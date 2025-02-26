MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’ Reigns Supreme

VIP
justmindy
justmindy  |  2:40 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool, File

Back in the old days, Jared Moskowitz used to be one of the sensible Democrats who would sometimes play nice with Republicans to pass common sense legislation. Apparently, he tried to pull a fast one and use that street cred to get into a committee hearing.

MTG was not feeling it. 

She said what she said.

No one is scared of Little Jared. What a silly goose!

Does he wear nice heels?

She's also taller than him.

It sure is. Now, Jared gets it, as well.

So, a basic Democrat move.

No, she doesn't want Democrats slowing down the progress of saving American's money. 

She made that a complete sentence. 

She made that very clear.

Seems like he changed his mind. Oh, well.

