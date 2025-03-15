Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War

The people who consider themselves the 'experts' on Twitter are really so full of themselves. It's sickening. OilfieldRando has done amazing work outing the ridiculous projects US taxpayers were funding. It's truly a labor of love.

Advertisement

“Given these findings, I strongly recommend consulting new experts, such as Oilfield Rando”



Bwahaha. You thought the old experts were bad. https://t.co/81hAKVyEhH — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 15, 2025

Hi Richard, I’m a high honors engineer. I tutored calculus 1-3 and chemistry. I’ve worked for some of the biggest corporations on the planet all over the country.



You’ve got a philosophy doctorate, right? Big brain shit. https://t.co/sR6SCk3T4d — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 15, 2025

Some people have big degrees, but enjoy the manual labor earning big bucks in the United States. They can be experts, but they choose to actually contribute to society.

As it turns out, an oilfield worker who "learned to code" is better than what the institutional media has to offer



I definitely trust @Oilfield_Rando over @JuddLegum https://t.co/dwe2jbfy9z — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) March 15, 2025

It's not even particularly close.

This is like Bill Nye the science guy going after Dolf Lundgren….one of them is a real scientist and it isn’t Bill.



Richard has a bullshit degree @Oilfield_Rando has a useful one. https://t.co/2WGO8TKGrq — Glassman (@darksandpiper) March 15, 2025

Beta males don't realize some men can be masculine and brilliant.

Similar vibes and both useless.

It seems Richard loves the good old "appeal to authority" variety of logical fallacy.



Richard also doesn't understand the very people who had been running the show have incentives NOT to find problems with work performed under them.



It's why you don't do a pre buy checkup… https://t.co/ZROLlJy93u — Tim 🏴‍☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴‍☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) March 15, 2025

Richard must have missed that day in 'Statistics' class.

Our erstwhile gatekeepers are in crisis.

Thoughts & prayers 🙏 — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 15, 2025

They are becoming increasingly more useless to society.

I’ll never forget how much I hated it when philosophy majors washed out of the liberal arts and switched to STEM to completely kill the curve. — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) March 15, 2025

It's always funny to be assumed an idiot because one is outside dirty working on something. Nah bro, I just use my intelligence to actually create useful things for society. And pay off your student loan via forgiveness program. — Andrew DesO (@andydeso3) March 15, 2025

Advertisement

Some Americans want to be makers and not takers.

I love the “well-educated” PHDs in social sciences thinking they could calculate their way out of a paper bag.



Dumbest group of people on the planet, because they think they have “elite” intelligence 🤡 — Stochastic Sarcastic - The Oh! to your X (@StochasticOh) March 15, 2025

The only people impressed with them is themselves.

Rando.....you were highlighting the criminal activity before anyone. Until DOGE came on board, I was sending your messages out to my buddies every. — Wayne Turner (@tigerwat48) March 15, 2025

OilfieldRando was exposing waste WAY before it was cool.