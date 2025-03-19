New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run

Tim Walz Explains Why He Had Trouble Resonating With Male Voters (Just TRY...
VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 12:10 PM on March 19, 2025
AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

Mam, are you even Irish?

A New Jersey mayor accused of drunk driving allegedly drove her toddler home from day care on St. Patrick’s Day, nearly crashing on the road only days after resigning from her job with another town.

Lumberton Township leader Gina LaPlaca was arrested for her alleged booze-induced stunt on March 17 after she picked up her 2-year-old son from day care.

The 45-year-old Democrat was allegedly captured on video by another driver swerving all over the road, nearly crashing into a utility pole before the footage was shared with police, WPVI reported, citing charging documents.

It's bad enough to drive drunk, but to need an Uber after picking up your kid from daycare is diabolical. 

Fair enough. At least, it wasn't a Florida Man in the news, this time.

Leave it to a Democrat.

That's really as low as a parent can get. 

Her husband should be furious, not defending her.

They generally are. That's why this lady didn't think she had to follow the law.

Nobody forced her to have an open container in her car.

The jokes write themselves.

Yes, please.

It's really terrible behavior.

In this particular case, this sounds like a horror flick.

