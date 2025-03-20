Great, Now You Can Finance Your Midnight Taco Cravings Like a True American
TSA’s Finest: Fatima Turns Geography Lesson into TikTok Tantrum, Frames Israeli Passenger as the Villain

justmindy
justmindy | 7:45 PM on March 20, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

It's probably not a good idea to go on social media and brag about harassing a passenger just because they are Jewish.

This evil woman believes it's hilarious a passenger missed their flight because she lied about them. How awful!

Exactly! She wanted people to hear her story, so make sure to spread it.

Also, it's terrifying a TSA Agent clearly supports a terrorist organization like Hamas. That's scary.

Absolutely! Who knows what she is overlooking?

How can Americans trust she would do the right thing?

Hopefully, she won't have a job for very long.

Oh, she's very bold about it!

It's incredibly troubling. 

The sooner, the better.

