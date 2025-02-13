Bill Melugin Reveals Massachusetts' Infuriating Plan: Free Passes for Illegal Child Predators

The Democrats Invoking Ted Kennedy to Take a Health Care Jab at RFK...
justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on February 13, 2025
Twitchy

This one is stomach turning and infuriating.

So, Massachusetts cares more about virtue signaling to progressive policy nonsense than protecting children in their community. This monster was a repeat offender. What is wrong with them?

All of them released with detainers. Honestly, they aren't the only ones who should be in jail.

During one of my embeds with ICE Boston last year, they arrested four illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in a single morning. All of them had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored.  I asked a MA law enforcement source how this keeps happening there? And how does someone charged with so many counts of forcible & aggravated child rape even get bail in the first place?  “Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” is the response I got.

That is straight from Bill Melugin and he witnessed it with his own eyes. Surely the people of Massachusetts can't be ok with this?

How shameful people must leave their home state because they worry about the safety of their children! Gratefully, he found a wonderful home in Tennessee, but every state in America should be committed to ensuring the safety of kids. If the state won' do it, maybe it's time for the federal government to step in.

As it should be!

As sad and disgusting as it is, it is also true.

Heh!

Now, it's a hotbed of invasion and children are the victims.

This needs to happen. If citizens were helping known criminals, they would be charged. It's time to extend this to public officials.

