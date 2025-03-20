TSA’s Finest: Fatima Turns Geography Lesson into TikTok Tantrum, Frames Israeli Passenger as the Villain

It's probably not a good idea to go on social media and brag about harassing a passenger just because they are Jewish.

Fatima, an Algerian TSA officer at an airport in Ohio, shared on TikTok how she deliberately told an Israeli passenger, “Safe travels to Palestine.” When he corrected her, saying “It’s Israel,” she called her manager, falsely claimed he was harassing her—something she openly… pic.twitter.com/w9WXem6qKs — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

This evil woman believes it's hilarious a passenger missed their flight because she lied about them. How awful!

If you’re gonna goad travelers into responding to you, you can’t claim harassment. https://t.co/8LggbCkWeh — ReformedSlice 🇺🇸 (@ReformedSlice) March 20, 2025

Time to make Lumpy famous, folks https://t.co/pUKCtymHcs — Clouseau! (@Clousseau3) March 20, 2025

Exactly! She wanted people to hear her story, so make sure to spread it.

Can we make Fatima well known. She is a security officer at an airport, who has admitted to lying in order to delay a passenger’s journey.



How can we trust airport security when they admit to lying . https://t.co/Pgl1AEyR19 — Daft Trader (@JohnBerra1) March 20, 2025

Also, it's terrifying a TSA Agent clearly supports a terrorist organization like Hamas. That's scary.

Al-Qaeda has targeted TSA officers for recruitment—a counterintelligence review of the agency should be mandated https://t.co/s4zWCt4hFH — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) March 20, 2025

Absolutely! Who knows what she is overlooking?

I'm sure she'd have let a terrorist on to the plane, though. Maybe even assisted. https://t.co/AYYjmuMYnx — Shoshana R (@shoshana0611) March 20, 2025

How can Americans trust she would do the right thing?

Well sunshine how’s that 15 minutes of Fame again never looking at the consequences- assuming you think Everyone has Your view wow ! What’s the next post you in tears oh how mean everyone is ! https://t.co/N95AjHSCSR — golspie7 aussie 🇦🇺🇺🇸🇭🇺🙏🇮🇱✝️ (@golspie7) March 20, 2025

Hopefully, she won't have a job for very long.

This is one of the most horrific cases of the infiltration happening across the West.



According to her account, this is a Muslim US border officer falsely claiming a traveller to Israel made threats against her. Why? Because when she referred to Israel as "Palestine," he said,… https://t.co/THtHqsSd09 — Khaled Hassan (@Khaledhzakariah) March 20, 2025

Oh, she's very bold about it!

It is incredible that an agency responsible for airport security is incapable of filtering out Islamic fanatics from its workforce.



The TSA is compromised. Firing this individual and anyone sharing her ideology should be its only short-term priority. https://t.co/DUMDOD32pT — PythonFive (@pyhtonfive) March 20, 2025

Advertisement

It's incredibly troubling.

This is her account 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/fmXvYKSerm — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) March 20, 2025

From her time line it seems also she is married to a Palestinien, this helps understand the context 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Jykg091MAS — Brother Rachid الأخ رشيد (@BrotherRasheed) March 20, 2025

She needs to be fired immediately — shorty (@shortyintexas) March 20, 2025

The sooner, the better.