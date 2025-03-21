Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of Unhinged Losers

CNN’s Desperate Anti-Trump Circus: Gossip Rag Digs Up Thinly Sourced Trash to Smear...
justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 21, 2025
AP Photo/Nathan Howard

Dear readers may remember Jamaal Bowman from the time he pulled the fire alarm when he was in Congress or the time he lost reelection. Never one to take a hint and go away, he is a Democrat after all, last night he was on CNN.

At least, he could be creative and come up with a new name to call Elon. This is getting boring.

Apparently, he thinks if he just keeps saying more and more outrageous things, voters will like him again or something.

That's a fair point. Maybe they are having issues procuring guests. Americans are happy with Donald Trump and his administration so maybe people don't want to look like big dummies and go on TV to claim people hate him and Elon. 

He also doesn't know how emergency doors work despite being a school administrator who had to run fire drills frequently. 

It won't be long.

Maybe he learned his lesson while in Congress.

It's like 'Jerry Springer' for nerds, but the guests have more teeth and wear expensive suits. 

He's busy trying to save the country.

Bless his heart.

They are showing how crazy the Left really is.

Oh, no. Democrats always fail up. He will have some cushy job at a non-profit very soon.

Only time will tell.

Tags: CNN DEMOCRAT ELON MUSK NAZI NEW YORK JAMAAL BOWMAN

