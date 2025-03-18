Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earned Paycheck

If Chuck Schumer thought his appearance on 'The View' was going to ingratiate him with the American public, he was wrong.

Dem Senate leader Chuck Schumer mocks Americans who want to keep their hard-earned income and praises the government as a "barrier" to them:

"You know what their attitude is, 'I made my money all by myself. How dare your government take my money from me?' ... They hate… pic.twitter.com/vb4oDxPQ3V — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 18, 2025

What a concept! Americans want to keep the money they earn? How dare they?

Damage control tour going swimmingly. https://t.co/Rgak5jMp4x — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) March 18, 2025

His little head motion really makes it all the more patronizing.

Democrats going back to “you didn’t build that” as a promotion of government is a choice.



A bold one. https://t.co/TfHZg6Z5eK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 18, 2025

Apparently, they are going to replay some of Obama's greatest hits.

Chuck really illustrates why my contempt for politicos is deep. It IS my money, Chuck https://t.co/c1lj9YYr4f — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) March 18, 2025

They really hate regular Americans.

And what's a taxpayer's recourse when the government gets greedy? 🤔 https://t.co/DH2LWv4A14 — . (@BonnieWA) March 18, 2025

This is even more galling. Can you consider this idiot?Has never had a real job or built anything! He's literally been in congress for forty four years. Living off the people he's making fun of. https://t.co/Sbb4Q6bSXX — Mark Greenly (@MarkGreenl84090) March 18, 2025

They literally see voters as 'fat poors.'

Chuck Schumer is mocking the principles upon which this country was founded. https://t.co/ZYXLJ6Wn16 — Reelist Reviews (@reelistreview) March 18, 2025

Democrats really don't believe in anything this country was founded upon so it is not surprising.

I fail to see where this is a winning message for anyone who has ever looked at a paystub from their job: https://t.co/8VwJlz56Ks — The Watchdog (@TheWatchdogDBQ) March 18, 2025

Particularly in this economy.

You have to be a very low IQ individual to be a Dem today. https://t.co/V8ECIO0RaZ — Mike Sumner (@MikeSum08351101) March 18, 2025

Please make this a 2026 ad https://t.co/RU95Zn3iwq — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 18, 2025

Play it over and over and over again.

Yes this is exactly how we feel. And your kind are evil for doing it https://t.co/o2DvNjkPvX — Prof. & Dr. Steve D-Critical Liberty Theorist (@ActualConversa1) March 18, 2025

.@SenSchumer mocking hardworking Americans who want to keep their own money is exactly what’s wrong with the left. Out of touch!! https://t.co/hdZXVy7sb1 — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) March 18, 2025

That's truly not hyperbole; it's everything wrong with how national elected officials view the American people.

America largely revolted against the British because of a 2% tax FWIW. These people are from Mars. https://t.co/BY46rTbKid — Blanks (@bblanks20) March 18, 2025

Historically, Americans are a people who don't like taxes. Someone should remind Schumer.

This SOB IS worth 81 million. How dare he mock real hard working americans. Something he knows nothing about https://t.co/aV9y4jbY7k — Amen Oneill (@oneil_alen) March 18, 2025

He's never had a real job so how could he?