From Retaliation to Redemption: IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Hunter Biden Probe Failures Promoted

Sometimes, the good guys do finish first. This is one of those feel good stories.

NEW: The two IRS whistleblowers who shed light on failures to properly investigate Hunter Biden—and were retaliated against by their leadership as a result—have received promotions from the Trump Admin & will serve senior roles at the Treasury Department.https://t.co/0UOJ3mkn4A — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 18, 2025

he two IRS whistleblowers who shed light on failures to properly investigate Hunter Biden — and who were allegedly retaliated against as a result — have now received promotions from the Trump administration. IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley and IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler will serve as senior advisers to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Just the News has learned. “Rewarding merit rather than retaliating against whistleblowers is exactly how government ought to work. At long last, I’m happy that’s finally what is happening for Gary and Joe. They earned these promotions through integrity and hard work for the American people,” Jason Foster, the founder of Empower Oversight, which is representing the IRS whistleblowers, told Just the News.

Thankfully, the Democrats did not retain control so these people who did the right thing were rewarded for doing so.

Great. Reward do-gooders. Punish the liars. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) March 18, 2025

The way it should be.

Smart move here by @SecScottBessent — Gary Shapley & Joe Ziegler bravely exposed the Biden Admin efforts to slow-walk & to shut down the Hunter Biden investigation, and they were punished for it. Major kudos to @ChuckGrassley & @EMPOWR_us for standing up for these whistleblowers. https://t.co/XGcKP0tf4J — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) March 18, 2025

It's also great to see there are still elected officials advocating for the good guys.

Senator Grassley never let up advocating for these whistleblowers.

Strange, I don't recall reading about this from any of your posts, @kyledcheney, why is that?

Not newsworthy enough for you? — HaShem's Favorite Son (@NotVictorGodwin) March 18, 2025

Of course it isn't. This paints the son of a Democrat in a bad light, after all.

Good work, all around!

Gary and Joe are still in the fight - the defamation case against Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden’s attorney - is ongoing. It is an expensive fight and the opponent seems to have bottomless pockets. Please consider donating to help @EMPOWR_us continue to fight for whistleblowers:… https://t.co/XC55QAN51n — Emily Chapple (@blonde4thewin) March 18, 2025

They are still seeking retribution from the attorney of Hunter Biden. Godspeed to them!

So happy to hear this!!! — I❤️🇺🇸 (@ICosta58893) March 18, 2025

It's a rare glimmer of hope amidst the gloom and despair that Democratic policies have cast over America these past four years.