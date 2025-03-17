The View Derails Hard: Screeching Harpies Unleash Hot Mess Express

The ladies of 'The View' are known to go off on crazy tangents, and today's episode was really no exception.

The View is not happy that Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) doesn't want to shut down the government. Whoopi announces that he's be on the show tomorrow and reassures the liberal audience they'll assail him over it. pic.twitter.com/htjplnANm9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Whoopi kicked it off with some idle threats to Chuck Schumer for keeping the country opened.

Sara Haines says that she agrees with funding the government:

"I think that he had two awful options, and this was the one that he chose, and I actually agree. A government shutdown never looks good on the party that seems to be the one that's asking for it...[with shutting down… pic.twitter.com/lflCLfSKY7 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Sara, on the other hand, thought Chuck was in a Catch 22 and realizes the party who shuts the country down never comes off looking good. We have no information as to why Sara looks like she is enrolling in Hogwarts after today's show. That remains a mystery.

Ana Navarro clashes with Haines and starts yelling at her:



HAINES: This is taking off all the guardrails and let them do whatever the hell they want.

NAVARRO: I think that when the Democratic base is hearing chuck Schumer say, I'm going to support this funding bill is because if… pic.twitter.com/fxlyzkNpPu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Ana is quite angry lately. She's probably hungry and the Ozempic isn't working as well (allegedly). Sara was just unable to reason with her today.

Alyssa Farah Griffin agrees with Schumer to fund the government but laments "his messaging on this was a disaster."

Though she claims to be a Republican she whined that Trump's OMB would "prioritize what actually supports Donald Trump's agenda" during a shutdown.

"I think he did… pic.twitter.com/74f0kAJyL9 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

For a change, Alysssa talked, but as usual, it was nothing of substance.

Sunny Hostin wants the government shutdown because the Republican would be responsible somehow:

"I think what you fight on matters too, and I think, again, that this was a fight that needed to happen, and it didn't happen because of Chuck Schumer. If you think about it,… pic.twitter.com/JNXDYXNSte — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Sunny is just always looking for a fight.

Navarro claims Democrats are just better people than Republicans: "Republicans and Democrats are cut from a different cloth...Democrats don't have the transactional callousness to let people feel the pain of a government shutdown..." pic.twitter.com/92G51NolOu — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Navarro seems to forget she used to be a Republican, as did her husband.

On The View, actress Ellen Pompeo wonders: "Why are old, white men

the only ones who are allowed to be felons?" pic.twitter.com/qvQbOHVmlS — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Then, Ellen Pomepeo joined the crazy and apparently is angry she can't be a felon? Someone should tell her she can go commit felonies if she wants. It's not just for white men. She could go steal a purse and start small. The world is literally her oyster.

All of this hot air was expended because Trump deported violent Venezuelan gang members who were in the country illegally.

Whoopi is massively contributing to climate change with her gaseous emissions. https://t.co/7u7brmW6ox — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) March 17, 2025

Whoopi and her gaseous emissions are more than this family friendly site can take.