Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian...
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due...
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to...
MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As...
Time to Play 'White House Reporter or Lawyer for Illegal Alien Gang Members?'
Kidney Doc’s Hezbollah Fan Club Membership Finally Pays Off With a One-Way Ticket...
Randi WHINEgarten Went on MSNBC to Have Another Meltdown Over the End of...
VIP
It's a Three-Fer! Karoline Leavitt Just Reality Checked Dejected Dems, France AND a...
Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES...
OUCH! Tom Homan Drops a Mic on Journo Pushing Dem Talking Point About...
So, About Those Violent Tesla Protests? 'Informant' Who Infiltrated One Tesla Protest Shar...
Karoline Leavitt Calls BS on Media Spin About Trump 'Refusing to Comply' With...
LOL! He Made WHAT Challenge to Trump? Adam Kinzinger Hits Self-Awareness LOW, Runs...

The View Derails Hard: Screeching Harpies Unleash Hot Mess Express

justmindy
justmindy | 4:15 PM on March 17, 2025
Townhall Media

The ladies of 'The View' are known to go off on crazy tangents, and today's episode was really no exception.

Advertisement

Whoopi kicked it off with some idle threats to Chuck Schumer for keeping the country opened. 

Sara, on the other hand, thought Chuck was in a Catch 22 and realizes the party who shuts the country down never comes off looking good. We have no information as to why Sara looks like she is enrolling in Hogwarts after today's show. That remains a mystery. 

Ana is quite angry lately. She's probably hungry and the Ozempic isn't working as well (allegedly). Sara was just unable to reason with her today.

Recommended

Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

For a change, Alysssa talked, but as usual, it was nothing of substance. 

Sunny is just always looking for a fight.

Navarro seems to forget she used to be a Republican, as did her husband. 

Advertisement

Then, Ellen Pomepeo joined the crazy and apparently is angry she can't be a felon? Someone should tell her she can go commit felonies if she wants. It's not just for white men. She could go steal a purse and start small. The world is literally her oyster. 

Whoopi and her gaseous emissions are more than this family friendly site can take. 

Tags: ABC SUNNY HOSTIN THE VIEW WHOOPI GOLDBERG ALYSSA FARAH GRIFFIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members
Amy Curtis
Trump Dumps NBC Reporter Faster Than a Hot Potato ... No, Not Brian Stelter
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We Don't Care, Margaret! Marco Rubio ENDS 'Face the Nation' Host Brennan As She Defends Mahmoud Kalil
Amy Curtis
MUAHAHAHAHA! Politico Predictably Panics As Project 2025 Plan Is Playing Out 'Perfectly'
Grateful Calvin
Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to Cling to Relevance
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Yale Law Professor Steps on ALL the Rakes Lamenting the Lack of Due Process for Deported Gang Members Amy Curtis
Advertisement