Pathetic 'The Bulwark' and 'CNN' Concoct a Desperate Trump Fatigue Fairy Tale to Cling to Relevance

VIP
justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on March 17, 2025
ImgFlip

Trump is enjoying some of his highest positive ratings, basically ever, but watching CNN, the viewer would not know that.

As a reminder 'The Bulwark' initially started out as the alternative for conservatives who did not like Trump. The Trump Derangement Syndrome fully ate their brains, however, and now they are just full on wine lib moms. Yes, even the men.

Also, no person who supports Trump is taking the time to speak to a 'Bulwark' writer.

Things look really bad for the Democrats and look great for the Republicans, but CNN is doing their best to hide that fact. 

They are fooling nobody.

Rather than reporting the news, they seek to influence the news. They are the kind of people who think they know better than the 'fat poors', so their job is to convince you to think 'correctly' and align to their 'right think'.

They have found their niche.

Robert Reich is actually a very tiny sized shill, but yes, point taken. He's a very angry elf.

They are both propaganda agencies at this point. 

The Democrats have one rallying cry and it's 'Fight Trump'. The majority of Americans are happy with Trump so this is going nowhere fast for them.

