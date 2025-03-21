Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It

Sigh. These students in the US on visas really don't get it. They are in the country as a guest. Guests who make life difficult for their hosts get kicked out. Why is this shocking?

WHOA. On March 15, a Cornell PhD student with UK and Gambian citizenship, here on a student visa, sued to overturn Trump's EO aimed at foreign students accused of "antisemitism.



Last night the DOJ emailed asking him to come to ICE to be detained and put into removal proceedings. https://t.co/NcAjjZMI1A pic.twitter.com/C72YFic1IO — Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@ReichlinMelnick) March 21, 2025

The only explanation for these posts is that they are intentional lies, as it would take exactly two seconds to search for the truth.



Taal filed this lawsuit because he knew he would be a prime target for deportation and was likely to have his visa revoked any day now. His… https://t.co/1PU91Ic76O — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2025

This is the easiest case of someone who should lose their visa that there is.



He hates America, supports terrorism, engaged in disruptive and violent activities here, and has made it clear he plans to continue to do so.



Gives the game away when you act outraged about his case. https://t.co/Dq6EEAGVuN pic.twitter.com/Gm0FgBv1Xn — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 21, 2025

If you hate your host and all they are about, just go home.

*shrug* I don't know the ins and outs of this specific situation.



However, I do know that when I have lived as a guest in another country -- which has been a significant part of my adult life -- I am very aware that I am a guest. I abide by the laws of the country and respect… https://t.co/XCPxqppovz — TulipGirl (@tulipgrrl) March 21, 2025

What a concept!

Mamodou Taal is a terrorist supporter who violated the terms of his student visa.



You have to wonder why the people who readily acknowledge the dangerous threat of Antisemitism are so strongly opposing the actions of an administration that's actually doing something about it. https://t.co/xHKByHyoYR pic.twitter.com/778FqeiGqz — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) March 21, 2025

Guess who has more rights than people studying in America as guests? Actual American citizens including the Jewish students they want permission to harass. No.

Ooh. Is Mr. Taal getting the boot? It's overdue. https://t.co/eIkTQWKc9A — Karen Orlando (@KarenFOrlando) March 21, 2025

Let's hope so!

One way or another dude is getting booted as he should. Zero synpathy. https://t.co/7QsNfNm2hG — ML (@ApeIt_INK) March 21, 2025

Zero.

This guy has only himself to blame. He knew the rules, knowingly flaunted them, then complains when he enters the “find out” stage. We have no obligation to keep this antiAmerican garbage here. He’s a guest, and he’s insulted the host. Bye. — Daniel (@dbweinger) March 21, 2025

He's literally a dual citizen in two countries. Go study in one of those places and cause problems there. The US is fed up.

💯



It is crazy this person would still be here. And still enrolled.



Thats nuts. — RCole (@rcole012) March 21, 2025

Shame on @Cornell for not kicking him out. — The Streeter (@thestreeter) March 21, 2025

They should have taken care of this problem months ago.

Seriously. Thank you!