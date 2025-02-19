Pete Buttigieg’s Hot Take: Democrats Should Ditch Pantsuits for Aprons and Go Full Tradwife Mode

If there is one thing Democrats will do lately, it is diagnose their issues incorrectly. Sigh.

Pete Buttigieg says the Democrat Party must infiltrate nonpolitical spaces like tradwife or parenting videos pic.twitter.com/kxbZjZyMwL — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 19, 2025

Pete doesn't seem to get 'trad-wives' weren't infiltrated by Trump or the left wing. Mothers and women devoted to their homes were naturally attracted to conservatism because it protects children, concerns itself with the working class and the family pocketbook, and also basic freedom to rear children the way the parents choose.

“You know what will make people like us again? Invading their non political spaces with our hectoring bullsh*t!” https://t.co/GtUNRAIg3g — Magills (@magills_) February 19, 2025

The Left doesn't realize most people do not see their politics as their religion.

Invade tradwife and parenting videos? My wife herself will tell you to go hell and when you have good parents, you don’t watch stupid videos made by people with kids https://t.co/j72zmucsiG — Bear (@Bear30537637) February 19, 2025

Pete might be shocked to learn most women aren't interested in learning about parenting from a man.

Hmm… I wonder why he thinks Dems need to counter the American cultural hegemony? https://t.co/BB1lp2gQZP pic.twitter.com/6TZYYIQwM0 — Derek J Knowles 🇺🇸only YOU can prevent communism (@derek_j_knowles) February 19, 2025

He gets it from his Daddy! Welp, at least it runs in the family.

So I guess we know who the next fake online tradwife actually is. https://t.co/PjYpHsX3p0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 19, 2025

Who will play 'trad-wife'? Will it be Pete or Chasten?

Maybe it will make Americans hate them more. That would be great!

Because ALL of their ideologies are utter failures. https://t.co/JU1d9KxgR0 — Regnat Populus (@FattiMaschii) February 19, 2025

This has gone so much farther than "we just want to hold hands in public"—to trying to be authoritarian to the 75% of the population that is naturally good and prefers to be good. Haranguing good people makes them sick. RFK Jr. maybe can trace our sickness craze to about 1965. https://t.co/Jxi6NpIbV4 — John Ellis (@PlaynCharacter) February 19, 2025

Communists have been doing that for DECADES....and he thinks he's coming up with something new. https://t.co/kuYIafDhFY — Emmanuel Goldstein 👁 🇺🇸🇻🇪🇪🇸 (@SCUBANERDMiami) February 19, 2025

Everything old is new again.

How? The entire reason tradwives are trending is because democrats reject tradition… The party of transitioning kids for popularity at PT conferences is going to make parenting videos that tradwives are going to watch? Just listen to yourself https://t.co/BCyFDHUGJh — Matthew Dorstewitz (@XDorstewitz) February 19, 2025

Exactly! Young women were attracted to returning to the home and it became a whole movement.

That's funny considering Democrats don't believe in marriage between one man and one woman. https://t.co/KgUZaaLgk2 — TugboatPhil - American (@TugboatPhil) February 19, 2025

They'll just lie about what they believe in like they usually do.