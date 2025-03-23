It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by...
Friend’s ChatGPT Diagnosis Outsmarts Doctor, Proving AI’s Mettle in Medicine’s Future

The Moron Who Thought Stalling Engines at Red Lights Was Smart Deserves to Be Catapulted to Gitmo

justmindy
justmindy | 5:30 PM on March 23, 2025
Twitter

Every time the government starts interfering in the lives and purchases of Americans, it's very likely going to get expensive and annoying. Such is the 'climate saving' idea of car engine shut down.

Judging by the responses to this tweet, many people.

Plus, it means more auto repairs and Americans are already broke.

The Founding Fathers would be horrified!

Hating this feature might unite America.

Sigh.

That absolutely would be frightening. It makes the person walking feel they are being bullied by the car driver.

This may be an actually true conspiracy theory. 

Americans have enough to worry about without our cars stressing us out. Make it stop!

