VP Vance Throws Shade at Kamala’s Vodka-Fueled Reign of Word Salad Wackery

Oh, that one is going to leave a mark!

Vince @VinceCoglianese : “How are you doing the job differently than Kamala did it?”



VP Vance @VP : “Well, I don’t have 4 shots of vodka before every meeting…one way I think Kamala tried to bring herself into the role is these word salads…and I think that I… pic.twitter.com/3nnWP9SgsE — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) March 20, 2025

Vince asked and Vance had an answer.

JD Vance ROASTS Kamala Harris when asked how he's doing the job differently from her,



VP: "Well, I don't have four shots of Vodka before every meeting." 😆pic.twitter.com/h53fTA7wVN — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) March 20, 2025

It's funny because it's (probably) true.

All available evidence says that JD Vance's comment about Kamala is correct. https://t.co/pLJf4WksZf — CatDog99 (@dog99_cat) March 20, 2025

Unfair



It was white wine and a Xanax https://t.co/Dpe1msqqwy — John Brown's Beard🇺🇦 (@johnbrownsbeard) March 20, 2025

I guess I was wrong. I thought it was wine 🤣 https://t.co/fjFzN9p2Vi — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) March 20, 2025

Best VP in American history. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/fna08p3dTH — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) March 20, 2025

To be fair, Kamala didn’t set the bar very high. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) March 20, 2025

That's funny!! Is she still drunk? — Rachel Hartman (@RachelHart1911) March 20, 2025

Probably, but at least she isn't in charge of anything right now.

Do Not Relent — ElGringo (@ElGringoB) March 20, 2025

Omg! Saying what we are all thinking 😂 — Trixie (@trixie7783) March 20, 2025

That’s why we love JD 👍🏻 — CoCo21 (@CoCo2189542428) March 20, 2025

JD Vance just nuked Kamala’s political career harder than voters did in 2024.



Kamala: ‘Well, uh, see, the thing about time… is that… hic… it’s… well… uh… who moved my drink??’



Meanwhile, Trump and Vance are actually running the country while Kamala is somewhere in… — Deplorable Weirdo (@SchoenPhotog) March 20, 2025

Millennials have prayed for a VP like @JDVance for so long ... love this unhinged patriot https://t.co/7NG1P4lmvI — Kay Smythe Hill (@KaySmythe) March 20, 2025

Long Live @JDVance !!!



🇺🇸🤘 https://t.co/eHMmIOZDnd — ... (@lesilly) March 20, 2025

JD Vance on how he’s doing the VP job differently than Kamala:



“Well, I don’t have four shots of vodka before every meeting.”



The man woke up and chose violence. pic.twitter.com/Lr7bTEaRPd — cosmo (@not_disgruntled) March 20, 2025

Vance decided he was pulling no punches today.