer have the privilege of being an officer.

That's completely bizarre. I don't even know what the defense would be for keeping for someone like that on the force would be. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) March 25, 2025

We are not ready for this conversation yet, but...



A very large number of people in the US need to either be deported or arrested...



they are not compatible with western values, nor will they ever be — Roy Ben-Tzvi (@Roy_Bntz) March 24, 2025

Advertisement

It is a conversation we need to have. In some societies, they still handle disputes with violence. They operate under a different moral code. Not everyone is compatible to Western way of living.

Sickening, if that police officer burned a rainbow flag he would be fired the next day. — Redrick Samson (@R_D_Z_King) March 24, 2025

No lies were told!

He can’t be trusted and should be fired immediately, probably should have never been hired — Grokcrates (@Grokcrates) March 25, 2025

Clearly!