Jamaal Bowman Labels Elon Musk a Nazi, Cementing Democrats as the Party of Unhinged Losers

Dear readers may remember Jamaal Bowman from the time he pulled the fire alarm when he was in Congress or the time he lost reelection. Never one to take a hint and go away, he is a Democrat after all, last night he was on CNN.
Jamal Bowman (D)— Brandon (@LibOrNormal) March 21, 2025
Former US Congressman (NY)
He called Elon Musk a Nazi on national television!
Democrats, please keep doing this.
You all will never win another election 🤡 pic.twitter.com/AKT4bqDM0z
At least, he could be creative and come up with a new name to call Elon. This is getting boring.
I don’t know, but CNN bringing on Jamaal Bowman suggests to me they may have learned absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/DrBQTH57TR— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 21, 2025
Apparently, he thinks if he just keeps saying more and more outrageous things, voters will like him again or something.
It's because no one will go on their show. They scraping the bottom to get liberals on there https://t.co/xdlZS1z1M0— ND (@Ndyear72) March 21, 2025
That's a fair point. Maybe they are having issues procuring guests. Americans are happy with Donald Trump and his administration so maybe people don't want to look like big dummies and go on TV to claim people hate him and Elon.
Bowman is a proven cheat and liar who was— Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) March 21, 2025
Voted OUT of Congress.
@CNN
Your low quality guests are only surpassed by the low quality of your producers.
He also doesn't know how emergency doors work despite being a school administrator who had to run fire drills frequently.
They'll probably not learn until their programming gets fewer impressions than posts on X accounts with 100 followers.— Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) March 21, 2025
I think that time is coming!
It won't be long.
Nothing screams credibility and objectivity like Jamaal Bowman.— The Right Answer (@theright_answer) March 21, 2025
Did he pull the fire alarm on the way out of the building though?— Jimmy Simmons (@ArticulateTHGHT) March 21, 2025
Maybe he learned his lesson while in Congress.
No no, they’ve learned plenty, this is good television. Watching a trainwreck (i.e. deranged people) is always entertaining.— AL ✝️ 🇺🇸 (@oeonest) March 21, 2025
It's like 'Jerry Springer' for nerds, but the guests have more teeth and wear expensive suits.
Tired of conservatives just taking it. Elon has wealth to go after them one at a time. Why isn't he getting them in court ?? @elonmusk— The "RIGHT" View (@BakedSalmon4) March 21, 2025
He's busy trying to save the country.
Jamaal looks as if he could skip a week of meals and not suffer.— David Perron (@DavidPe51482177) March 21, 2025
Bless his heart.
Or are they doing R's a favor?— CD (@ChrisDo05721484) March 21, 2025
They are showing how crazy the Left really is.
He should be toweling water droplets at a car wash.— Hobson - Please Stop That (@chimera246) March 21, 2025
Oh, no. Democrats always fail up. He will have some cushy job at a non-profit very soon.
He doesn’t have his protection under speech and debate in Congress now. This is defamation and I hope it’s dealt with swiftly. This rhetoric is going to get people killed.— SK (@SteCK1878) March 21, 2025
Only time will tell.
