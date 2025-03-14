CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in a Clownish Catastrophe

Representative Lisa McClain went on CNN and did a wonderful job hitting back against the constant negative news barrage.

🚨 911. I need to report the m*rder of CNN.



REP. MCCLAIN (R): "Look at your show. It's nothing but fearmongering. That's all the Democrats do. What's inflation doing? Is inflation up or down? Oh, it's down." pic.twitter.com/3HK3nVhlYY



"What's the prices of eggs? Oh, they're down.… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 14, 2025

Advertisement

She nailed it when she said CNN loves to focus on the negative whenever a Republican is in office. The host couldn’t wait to cut her off, eagerly insisting that they fairly cover both sides of the story. Then, to top it off, he couldn’t even get her name right—her name’s Lisa, but he called her Linda. Twice. What a clown show!

cant even get her name right… https://t.co/Bev8HVyCsI — America _Votes (@Votes4America) March 14, 2025

That was so very disrespectful.

We are begging you!

If that was the case @CNN, your viewership wouldn’t be in the toilet! https://t.co/LKEBM1uegK — Land of the free 🇺🇸 (@land4thefree) March 14, 2025

the financial media was already dead & then the fake media went & tried to become financial experts in a week & now they dead too lol https://t.co/9EO2LfFgwr — b k (@851_171_997_129) March 14, 2025

They refuse to admit Trump may have some good ideas that will improve the economy.

Very well said…the legacy media just wants to keep everyone stirred up by speculating and telling half truths. https://t.co/M4ivLNyk5z — Craig Boyd (@CBoyd1959) March 14, 2025

I’m impressed with McLain. She is a strong communicator. Maybe they should have her lead communication strategy for republicans. https://t.co/y8WY3Jyi8j — riverofgrass (@riverofgrass) March 14, 2025

She is very impressive.

This is Spot Freaking on! https://t.co/Fx77qSExQO — Kevin Searight (@SearightKevin) March 14, 2025

She nailed it.

Wow! This is our evil media and what they do. https://t.co/0BvF0MLPPK — Bored Grandma (@BoredGrandma) March 14, 2025

Its so nice to see Republicans finally call out the fake news… https://t.co/Bev8HVzaig — America _Votes (@Votes4America) March 14, 2025

Yes! It's good to see conservatives on offense for once!

Another example of CNN getting called out for BS fear mongering. https://t.co/Debiwc0oK5 — Swells60🇺🇸 (@swells60) March 14, 2025

It's about time!

"We're impartial, we're balanced, and most of all, we're accurate. That's why you're here today, Lisa."



"My name is Linda."



"Whatever. Thanks for joining us."



"Next up on CNN: are lower egg prices a racist Nazi dogwhisle? Come back after the break and find out." — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) March 14, 2025

He should have hung his head in embarrassment.

Advertisement

Democrats are negative and hate life . They don’t live long either. Bad for the heart — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) March 14, 2025

It's also why they are so unattractive.

Lisa McClain just bodied CNN on live TV. They tried the usual fearmongering, but she shut them down with facts, inflation down, eggs down, mortgages down. They only push panic, never the wins. Total smackdown — Chaotic Genius (@realchaosgenius) March 14, 2025

She had him so twisted he couldn't even get her name straight! Heh.