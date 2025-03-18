Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Chuck Schumer Gleefully Sneers at Weary Taxpayers Desperately Clinging to Their Hard-Earned Paycheck

justmindy
justmindy | 2:50 PM on March 18, 2025
Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP

If Chuck Schumer thought his appearance on 'The View' was going to ingratiate him with the American public, he was wrong.

What a concept! Americans want to keep the money they earn? How dare they?

His little head motion really makes it all the more patronizing. 

Apparently, they are going to replay some of Obama's greatest hits.

They really hate regular Americans.

They literally see voters as 'fat poors.'

Democrats really don't believe in anything this country was founded upon so it is not surprising. 

Particularly in this economy.

Play it over and over and over again. 

That's truly not hyperbole; it's everything wrong with how national elected officials view the American people.

Historically, Americans are a people who don't like taxes. Someone should remind Schumer.

He's never had a real job so how could he?

