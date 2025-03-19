New Jersey Democrat Turns St. Patrick’s Day into a Boozy Toddler Taxi Disaster, Snags DUI on Daycare Run

Mam, are you even Irish?

NJ mayor Gina LaPlaca charged with DUI while driving toddler home from daycare on St. Patrick’s Day https://t.co/Y2RFuuNiuZ pic.twitter.com/jIjQuwQbzS — New York Post (@nypost) March 19, 2025

A New Jersey mayor accused of drunk driving allegedly drove her toddler home from day care on St. Patrick’s Day, nearly crashing on the road only days after resigning from her job with another town. Lumberton Township leader Gina LaPlaca was arrested for her alleged booze-induced stunt on March 17 after she picked up her 2-year-old son from day care. The 45-year-old Democrat was allegedly captured on video by another driver swerving all over the road, nearly crashing into a utility pole before the footage was shared with police, WPVI reported, citing charging documents.

It's bad enough to drive drunk, but to need an Uber after picking up your kid from daycare is diabolical.

You shouldn’t be the Mayer of any city in New Jersey if you dont get nabbed for at least one DUI https://t.co/CUVlRmJCg5 — dr nef 🇨🇦 (@DoctorNef) March 19, 2025

Fair enough. At least, it wasn't a Florida Man in the news, this time.

The photo of her cheersing with the headline is so funny https://t.co/lV55iITWOL — kev (@kevnavz1) March 19, 2025

Leave it to a Democrat.

I know we hold politicians to low standards, but driving your toddler home drunk seems disqualifying to me. https://t.co/wwjnxxYnol — Gruntled (@NeverTr74704466) March 19, 2025

That's really as low as a parent can get.

She drives drunk with an open container while their toddler is in the car & the husband is defending her? Plus, he knows she has a drinking problem & allows his child to be driven around by her? That kid needs to be removed from their custody for child endangerment. — 🇺🇲🔥Warrior Girl🔥🇺🇲 (@lar627) March 19, 2025

Her husband should be furious, not defending her.

"The 45-year-old Democrat was allegedly captured on video by another driver swerving all over the road, nearly crashing into a utility pole before the footage was shared with police, WPVI reported, citing charging documents". — Warmonger ® (@OneManRepublic) March 19, 2025

Democrats think they are above the law — MarkTwang (@MarkTwang10) March 19, 2025

They generally are. That's why this lady didn't think she had to follow the law.

This is a known political sabotage tactic in NJ.

They set up the politician out trail them. She probably had one sip. And boom… the pieces are set. — J. (@crunchy0ats) March 19, 2025

Nobody forced her to have an open container in her car.

Gina LaPlastered — TazTears💦 (@TazTears) March 19, 2025

The jokes write themselves.

Let's see this bodycam footage — Catherine (@CatherineInFL) March 19, 2025

Yes, please.

Wow I could never imagine; being impaired picking up your kid from daycare is disgusting!

Your suppose to be protecting your children not put them in harms way when it can totally be prevented! — JMos (@jusmyopinon) March 19, 2025

It's really terrible behavior.

Why is it so many adult women seem to be living their lives like they are a character in a movie? — Collin (@Collin72758702) March 19, 2025

In this particular case, this sounds like a horror flick.