American Supercarrier Collides with Merchant Vessel Near Egypt's Port Said

The good news is no one was injured. The bad news is one of America's aircraft carriers collided with a merchant vessel. Sigh.

BREAKING: The USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, collided with the merchant vessel Besiktas-M near Port Said, Egypt.



No injuries or flooding reported. pic.twitter.com/oyjlYbsz1R — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

How does one hit this aircraft carrier? https://t.co/6Eq373TPou — Cory Churchwell (@CoryChurch20) February 13, 2025

How in the heck do you not see an aircraft carrier? 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/IbC0BSdnxL — jd24 (@jd2413) February 13, 2025

One would assume the merchant vessel was smaller and beholden to look out for a much larger ship, but who knows?

I'll bet I know who won that shoving match... https://t.co/tSKpHaeMPC — Jim Cobb (@jimcobber) February 13, 2025

The merchant vessel never stood a chance.

Why is it that all these accidents and incidents keep happening as a result of the last 4 years when they previously happened rarely to never?



It wouldn’t happen to have anything to do with people hired based on race and gender over merit and/or qualifications now, would it? — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) February 13, 2025

It's time to do a thorough evaluation of all systems and people.

We need to put this back in print. pic.twitter.com/TvyPrjF1Fi — CosmosY (@CosmosY5) February 13, 2025

Here's your sign. Literally.

Who collided with who? Seems to me, the smaller vessel has more capability to maneuver quickly than the aircraft carrier! 🤷🏼‍♀️ — TexasGirl—God Bless President Trump 🇺🇸❤️ (@satxangel) February 13, 2025

Sounds like that navigation system needs to be updated also , @elonmusk can you have one of your coders work on that once they are done flushing out the corruption in our government — Lisa Schulte (@neonqueen) February 13, 2025

This is an excellent idea.

Why is any vessel allowed to get close enough to any US military aircraft carrier???? Should there not be a perimeter set and enforced? — EthanRPh (@ethanrph) February 13, 2025

This is another question that needs an answer.

I served on a Nimitz class carrier 20 years ago.



I'm a bit confused as to how one misses it coming lol.



Plus, this could have ended a lot worse considering how the U.S.S. Cole turned out.



Stay safe, shipmates! — Gunpowder Milkshake (@Dominion4UsAll) February 13, 2025

Yes, at the end of the day, there was no loss of life and that is most important.

The aircraft carrier should be controlled by the tugs if it’s near port shouldn’t it? It probably can’t maneuver in close quarters at that size. — No more mean tweets 🇮🇱 (@AndrewDeikel) February 13, 2025

Sounds deliberate. Who owns it, who is leasing it, and what were they carrying? Near Port Said, Egypt. Where, out in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea? — Russell Brown (@RussBrownTX) February 13, 2025

Advertisement

This should certainly be explored.

Dems blaming President Trump yet? — D.S.S. (@SuckItVileLibs) February 13, 2025

Shhhhh! Don't give AOC any ideas.

Don't want to start conspiracy theories, but starting to wonder if collisions/crashes are being orchestrated (or were previously hidden) - getting a bit ridiculous.



All the same people that were there before Trump took office forgot how to drive? — ShruggingEchoes (@ShruggingEchoes) February 13, 2025

Maybe nothing is afoot and there are no shenanigans. There just seems to be many 'accidents' with little to no explanation.