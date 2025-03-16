POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
VIP
'O Shame! Where Is Thy Blush?' Shakespeare's Birthplace of Stratford-upon-Avon to Be 'Deco...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to...
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change...
Sean Spicer Gives an Example of 'How Much the DC Elitest Media Hates...
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and...
Sen. Rand Paul: 'The American People Have Lost Trust in Public Health'
New Poll Shows DISMAL Approval for Dems As New Party Leader Rises (GREAT...
Associated Propagandists (AP) Predictably Simps for Houthi Rebels After US Airstrikes
Very Odd 'YIMBYs for Harris' Founder Loves Walz’s Snarky, Slightly Racist Elon Musk...
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deporte...
Hunter Biden Jets Off to Luxury Getaway, Sticks American Taxpayers with the Secret...
Just For Fun: Robby Starbuck Discovers Evil Device That Removes the Need for...
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak...

Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy Test

justmindy
justmindy | 4:45 PM on March 16, 2025
Coconino County via AP

Numerous countries, such as Mexico, mandate that individuals seeking citizenship demonstrate fluency in the national language, encompassing both reading and writing skills. The United States should adopt a comparable standard of linguistic proficiency for citizenship, yet regrettably, it does not. However, Arkansas has identified a clever workaround. The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a mandatory credential for truck drivers, requires fluency in English. The state is now actively enforcing this regulation.

Advertisement

Good for them!

It's the best way to ensure the roads are safe.

Good job, Governor Huckabee.

Recommended

The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

The bar is literally on the ground at this point. 

Every state should implement these policies.

This sounds like a plan!

This should be a no-brainer.

Advertisement

This just seems like common sense. There isn't enough of that used anymore.

Tags: ARKANSAS IMMIGRANT SPANISH TRUCK SARAH HUCKABEE SANDERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution
Amy Curtis
POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John Fetterman (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Lefty Scold Molly Ploofkins Gets TRIGGERED by Adorable Footage of President Trump and Elon's Son
Amy Curtis
CHECKMATE: X Users GO OFF on Chess.com Account When It Crowdsources Name Change Ideas for the Bishop
Amy Curtis
Oopsie Daisy! El Salvador's President Trolls Judge After Flight of Venezuelan Gang Deportees Lands
Amy Curtis
'We Were Misled' Says the New York Times As They Admit COVID Lab-Leak Theory Was True
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution Amy Curtis
Advertisement