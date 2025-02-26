MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’ Reigns Supreme

Back in the old days, Jared Moskowitz used to be one of the sensible Democrats who would sometimes play nice with Republicans to pass common sense legislation. Apparently, he tried to pull a fast one and use that street cred to get into a committee hearing.

Democrat Jared Moskowitz sent a last minute request for special privileges to join @RepMTG’s @DOGECommittee hearing on USAID.



The letter was back dated, it was to troll the committee and make it look like he was doing something.



It was denied. https://t.co/txlFaBfIcQ — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 26, 2025

MTG was not feeling it.

She said what she said.

MTG is scared of me. Looks like Comer ran into her office and told her to hide. She denied my ability to attend the committee hearing. Sad. https://t.co/OWgKcjFXmv — Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 26, 2025

No one is scared of Little Jared. What a silly goose!

This fool thinks he is someone to be scared of wtf??? Go ahead FA AND YOU CAN FO! https://t.co/y8iAIQEwJx — 🇺🇸 AMERICAN SWEETHEART 🇺🇸 (@EricaSale11) February 26, 2025

He claims to be so formidable. Did your shoe game intimidate her🤣 — Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) February 26, 2025

Does he wear nice heels?

The Democrat Party is the laughing stock of the entire world. Nothing but corruption and greed. — Battle Born🇺🇸 (@ron56_ron) February 26, 2025

You are messing with the wrong person to start be starting trouble Jared. I’m pretty sure she got a chuckle out of your post. Go talk to her. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind @JaredEMoskowitz — Tennessee Wisdom (@Craig82144620) February 26, 2025

She's also taller than him.

If only we had 534 more MTG’s in Congress. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lUyKZOXths — 1ManWolfPack (@E5CavScout) February 26, 2025

The word "No" is a complete sentence. MTG gets it. — Laurie (@laurieinri) February 26, 2025

It sure is. Now, Jared gets it, as well.

Typical scumbag move. — MAX_HEADROOM (@MaxHeadroom) February 26, 2025

So, a basic Democrat move.

In other words, @mtgreenee @RepMTG has a specific agenda she wants pushed, and doesn't want ANY other actual opinions. https://t.co/Bp19iIs98M — Flintstone (@BFlintstone4) February 26, 2025

No, she doesn't want Democrats slowing down the progress of saving American's money.

She made that a complete sentence.

She made that very clear.

And Moskowitz told me in December he had no interest in being on the DOGE subcommittee.



"I'm not interested in doing anything Marjorie Taylor Greene touches," he told me. "She's not a serious member." https://t.co/EwJW28Ucfa — bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 26, 2025

Seems like he changed his mind. Oh, well.