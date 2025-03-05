President Trump’s Electric Speech Sends Petty Maxwell Frost Scurrying Out with His Smug Tee

Somebody Call 911! Larry the Cable Guy Obliterates Elissa Slotkin's Anti-DOGE Desperation
justmindy
justmindy  |  11:00 AM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Florida is one of those states where the political landscape is, for the most part, pretty impressive. It boasts an excellent governor, a Republican supermajority in both the State House and Senate, two Republican U.S. Senators, and a strong contingent of Republican representatives in the U.S. House. But even with all that sunshine, there’s bound to be a little rain—enter Maxwell Frost.

He also had a T-Shirt he was proud of. 

What a look.

One of those paper Burger King crowns with his shirt would have been so sharp.

Looking at their faces, it is a fair assumption.

To be fair, a seventy-something member of their party was removed from the speech for waving his cane around, suggesting that age doesn’t necessarily bring maturity to a Democrat.

Please do not give them any ideas.

It had to be said.

Don't go away mad, just go away.

This didn't land like they intended.

