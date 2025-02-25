Karoline Leavitt Fires Back at 'New York Times' Writer’s Absurd Tweet

TSA Announces Discontinuation of the CBP One App
justmindy
justmindy  |  10:10 PM on February 25, 2025
Townhall Media

Earlier today, Peter Baker of the New York Times penned a DRAMATIC tweet about how the current Trump administration reminded him of covering Putin in Moscow. Give us all a break.

After her long day actually working, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt had some time for Peter Baker and it was glorious.

Allowing more press outlets more access is apparently just like the Commies or something. Peter needs medication.

To be fair, the press is such a dumb opponent and they make it very easy.

The whole reason they are upset is they don't have control anymore.

He's probably in the corner rocking back and forth and crying into his sweater right this second. 

They conveniently forget anything that doesn't line up with their agenda. 

Great question!

Make sure to have plenty of popcorn.

if you ask the Left, more access and more voices is just like Communism. Don't try to understand their nonsense.

Tags: MOSCOW NEW YORK TIMES PUTIN TRUMP KAROLINE LEAVITT

