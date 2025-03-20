VP Vance Throws Shade at Kamala’s Vodka-Fueled Reign of Word Salad Wackery

Tim Walz Stomps on Self-Awareness AND Projection Rakes During His 'Get Money Out...
justmindy
justmindy | 10:45 AM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Oh, that one is going to leave a mark!

Vince asked and Vance had an answer.

It's funny because it's (probably) true.

Many people are saying ...

Get is straight! That's the elite combo!

An easy mistake to make, honestly.

It's honestly not close. 

Mollie Hemingway 'EDUCATES' NBC Journo Pretending Protesters Harassing Harriet Hageman In WY Were Legit
Sam J.
The bar was in hell. 

Probably, but at least she isn't in charge of anything right now.

Who can blame him?

He needs his own late night show.

It's a new generation of Republican leadership!

Oh, he really went there.

Protect Vance at all costs.

Vance decided he was pulling no punches today.

