Bill Melugin Reveals Massachusetts' Infuriating Plan: Free Passes for Illegal Child Predators

This one is stomach turning and infuriating.

I’ve covered a lot of illegal immigration related stories around the country in recent years.



Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them. Even in other… pic.twitter.com/CDrFJnihrf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

So, Massachusetts cares more about virtue signaling to progressive policy nonsense than protecting children in their community. This monster was a repeat offender. What is wrong with them?

This past summer, in an operation on Nantucket Island, ICE arrested four illegal aliens who had all been charged w/ raping or sexually assaulting Nantucket children or residents. All of them had been released into the community with ICE detainers ignored.https://t.co/BcU3d4nm6u — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 13, 2025

All of them released with detainers. Honestly, they aren't the only ones who should be in jail.

During one of my embeds with ICE Boston last year, they arrested four illegal aliens charged w/ child rape in a single morning. All of them had been released by local jurisdictions with ICE detainers ignored. I asked a MA law enforcement source how this keeps happening there? And how does someone charged with so many counts of forcible & aggravated child rape even get bail in the first place? “Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” is the response I got.

That is straight from Bill Melugin and he witnessed it with his own eyes. Surely the people of Massachusetts can't be ok with this?

This is one of the many reasons we decided not to raise our children in my home state of MA. I hope my fellow massholes can get their stuff together eventually, but until then we're grateful for our new home in the great state of Tennessee. https://t.co/mweNqNsMUy — Andy Leitermann (@andyleitermann) February 13, 2025

How shameful people must leave their home state because they worry about the safety of their children! Gratefully, he found a wonderful home in Tennessee, but every state in America should be committed to ensuring the safety of kids. If the state won' do it, maybe it's time for the federal government to step in.

“Massachusetts is the only state that frequently releases illegal aliens charged w/ aggravated child rape & refuses to cooperate w/ ICE on detainer requests for them.”



Meanwhile, @GovRonDeSantis brought back the death penalty for these disgusting pedophiles. https://t.co/6T3v6Ov6Az — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) February 13, 2025

As it should be!

Massachusetts has become a groomer/pedophile’s sanctuary. Especially if you are an illegal! What a fucking disgrace of a state👎🏻😡 https://t.co/BC7X6YFGzh — American Smasher (@smasher1241) February 13, 2025

As sad and disgusting as it is, it is also true.

"“Welcome to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” is the response I got." https://t.co/jwH52UZOf7 pic.twitter.com/Me29NSBB1n — James Flood III (@jamesfloodiii) February 13, 2025

Heh!

Boy has Massachusetts fallen. Hard to believe Massachusetts was the birthplace of the American revolution. https://t.co/p4HUe3R2X6 — Bristol County, MA Notifications (@Attleboro_MA) February 13, 2025

Now, it's a hotbed of invasion and children are the victims.

Public officials and law enforcement who release violent criminals like this who reoffend should be criminally charged with "aiding and abetting" the commission of a felony — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) February 13, 2025

This needs to happen. If citizens were helping known criminals, they would be charged. It's time to extend this to public officials.