Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on...
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened...
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While...
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific...
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly...
Alec Baldwin Vows to Ditch Acting ... Guess the Trigger Finger’s Finally Pointing...
Did They Forget About Hunter? Vox Scolds Say It's Wrong (for Some People)...
Bernie Sanders Demands Mask Cosplay at 2025 Rally, Proves He’s Stuck in 2020
CBS News' Eco Reporter Breaks Out Debunked 'Only 10 Years Left' Playbook to...
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to...
Sen. Mark Kelly Explains Why He's Selling His Tesla in Latest Example of...
'Quiet Part Out Loud' Alert! Here's Rep. Jasmine Crockett's Argument Against Deporting Ill...
VIP
Biden's Open Border Helped the U.S. Break a Record Not Seen Since 1850
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Was Asked an Off-Script Question on MSNBC Resulting in VERY...

CNN's Credibility Circles the Drain as Host Mangles Rep. McClain’s Name Twice in a Clownish Catastrophe

justmindy
justmindy | 5:15 PM on March 14, 2025
imgflip

Representative Lisa McClain went on CNN and did a wonderful job hitting back against the constant negative news barrage. 

Advertisement

She nailed it when she said CNN loves to focus on the negative whenever a Republican is in office. The host couldn’t wait to cut her off, eagerly insisting that they fairly cover both sides of the story. Then, to top it off, he couldn’t even get her name right—her name’s Lisa, but he called her Linda. Twice. What a clown show!

That was so very disrespectful. 

We are begging you!

They refuse to admit Trump may have some good ideas that will improve the economy.

Recommended

Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy
Advertisement

She is very impressive.

She nailed it.

Yes! It's good to see conservatives on offense for once!

It's about time!

He should have hung his head in embarrassment. 

Advertisement

It's also why they are so unattractive.

She had him so twisted he couldn't even get her name straight! Heh.

Tags: CNN ECONOMY FAKE NEWS GEORGIA INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List
justmindy
Imagine Merrick Garland and Jack Smith Being Forced to Watch What Just Happened at the DOJ
Doug P.
'Trashing the Climate to Own the Cons'! Here's What Dem Sen. Mark Kelly Traded in His Tesla For
Doug P.
NBC News Never Lets a Crisis Go to Waste As They Blame Horrific CT Abuse Case on Homeschooling
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: Senate Votes and There Will Be No Government Shutdown (for a While at Least)
Doug P.
Take a Gander at How Many Lawyers Crawled Out of the Shadows to Defend Hamas-Loving Mahmoud Khalil
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Rubio Gives South African Ambassador the Boot: Rasool’s Trump Tantrum Lands Him on Persona Non Grata List justmindy
Advertisement