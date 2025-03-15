Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in a Dirty Drug Ring

If you are in a country illegally or on some sort of temporary status, do not participate in an illegal drug ring. The law enforcement of said country generally tends to look down on that behavior. That's just fair warning.

1. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel runs a sob story about a women who was deported



2. The headline fails to mention that she was part of a drug trafficking ring pic.twitter.com/ckXA13YTQE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 15, 2025

In today's 'reasons why the Left would like you to rage', we present a woman who was deported. She was sent back to Laos. Her family members and supporters complain she has no support system in Laos, she is a mother with children in America and this is just so unfair. They failed to mention she was arrested for drug trafficking.

There is no right to be in America for non-citizens. Most immigrants understand that.



It’s why there is a probationary period before you can apply for citizenship and why good moral character + knowledge of American civics are required to become citizens. https://t.co/sv0hplWAyd — AG (@AGHamilton29) March 15, 2025

In fact, America should add a language requirement (fluency in reading and writing English), before they allow someone to become a citizen. Most other countries have a language requirement.

Nothing screams "I'm an incompetent journalist" like working for a Gannett/USA Today newspaper. https://t.co/bNLbJTFGVQ — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) March 15, 2025

They really are incompetent. They are intentionally misleading.

Why people don’t trust the media. 🤷 https://t.co/HQLcVlCUQ2 — Joel Dorman (@DormanJoel) March 15, 2025

Correct! They love to bury the lede.

Yes! They want their readers to feel sorry for a mother being separated from her children. They hope readers won't dig in and find out she is a drug trafficker, allegedly.

Hey hey, sometimes you just don't have room for certain details. https://t.co/YMYi3XrL0g — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) March 15, 2025

Isn't it funny how life works?

Insane how the story plays up her status as a mom to distract from her status as a drug dealer



If anything, the fact that she’s a mom makes her drug dealing worse pic.twitter.com/MZlvLIGsAE — John Hasson (@SonofHas) March 15, 2025

It was weed. She was taking a job from an American hippie dude. — Drew (@daprofile) March 15, 2025

Even American hippie dudes have bills to pay. Heh.

This is intended for the large percentage of the population who get their news from headlines. — rickdogg (@rickdogg821) March 15, 2025

Correct! They are very aware the American news consumer has a very short attention span.

I’m not exactly going to ‘stone’ her for dealing weed, but yeah, that will get her deported. — Stephen Carlson (@swcarlson1) March 15, 2025

There are worse crimes, but she shouldn't break any rules in a country where she isn't a citizen. Like zero laws.

Jasmine Crockett: Who is going to traffic marijuana in Milwaukee now? — Kevin Joseph (@ShiloZafun) March 15, 2025

If you don’t want to be arrested and deported, you probably shouldn’t be part of a drug smuggling operation… it’s really that simple https://t.co/5JLtDXV6WU — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) March 15, 2025

Wise words all people in America as guests should heed.