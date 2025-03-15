Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War

The people who consider themselves the 'experts' on Twitter are really so full of themselves. It's sickening. OilfieldRando has done amazing work outing the ridiculous projects US taxpayers were funding. It's truly a labor of love.
“Given these findings, I strongly recommend consulting new experts, such as Oilfield Rando”— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) March 15, 2025
Bwahaha. You thought the old experts were bad. https://t.co/81hAKVyEhH
Hi Richard, I’m a high honors engineer. I tutored calculus 1-3 and chemistry. I’ve worked for some of the biggest corporations on the planet all over the country.— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 15, 2025
You’ve got a philosophy doctorate, right? Big brain shit. https://t.co/sR6SCk3T4d
Some people have big degrees, but enjoy the manual labor earning big bucks in the United States. They can be experts, but they choose to actually contribute to society.
As it turns out, an oilfield worker who "learned to code" is better than what the institutional media has to offer— Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) March 15, 2025
I definitely trust @Oilfield_Rando over @JuddLegum https://t.co/dwe2jbfy9z
It's not even particularly close.
This is like Bill Nye the science guy going after Dolf Lundgren….one of them is a real scientist and it isn’t Bill.— Glassman (@darksandpiper) March 15, 2025
Richard has a bullshit degree @Oilfield_Rando has a useful one. https://t.co/2WGO8TKGrq
Beta males don't realize some men can be masculine and brilliant.
lol @RadioFreeTom expertise https://t.co/eXJZbTUH4B— Michael (@naturaporia) March 15, 2025
Similar vibes and both useless.
It seems Richard loves the good old "appeal to authority" variety of logical fallacy.— Tim 🏴☠️🏴Decentralize and nullify 🏴🏴☠️ (@Tim_The_Sandman) March 15, 2025
Richard also doesn't understand the very people who had been running the show have incentives NOT to find problems with work performed under them.
It's why you don't do a pre buy checkup… https://t.co/ZROLlJy93u
Richard must have missed that day in 'Statistics' class.
Our erstwhile gatekeepers are in crisis.— Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) March 15, 2025
Thoughts & prayers 🙏
They are becoming increasingly more useless to society.
I’ll never forget how much I hated it when philosophy majors washed out of the liberal arts and switched to STEM to completely kill the curve.— SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) March 15, 2025
It's always funny to be assumed an idiot because one is outside dirty working on something. Nah bro, I just use my intelligence to actually create useful things for society. And pay off your student loan via forgiveness program.— Andrew DesO (@andydeso3) March 15, 2025
Some Americans want to be makers and not takers.
I love the “well-educated” PHDs in social sciences thinking they could calculate their way out of a paper bag.— Stochastic Sarcastic - The Oh! to your X (@StochasticOh) March 15, 2025
Dumbest group of people on the planet, because they think they have “elite” intelligence 🤡
The only people impressed with them is themselves.
Rando.....you were highlighting the criminal activity before anyone. Until DOGE came on board, I was sending your messages out to my buddies every.— Wayne Turner (@tigerwat48) March 15, 2025
OilfieldRando was exposing waste WAY before it was cool.
