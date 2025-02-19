CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin...
Stephen Miller Ends CNN Host's Career! Trump Torches Critics!
Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its...
L.A. Mayor Bass Investigating Why She Was Out of the Country When Fires...
GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Or...
Sky High Lies: Dem Senator Chuck Schumer Says Trump’s Crashing Planes to Further...
CNN Shows Massive Way Trump and GOP Have 'Remade the Electorate' As Dems...
VIP
Newsweek's Story on Concerns About Having An Election in Ukraine Gives the Game...
ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is...
Wasteful Spending Alert! Rep. Nancy Mace Spots Possible Reason They Put 'Plus' at...
VIP
Mocking O'Malley: Former Social Security Head Laughs at Elon Musk and DOGE Labeling...
Sean Hannity Interview Has Viewers Likening President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to...
Donald the Disrupter: MAGA Loves That Democrat Hakeem Jeffries Nicknamed Trump ‘Captain Ch...
Jasmine Crockett Is Mad Her Fellow Democrats Underestimated How Selfish and Satanic Voters...

Pete Buttigieg’s Hot Take: Democrats Should Ditch Pantsuits for Aprons and Go Full Tradwife Mode

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:15 PM on February 19, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

If there is one thing Democrats will do lately, it is diagnose their issues incorrectly. Sigh.

Advertisement

Pete doesn't seem to get 'trad-wives' weren't infiltrated by Trump or the left wing. Mothers and women devoted to their homes were naturally attracted to conservatism because it protects children, concerns itself with the working class and the family pocketbook, and also basic freedom to rear children the way the parents choose.

The Left doesn't realize most people do not see their politics as their religion.

Pete might be shocked to learn most women aren't interested in learning about parenting from a man.

Recommended

Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share
justmindy
Advertisement

He gets it from his Daddy! Welp, at least it runs in the family.

Who will play 'trad-wife'? Will it be Pete or Chasten? 

Maybe it will make Americans hate them more. That would be great!

Advertisement

Everything old is new again.

Exactly! Young women were attracted to returning to the home and it became a whole movement.

They'll just lie about what they believe in like they usually do.

Tags: FAMILIES FAMILY MARRIAGE WIFE PETE BUTTIGIEG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share
justmindy
CNN Host Did NOT Let Aviation Expert's Reality Check Ruin the Preferred Spin on Recent Crashes
Doug P.
L.A. Mayor Bass Investigating Why She Was Out of the Country When Fires Started
Doug P.
GAME CHANGER: Trump Administration Declares Several Gangs and Cartels Foreign Terrorist Organizations
Amy Curtis
ABC News' Trump Headline Inspires Greg Gutfeld's 4-Step Summary of Why Media Is Circling the Drain
Doug P.
CNN Anchor Upset Over DOGE Nuclear Firings Didn’t Know Sam Brinton Stole Women’s Airport Luggage
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Finland’s Ex-Party Girl PM Teams Up with Trump to Demand Europe Pay Its Fair Share justmindy
Advertisement