Eli Lilly Throws $27 Billion at America Because Tariffs Twisted Their Arm and They Liked It

justmindy
justmindy  |  1:20 PM on February 26, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Wyke

This must be what winning feels like.

More jobs is what this country needs.

On February 26, 2025, Eli Lilly announced a monumental $27 billion investment to bolster U.S. drug manufacturing, unveiling plans for four new facilities across multiple states. This move, which builds on over $50 billion in domestic investments since 2020, aims to ramp up production of key drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound, addressing soaring demand for diabetes and obesity treatments. The initiative is expected to create 3,000 high-skill jobs and 10,000 construction roles, reinforcing American manufacturing while reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. CEO David Ricks highlighted the company's optimism about its pipeline and credited pro-growth policies, such as tax incentives, for driving this historic expansion.

If America learned anything during COVID, it was this. America must make our own medicine. 

It's a very good time to be an American.

It's funny how things change when America has a leader people respect and take at his word.

Don't stop, won't stop.

These are the good, high paying jobs America needs. 

Bingo!

They can also see Trump won't tolerate them taking their business out of the country. If they do, there will be consequences. It's actually 'America First'.

This slogan should be the hyper-focus of the Trump administration.

