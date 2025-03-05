Rep. Lateefah Simon Yells ‘Racism!’ as Green’s Tantrum Gets Him Kicked to the Curb

Cruel Lefty Journalist Emma Vigeland LAUGHS at Video of Payton McNabb's Life-Changing Inju...
justmindy
justmindy  |  5:15 PM on March 05, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein
Last night, in a historic moment marking the beginning of his second term, the President of the United States delivered his inaugural address to Congress, a speech intended to outline his administration’s vision for the years ahead. However, the occasion was marred by the disruptive behavior of a particularly discourteous Democratic Representative, who repeatedly interrupted the President, derailing the solemnity of the event. Despite multiple stern requests from the Speaker of the House to take his seat and hold his tongue, the Representative persisted, ultimately leading to his dramatic expulsion from the Chamber. As he made his exit, Republican lawmakers jeered at his lack of decorum, a reaction that one female observer— eager to stir controversy—swiftly labeled as 'racist'.

Advertisement

 

To be fair, it is a small audience.

It's a bit like the 'Boy Who Cried Wolf' at this point. 

He was interrupting a whole room full of people, but the participants asking him to sit down were the problem.

That's not how it works.

Of course it was!

Democrats can't accept those days are over. America is tired of all of the 'critical race theory' and the 'woke' nonsense. The Left does not get to use that as a cudgel anymore.

It's almost like there were consequences to his actions and they had nothing to do with his race.

