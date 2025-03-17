Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to Cling to Relevance

Trump is enjoying some of his highest positive ratings, basically ever, but watching CNN, the viewer would not know that.

Writer for "The Bulwark" on CNN: I'm hearing a lot of Trump voters saying "I didn't really vote for this." pic.twitter.com/LWlAhMwdT9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

As a reminder 'The Bulwark' initially started out as the alternative for conservatives who did not like Trump. The Trump Derangement Syndrome fully ate their brains, however, and now they are just full on wine lib moms. Yes, even the men.

Because she only talks to "Trump supporters" in her fevered imagination. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) March 17, 2025

Also, no person who supports Trump is taking the time to speak to a 'Bulwark' writer.

If you were to watch CNN, you would not believe the Democrat Party is at almost historical lows for approval rating, while Trump is at his highest approval rating. Their own reporter just posted this on TwitterX.



But they bring on The Bulwark to say things, because The Bulwark's… https://t.co/pxFjHVYAWO — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2025

Both new outlets reported this live! This is had to sting!



NBC reported Trump’s 47% approval rating ties his all-time high in their polling.



CNN reported a poll conducted by SSRS revealed that the Democrat Party’s favorability rating has plummeted to an all-time low. pic.twitter.com/FjA0tBGZbl — Kambree (@KamVTV) March 16, 2025

Things look really bad for the Democrats and look great for the Republicans, but CNN is doing their best to hide that fact.

They are fooling nobody.

The Bulwark is trying to conjure up Trump voter remorse the same way they were trying to conjure up the idea that Kamala Harris would get record levels of Republican support due to Liz Cheney's endorsement. — Mobes (@JoeMobes90) March 17, 2025

Yes. None of what they say can be taken as truth because their stated motive is to elect Democrats, but CNN treats them as some kind of legitimate polling and news source. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2025

Rather than reporting the news, they seek to influence the news. They are the kind of people who think they know better than the 'fat poors', so their job is to convince you to think 'correctly' and align to their 'right think'.

Their only goal is to convince Democrats to give them money and eyeballs for attacking the GOP. — Ricky Shah (@RickyShahatty) March 17, 2025

They have found their niche.

Voter remorse is a Democrat talking point, many people have suddenly claimed this to exist in the last couple days, including theirr huge shill Robert Reich. — Corey (@CoreysName) March 17, 2025

Robert Reich is actually a very tiny sized shill, but yes, point taken. He's a very angry elf.

They are as objective and as useful for factual data as the Southern Intellectual Poverty Lawfare Center. — Sum guy (@Chi1idip) March 17, 2025

They are both propaganda agencies at this point.

Once again, I will point out that these sort of stories are always second or third hand, with the person relaying them typically incapable of actually naming the supporter.



It's the equivalent of "I know a guy who knows a guy."



Also, I just love how @CNN is effectively little… — Jason Hatton (@BourbonAndSavvy) March 17, 2025

The Democrats have one rallying cry and it's 'Fight Trump'. The majority of Americans are happy with Trump so this is going nowhere fast for them.