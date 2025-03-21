WUT?! Maine School Superintendent Likens Push for 'Trans Inclusion' to Suffrage and Racial...
Taal’s Lawsuit: A Desperate Ploy to Dodge Deportation but Two Seconds of Googling Proves He’s Full of It

justmindy
justmindy | 3:10 PM on March 21, 2025
Meme

Sigh. These students in the US on visas really don't get it. They are in the country as a guest. Guests who make life difficult for their hosts get kicked out. Why is this shocking?

Doug P.
If you hate your host and all they are about, just go home.

What a concept!

Guess who has more rights than people studying in America as guests? Actual American citizens including the Jewish students they want permission to harass. No.

Let's hope so!

Zero.

He's literally a dual citizen in two countries. Go study in one of those places and cause problems there. The US is fed up.

They should have taken care of this problem months ago.

Seriously. Thank you!

