Minnesota Republicans Move to Classify TDS as a Mental Illness
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and...
VIP
Midterm ‘Moderates’: Dems Will Market 'Middle of the Road' Candidates Who Are Radical...
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters...
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at...
Dumb and Dumberer: The Great American Politi-clown Showdown to Find America’s Top Politica...
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front...
Democrats Mercilessly Savage Fetterman for Not Grinding the Entire Nation to a Screeching...
Empty Gestures: Good Luck Figuring Out What Gavin Newsom's Doing With His Hands...
'Fate Loves Irony'! Here's a Trump-Related Shot and Chaser Spotlighting the EPIC Dem...
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
'America's Dad' Tim Walz Reveals How Racist and Xenophobic He REALLY IS at...
VIP
'This Account Is a Riot'! 'Democratic Wins' Cheers on 'Huge' Anti-Trump Protest at...

Milwaukee's Bleeding-Heart Paper Spins a Sob Story for a Deported Mom Caught in a Dirty Drug Ring

justmindy
justmindy | 6:15 PM on March 15, 2025
Twitchy

If you are in a country illegally or on some sort of temporary status, do not participate in an illegal drug ring. The law enforcement of said country generally tends to look down on that behavior. That's just fair warning.

Advertisement

In today's 'reasons why the Left would like you to rage', we present a woman who was deported. She was sent back to Laos. Her family members and supporters complain she has no support system in Laos, she is a mother with children in America and this is just so unfair. They failed to mention she was arrested for drug trafficking. 

In fact, America should add a language requirement (fluency in reading and writing English), before they allow someone to become a citizen. Most other countries have a language requirement. 

Recommended

Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

They really are incompetent. They are intentionally misleading. 

Correct! They love to bury the lede.

Yes! They want their readers to feel sorry for a mother being separated from her children. They hope readers won't dig in and find out she is a drug trafficker, allegedly.

Isn't it funny how life works?

Even American hippie dudes have bills to pay. Heh.

Advertisement

Correct! They are very aware the American news consumer has a very short attention span.

There are worse crimes, but she shouldn't break any rules in a country where she isn't a citizen. Like zero laws.

Wise words all people in America as guests should heed.

Tags: DEPORTATION ICE ILLEGAL ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires
Amy Curtis
Feel the Tolerance Oozing From This Crazed Lefty As She Tells DOGE Supporters She Wants Them DEAD (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Watch Dr. Lena Wen Admit COVID 'Conspiracy Theorists' She Wanted to Imprison at Home Were RIGHT All Along
Amy Curtis
Her Body, THEIR Choice: Illinois School Admins FORCE Girls to Change in Front of a Boy
Amy Curtis
The New Hotness: Keying Swastikas Into Cybertrucks
Brett T.
Brainiac Beatdown: Engineer OilfieldRando Skewers Philosopher in Twitter’s Wit-War
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Only the Lonely: BBC Shares Film Highlighting the Plight of Migrant Workers and HOO BOY It Backfires Amy Curtis
Advertisement