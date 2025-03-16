Oops! Arkansas Truckers Face $5,000 Fines If They Can’t Pass an English Literacy Test

Numerous countries, such as Mexico, mandate that individuals seeking citizenship demonstrate fluency in the national language, encompassing both reading and writing skills. The United States should adopt a comparable standard of linguistic proficiency for citizenship, yet regrettably, it does not. However, Arkansas has identified a clever workaround. The Commercial Driver’s License (CDL), a mandatory credential for truck drivers, requires fluency in English. The state is now actively enforcing this regulation.

English Checks Have Begun ‼️ Truck driver in Arkansas at a weigh station



- They’re stopping ALL trucks

- Everyone is handed a piece of paper

- They must read it out loud

- They must also write what they’re told to write



“I was actually witnessing people in handcuffs that had… pic.twitter.com/lkRAddBSfL — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 16, 2025

Good for them!

Call me elitist, pompous or bumptious, I don’t care. 🤷

EVERY person working in this country should be required to learn English.

If you can’t read, write, speak or comprehend English, you’re not qualified to drive, vote or work in my country. https://t.co/e3qilKXQy6 — That Asshole from the Home Office (@AssholeHome) March 16, 2025

Good, if you can't read the road signs you have no business driving a car much less a big rig! https://t.co/JnUBYSdE4j — Teufelhund and proud of it! (@Teufelhund73) March 16, 2025

It's the best way to ensure the roads are safe.

Arkansas is a superiorly governed state https://t.co/78ba8TsDrm — Dr. Bill Williams (@joinDrBill) March 16, 2025

Good job, Governor Huckabee.

It’s quite literally the most frustrating thing. I’m all for having whoever wants to drive can drive but if you can communicate in English you did NOT pass your CDL at a minimum. Dealing with haulers and using google translate to speak is ridiculous. Good on Arkansas. https://t.co/9IFCFdAWau — Papo Party (@Jaime305) March 16, 2025

The bar is literally on the ground at this point.

This is pretty incredible...if you can't read English, then you can't read an American Interstate sign... Which would make you a driver who can't comply with the law. WOW! Check this out👇 https://t.co/rswO8s35ZH — John Rich🇺🇸 (@johnrich) March 16, 2025

Its a matter of public safety - we need this all over the US! https://t.co/1WpygrgIEt pic.twitter.com/7mncvEv50a — RAD (@Rad_onX) March 16, 2025

Every state should implement these policies.

Arkansas is an excellent start! I-40 has been cut in the middle.



Next is to do the same in LA and/or MS, and cut 1-20 & I -10. At the same time, go north to MO, cut I-70



Iowa can cut I-80. SD can cut I-90. ND can cut I-94. Spilt America in half, deny the interstates to illegals https://t.co/oAEvOJGiZv — Labrador Skeptic (@SaysSimulation) March 16, 2025

This sounds like a plan!

Oh sweet Jesus please be real and go across the US

Especially the northern border states https://t.co/iJHzh0LOZw — Chuck Finley (@repeal_19) March 16, 2025

This should be a no-brainer.

If you can’t read traffic signs in the language of the country you’re driving in, you probably shouldn’t be behind the wheel of a 40-ton truck. https://t.co/YDXJjXWxCU — 🅿️®️🚫❌✌🏾 (@proxcee) March 16, 2025

This just seems like common sense. There isn't enough of that used anymore.