American Supercarrier Collides with Merchant Vessel Near Egypt's Port Said

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:10 PM on February 13, 2025
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class M. J. Lieberknecht/U.S. Navy via AP, File

The good news is no one was injured. The bad news is one of America's aircraft carriers collided with a merchant vessel. Sigh.

One would assume the merchant vessel was smaller and beholden to look out for a much larger ship, but who knows?

The merchant vessel never stood a chance.

It's time to do a thorough evaluation of all systems and people. 

Here's your sign. Literally.

This is an excellent idea.

This is another question that needs an answer.

Yes, at the end of the day, there was no loss of life and that is most important. 

This should certainly be explored.

Shhhhh! Don't give AOC any ideas.

Maybe nothing is afoot and there are no shenanigans. There just seems to be many 'accidents' with little to no explanation.

