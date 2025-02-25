You Got 'Em This Time! Former NBA Player Thinks He's Connected the Dots...
Federal Employee Mocking Other Federal Employees Whining About Elon Musk's Email is GLORIO...

Karoline Leavitt Shocks the Poor Press Pool with Oh-So-Clever New Reporter Rules

justmindy
justmindy  |  5:40 PM on February 25, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Oh, those snooty journalists in DC are going to hate this news. The Corporate Media hates to see Karoline Leavitt coming, but the American people love it. Those are the people who should matter, after all.

In the past, corporate media has been able to ice out independent journalists as the WHCA made the decisions about who received spots in the pool. No more! Now, the White House Press Team will make those decisions. 

They were warned. They just didn't care to listen. Perhaps, they were too arrogant to listen.

Correct! If they would have allowed new folks with audiences more access, this would not have become an issue.

The times, they are a-changing.

It's certainly a win for the American people. 

With any luck!

A live look from the White House Press Briefing Room ... maybe! Heh.

Too bad, so sad.

They made their bed, and now it is time they laid in it.

It allows for competition again. The American citizen can determine who is most trustworthy and on their side and reward that organization with their patronage.

Honestly, that will probably be how they try and frame it.

Tags: TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER WHITE HOUSE PRESS BRIEFING WHITE HOUSE PRESS CORPS KAROLINE LEAVITT

