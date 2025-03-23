Is This a Joke Too, Tim? Check Out the Violent Anti-Trump Coin Passed...
Barack Obama Touts 15 Years of ACA Glory, Twitter Snaps Back: Nothing to...
It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by...
The Moron Who Thought Stalling Engines at Red Lights Was Smart Deserves to...
Oh, Canada! Our Neighbors Up North Slap U.S. with a 30-Day Tourist Timeout—Stay...
Ma'am, This Is a Wendy's! Lefty Woman MELTS DOWN Over the Term 'Climate...
Treasury Secretary Bessent: Trump Gets It, Americans Feel the Squeeze, and Our Policies...
WATCH: CA Resident Tours Locked Up Grocery Store As He Says State He...
RFK Jr. Vows to Save School Kids from Cell Phone Brain-Zapping Menace
Rasmussen Reports: 'Inflation Continues to Impact the Nation’s Eating Habits'
The Left Can't Meme Part 9,843: Lawyer Gets DRAGGED for Lame Meme About...
Pete Hegseth Challenges Nosy Judge to Sweat It Out with the Troops, Jonah...
Sounds Pretty Insurrection-y, Knucklehead: Tim Walz Claims Republicans Have 'Seized Power'
WATCH: Attorney General Pam Bondi Slams Activist Judges and Vows to Keep Fighting...

Bernie Sanders Finally Admits Trump Isn’t Wrong About Everything ... Hell Freezes Over

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on March 23, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Bernie is coming to his senses as he ages.

Advertisement

When Bernie knows the border is a problem and says illegal immigration is an issue, you know it's become a huge issue. It's also becoming a losing issue for Democrats and Bernie can see the writing on the wall.

Minimally, Karl should have asked him why his stance has changed.

Sanders goes on to admit immigration exploded under Biden and the Democrats should have done more to fix it. Duh!

What changed, Bernie?

Recommended

It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's almost like people don't want strangers in their country. 

What a concept!

The only reason he has changed his mind is because they are getting wiped out at the ballot box.

Advertisement

Basically advising them how to break the law.

Who could blame him?

Never forget!

Tags: BERNIE SANDERS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRANT IMMIGRANTS JON KARL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Is This a Joke Too, Tim? Check Out the Violent Anti-Trump Coin Passed Out at Walz's Rochester Town Hall
Amy Curtis
Barack Obama Touts 15 Years of ACA Glory, Twitter Snaps Back: Nothing to Celebrate, Champ
justmindy
The Moron Who Thought Stalling Engines at Red Lights Was Smart Deserves to Be Catapulted to Gitmo
justmindy
Ma'am, This Is a Wendy's! Lefty Woman MELTS DOWN Over the Term 'Climate Hysteria', Thus Proving the Point
Amy Curtis
Oh, Canada! Our Neighbors Up North Slap U.S. with a 30-Day Tourist Timeout—Stay Longer and Enjoy Fines
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
It's Sunday, Which Means It's Time for Margaret Brennan to Get HUMILIATED by Another Republican (WATCH) Amy Curtis
Advertisement