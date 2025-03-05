Somebody Call 911! Larry the Cable Guy Obliterates Elissa Slotkin's Anti-DOGE Desperation
Tom Nichols: The Shirtless Selfie King of Terrible Takes Strikes Again

justmindy
justmindy  |  10:10 AM on March 05, 2025
ImgFlip

Tom Nichols is a frequent flyer on Twitchy, racking up coverage for his parade of terrible takes. Conservatives love to roast him—especially when he struts poolside, shirtless, and blesses us with a selfie that screams "pepperoni pizza gone wrong." It’s the kind of image that sends us sprinting for eye bleach, clutching our pearls and a bottle of Lysol. Nichols once played dress-up as a conservative, but Trump Derangement Syndrome shattered his tiny brain like a cheap piñata. Now, he’s a nonstop nonsense machine—and last night, he didn’t disappoint.

Witness his broken brain.

It's always good to have new reasons to loathe him.

Yes, yes he is.

He received brain damage somewhere along the way.

Politics is the religion of the Left, so they can no longer tell the difference. 

In other words, it's fine to be a human being at times.

That's the truth.

They have no moral compass, so that tracks.

Nailed it. What a world Democrats have created.

