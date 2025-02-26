MTG Slams the Door on Moskowitz’s Desperate Democrat Stunt: The Queen of ‘No’ Reigns Supreme

Back in the old days, Jared Moskowitz used to be one of the sensible Democrats who would sometimes play nice with Republicans to pass common sense legislation. Apparently, he tried to pull a fast one and use that street cred to get into a committee hearing.
Democrat Jared Moskowitz sent a last minute request for special privileges to join @RepMTG’s @DOGECommittee hearing on USAID.— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) February 26, 2025
The letter was back dated, it was to troll the committee and make it look like he was doing something.
It was denied. https://t.co/txlFaBfIcQ
No. pic.twitter.com/JiN3OEzum2— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 26, 2025
MTG was not feeling it.
https://t.co/wCwvnZUwhB pic.twitter.com/XoH5pgblzi— GiovanniTweet (@giovannitweet) February 26, 2025
https://t.co/i6WpMEtQir pic.twitter.com/1ltgYVQBOP— Adam Reeder (@as_reeder) February 26, 2025
She said what she said.
https://t.co/W8jEW16r7E pic.twitter.com/YbKU3OrMhY— ✝️Alive&👟 (@AliveAndKickinQ) February 26, 2025
MTG is scared of me. Looks like Comer ran into her office and told her to hide. She denied my ability to attend the committee hearing. Sad. https://t.co/OWgKcjFXmv— Jared Moskowitz (@JaredEMoskowitz) February 26, 2025
No one is scared of Little Jared. What a silly goose!
This fool thinks he is someone to be scared of wtf??? Go ahead FA AND YOU CAN FO! https://t.co/y8iAIQEwJx— 🇺🇸 AMERICAN SWEETHEART 🇺🇸 (@EricaSale11) February 26, 2025
He claims to be so formidable. Did your shoe game intimidate her🤣— Mike Harvey (@electMikeHarvey) February 26, 2025
Does he wear nice heels?
The Democrat Party is the laughing stock of the entire world. Nothing but corruption and greed.— Battle Born🇺🇸 (@ron56_ron) February 26, 2025
You are messing with the wrong person to start be starting trouble Jared. I’m pretty sure she got a chuckle out of your post. Go talk to her. I’m sure she wouldn’t mind @JaredEMoskowitz— Tennessee Wisdom (@Craig82144620) February 26, 2025
She's also taller than him.
If only we had 534 more MTG’s in Congress. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/lUyKZOXths— 1ManWolfPack (@E5CavScout) February 26, 2025
The word "No" is a complete sentence. MTG gets it.— Laurie (@laurieinri) February 26, 2025
It sure is. Now, Jared gets it, as well.
Typical scumbag move.— MAX_HEADROOM (@MaxHeadroom) February 26, 2025
So, a basic Democrat move.
In other words, @mtgreenee @RepMTG has a specific agenda she wants pushed, and doesn't want ANY other actual opinions. https://t.co/Bp19iIs98M— Flintstone (@BFlintstone4) February 26, 2025
No, she doesn't want Democrats slowing down the progress of saving American's money.
Good!@RepMTG Stay strong. 💪'— Linda Barrett (@HonoraBarrett) February 26, 2025
It’s a ‘No’ from MTG. 😁 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/AvayFn4vy0— Erin R. Cockrell (@ErinC_2024) February 26, 2025
She made that a complete sentence.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn't waste words with deepstate representatives.#zelena #USAID #DOGE https://t.co/YQvp31OtHw— David Bane (@DavidBane1776) February 26, 2025
She made that very clear.
And Moskowitz told me in December he had no interest in being on the DOGE subcommittee.— bryan metzger (@metzgov) February 26, 2025
"I'm not interested in doing anything Marjorie Taylor Greene touches," he told me. "She's not a serious member." https://t.co/EwJW28Ucfa
Seems like he changed his mind. Oh, well.
