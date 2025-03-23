Bernie Sanders Finally Admits Trump Isn’t Wrong About Everything ... Hell Freezes Over

Bernie is coming to his senses as he ages.

KARL: "Is there anything that you think Trump has done right?"



SEN. SANDERS: "Yeah. I think cracking down on fentanyl, making sure our borders are stronger. Look, nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate." pic.twitter.com/SNfUxmYG7c — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 23, 2025

When Bernie knows the border is a problem and says illegal immigration is an issue, you know it's become a huge issue. It's also becoming a losing issue for Democrats and Bernie can see the writing on the wall.

Jon Karl could have pushed back on Bernie’s sudden embrace of border security, but hacks gotta hack. https://t.co/zX1RJNq4e9 pic.twitter.com/5yYQmFsgPu — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 23, 2025

Minimally, Karl should have asked him why his stance has changed.

“Nobody thinks illegal immigration is appropriate.”



Great! Let’s send them all home, @SenSanders! https://t.co/wrnXE7wrEX — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) March 23, 2025

Sanders goes on to admit immigration exploded under Biden and the Democrats should have done more to fix it. Duh!

What changed, Bernie?

As much as it sucks. Dems need to realize that Trumps actions on immigration are looked at positively lmao https://t.co/OXCAoOmrEK — Derek (@DraconianToast) March 23, 2025

It's almost like people don't want strangers in their country.

Bernie Sanders has become a fascist https://t.co/5WwdMoyC0S pic.twitter.com/30fqO72cxT — Cleanse the Earth (@philia95607) March 23, 2025

It’d be great if @SenSanders voted the way he talks. https://t.co/3tcEzu6YPe — Immigration Accountability Project (@I_A_Project) March 23, 2025

What a concept!

Wait…what? Bernie thinks illegal immigration is not “appropriate”. Since when? https://t.co/fFSM9aj1DY — complexi (@complexi18) March 23, 2025

Don’t be fooled by their attempts to rebrand themselves with lies. We know who they are. They did nothing during the four years of Biden https://t.co/pEn5EyosuX — TT1023 (@TT102351) March 23, 2025

The only reason he has changed his mind is because they are getting wiped out at the ballot box.

Will the real Bernie Sanders please stand up? https://t.co/bQlZSS71kB pic.twitter.com/ML3Q4HeoHr — Queen of AnCapistan (@syd_viciously) March 23, 2025

Regarding Sanders comment below: There are non profit orgs popping up in NM doing all they can to inform illegals of their “rights” yet not one informs them of their “right” to self deport. It’s all about how to stay in America even tho they came illegally. Orgs: Somos un… https://t.co/TrtivWQMFK — Leticia Muñoz (@LeticiaMunozNM) March 23, 2025

Basically advising them how to break the law.

Bernie Sanders is secretly loving the Trump admin https://t.co/cqwPAXolPp — appel (@appel_jumpscare) March 23, 2025

Who could blame him?

You lefties thought it was very important as you were facilitating the movement of some 15 million illegal immigrants into our country. You know, the great reset. You can play the election cycle lie game but we remember. https://t.co/ukfHf84PV5 — Todd Huss (@bucknut1991) March 23, 2025

Never forget!