Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of Unhinged Losers

Dear readers may remember Jamaal Bowman from the time he pulled the fire alarm when he was in Congress or the time he lost reelection. Never one to take a hint and go away, he is a Democrat after all, last night he was on CNN.

Advertisement

Jamal Bowman (D)

Former US Congressman (NY)



He called Elon Musk a Nazi on national television!



Democrats, please keep doing this.

You all will never win another election 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AKT4bqDM0z — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) March 21, 2025

At least, he could be creative and come up with a new name to call Elon. This is getting boring.

I don’t know, but CNN bringing on Jamaal Bowman suggests to me they may have learned absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/DrBQTH57TR — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025

Apparently, he thinks if he just keeps saying more and more outrageous things, voters will like him again or something.

It's because no one will go on their show. They scraping the bottom to get liberals on there https://t.co/xdlZS1z1M0 — ND (@Ndyear72) March 21, 2025

That's a fair point. Maybe they are having issues procuring guests. Americans are happy with Donald Trump and his administration so maybe people don't want to look like big dummies and go on TV to claim people hate him and Elon.

Bowman is a proven cheat and liar who was

Voted OUT of Congress.

@CNN

Your low quality guests are only surpassed by the low quality of your producers. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 21, 2025

He also doesn't know how emergency doors work despite being a school administrator who had to run fire drills frequently.

They'll probably not learn until their programming gets fewer impressions than posts on X accounts with 100 followers.



I think that time is coming! — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) March 21, 2025

It won't be long.

Nothing screams credibility and objectivity like Jamaal Bowman. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 21, 2025

Did he pull the fire alarm on the way out of the building though? — Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) March 21, 2025

Maybe he learned his lesson while in Congress.

No no, they’ve learned plenty, this is good television. Watching a trainwreck (i.e. deranged people) is always entertaining. — AL ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@oeonest) March 21, 2025

It's like 'Jerry Springer' for nerds, but the guests have more teeth and wear expensive suits.

Tired of conservatives just taking it. Elon has wealth to go after them one at a time. Why isn't he getting them in court ?? @elonmusk — The "RIGHT" View (@BakedSalmon4) March 21, 2025

Advertisement

He's busy trying to save the country.

Jamaal looks as if he could skip a week of meals and not suffer. — David Perron (@DavidPe51482177) March 21, 2025

Bless his heart.

Or are they doing R's a favor? — CD (@ChrisDo05721484) March 21, 2025

They are showing how crazy the Left really is.

He should be toweling water droplets at a car wash. — Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) March 21, 2025

Oh, no. Democrats always fail up. He will have some cushy job at a non-profit very soon.

He doesn’t have his protection under speech and debate in Congress now. This is defamation and I hope it’s dealt with swiftly. This rhetoric is going to get people killed. — SK (@SteCK1878) March 21, 2025

Only time will tell.