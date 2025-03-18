Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
From Retaliation to Redemption: IRS Whistleblowers Who Exposed Hunter Biden Probe Failures Promoted

justmindy
justmindy | 3:00 PM on March 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Sometimes, the good guys do finish first. This is one of those feel good stories.

he two IRS whistleblowers who shed light on failures to properly investigate Hunter Biden — and who were allegedly retaliated against as a result — have now received promotions from the Trump administration.

IRS supervisory special agent Gary Shapley and IRS special agent Joseph Ziegler will serve as senior advisers to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Just the News has learned.

“Rewarding merit rather than retaliating against whistleblowers is exactly how government ought to work. At long last, I’m happy that’s finally what is happening for Gary and Joe. They earned these promotions through integrity and hard work for the American people,” Jason Foster, the founder of Empower Oversight, which is representing the IRS whistleblowers, told Just the News.

Thankfully, the Democrats did not retain control so these people who did the right thing were rewarded for doing so.

The way it should be.

It's also great to see there are still elected officials advocating for the good guys.

Senator Grassley never let up advocating for these whistleblowers.

Of course it isn't. This paints the son of a Democrat in a bad light, after all.

Good work, all around!

They are still seeking retribution from the attorney of Hunter Biden. Godspeed to them!

It's a rare glimmer of hope amidst the gloom and despair that Democratic policies have cast over America these past four years.

Tags: CHUCK GRASSLEY HUNTER BIDEN IRS IRS TARGETING WHISTLEBLOWER

