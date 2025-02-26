Eli Lilly Throws $27 Billion at America Because Tariffs Twisted Their Arm and They Liked It

This must be what winning feels like.

🚨 JUST IN: Eli Lilly announces $27 billion investment in the U.S.



The investments keep pouring in. pic.twitter.com/R50bogq1oE — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) February 26, 2025

More jobs is what this country needs.

On February 26, 2025, Eli Lilly announced a monumental $27 billion investment to bolster U.S. drug manufacturing, unveiling plans for four new facilities across multiple states. This move, which builds on over $50 billion in domestic investments since 2020, aims to ramp up production of key drugs like Mounjaro and Zepbound, addressing soaring demand for diabetes and obesity treatments. The initiative is expected to create 3,000 high-skill jobs and 10,000 construction roles, reinforcing American manufacturing while reducing reliance on foreign supply chains. CEO David Ricks highlighted the company's optimism about its pipeline and credited pro-growth policies, such as tax incentives, for driving this historic expansion.

More jobs for Americans https://t.co/B4eOs6AOcC — Rays Of New Dawn (@RaysOfNewDawn1) February 26, 2025

Good! We cannot be dependent on Chyna for our pharmaceutical needs. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/jYTv7moVEf — Thomas L (@slocumvamomos) February 26, 2025

If America learned anything during COVID, it was this. America must make our own medicine.

Golden Age things https://t.co/DQorwldCop — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 26, 2025

It's a very good time to be an American.

It's funny how things change when America has a leader people respect and take at his word.

Keep them investments coming💥 https://t.co/RmbSbkVABA — Mama Bear 🇺🇸 (@gribbins96447) February 26, 2025

Don't stop, won't stop.

Making America Great Again means making America the most attractive place for investment in the world and then providing American Jobs for American workers! — $8 Bartemy (@BartemyS) February 26, 2025

These are the good, high paying jobs America needs.

So much winning. Tariffs will get the manufacturers back building in the US again.



Make it too expensive to build outside US and they all run back. — Johnny West (@johnnywestt) February 26, 2025

Bingo!

Bring that manufacturing back here into the country and secure our drug supply chains! — TripleG (@Hawkeye45691) February 26, 2025

Because they can clearly see that America is now heading back in the right direction. — truescience is Bible (@Floodoftruth1) February 26, 2025

They can also see Trump won't tolerate them taking their business out of the country. If they do, there will be consequences. It's actually 'America First'.

Build American, Buy American, Hire American 🇺🇸 — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) February 26, 2025

This slogan should be the hyper-focus of the Trump administration.