The Moron Who Thought Stalling Engines at Red Lights Was Smart Deserves to Be Catapulted to Gitmo

Every time the government starts interfering in the lives and purchases of Americans, it's very likely going to get expensive and annoying. Such is the 'climate saving' idea of car engine shut down.

Advertisement

Whoever decided car engines should shut down any time you stop at a red light needs to be put on one of those deportation flights to El Salvador. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) March 22, 2025

Who else wants to drive a car that doesn’t have smart features? 🙋‍♀️ https://t.co/mtYWHYQWgE — Laura Powell (@LauraPowellEsq) March 22, 2025

Judging by the responses to this tweet, many people.

It’s terrible on the engine, and it doesn’t even reduce fuel consumption. Nothing but automotive virtue signaling. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) March 22, 2025

Plus, it means more auto repairs and Americans are already broke.

These buttons are a national disgrace. Forcing me to push this every time I start my car—under penalty of having my engine stop running in the Chick Fil A drive thru—is an exercise in humiliation and emasculation. A constant reminder of the many gratuitous ways in which big… pic.twitter.com/RVDjCIb1ra — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) March 22, 2025

The Founding Fathers would be horrified!

It’s made the extra step of pushing the override button automatic when starting my car. I HATE that flippin feature. https://t.co/dEHJTITFuF — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) March 23, 2025

Hating this feature might unite America.

I agree! I would never buy one. https://t.co/vGDZbzgh0E — Chad Heinrich (@chad_heinrich) March 23, 2025

When I bought my new car I asked the dealership if this could be disabled. Turns out - no. https://t.co/CMkxkXA40x — 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐧 ~🎙️🇺🇸 (@RogueLou18) March 23, 2025

Sigh.

100 percent. What genius thought it’s a great idea for your car to stop and start dozens of times a day? https://t.co/E3rzAJKnZk — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) March 22, 2025

I can't even been to describe how much I agree with this statement. This is the dumbest feature ever installed. https://t.co/Vg4VVry27Y — Mark Rossano (@markfny) March 23, 2025

as a pedestrian I also hate this feature, there’s something viscerally frightening about hearing a car’s engine turn over when you’re walking right in front of it https://t.co/MNGRVDsW8P — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) March 22, 2025

That absolutely would be frightening. It makes the person walking feel they are being bullied by the car driver.

Cars are engineered to do this so they can save a few points on an emissions test. It just burns out your starter more quickly, but hey “go green!” https://t.co/t4dIpFdRG0 — Kale Zelden (@kalezelden) March 23, 2025

Advertisement

Stupidest thing ever -

I’ve towed 2 f-150’s from

Intersections for people because they wouldn’t restart https://t.co/K8UIBPsKaU — DEFUND THE USDA (@Dusty42402999) March 23, 2025

Convince me this feature wasn’t pushed by Big Battery, Big Starter, and Big Alternator. — Justin (@thecruice) March 22, 2025

This may be an actually true conspiracy theory.

As someone that had a car in college that would stall at a red light if you didn’t throw it into park and keep your foot gently on the gas (it was a learned skill) I can say I feel a brief sense of panic when it shuts off on purpose now. — Tina Descovich 🇺🇸 (@TinaDescovich) March 23, 2025

Americans have enough to worry about without our cars stressing us out. Make it stop!