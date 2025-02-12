Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Repa...
Tick Tock: Mike Lee Calls Debt Clock 'Deeply Disturbing' As It Grows Despite...
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
'Un-Safe Space': Trans Activists Use Threats to Declare Worcester, MA a 'Gender Diverse'...
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of...
'It Stops Today!' Pam Bondi Announces Charges Against NY Gov, AG for Refusing...
REEEEEE! REEEEEE! Watch AZ Democrat Rep. Yassamin Ansari Screech Hysterically About Elon M...
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around...
VIP
Schrödinger's Constitution
'They're Coming Home': Astronauts Stranded on the ISS Will Soon Be on Terra...
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY...
OUCH! Karoline Leavitt Reality Checks CNN Journo Whining About AP Losing WH Briefing...
Cry Harder: Alex Vindman Is BIG Mad That Trump and Hegseth Rule Out...

Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and It Includes Scott Jennings

justmindy
justmindy  |  8:45 PM on February 12, 2025
CNN

It's not that often Chris Cillizza hits the nail right on the head, but this is one of those rare occasions. CNN likely won't do it because they can't have someone that sensible on the air spreading the word about good conservatism, but if they wanted a hit show, this idea would likely be it.

Advertisement

They figured out the general public is sick of the Leftist Commie talk all the time.

That's the problem. They are willing to go all in for Leftism no matter how much money they lose. 

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Advertisement

So true.

Leftists get so overwrought about free speech and people exchanging ideas. That's so weird.

Oh, he can invite Libs to dunk on if he would like. That's what the show would mostly be about, honestly. 

Yes, please.

Advertisement

It would be nice for CNN to show Jennings and all conservatives a bit more respect.

They would just all shout over him. He needs his own show where he can control the narrative and the conversation. This is excellent free advice to CNN.

Tags: CHRIS CILLIZZA CNN CONSERVATIVE GOP SCOTT JENNINGS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More
Doug P.
Kara Swisher Deeply Analyzes Elon Musk’s ’Harry Bolz’ Joke to Jake Tapper
Brett T.
Rep. Summer Lee Says Current Administration Has Contributed to Racial Terror, Demands Reparations
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt Shuts Down CNN's Kaitlin Collins About Reporter Who 'Deadnamed' Gulf of America
Brett T.
CRINGE FORCE ONE: Amazon Drops Trailer for Harris-Inspired 'Die Hard' and HOO BOY It's LAUGHABLY BAD
Amy Curtis
Congresswoman Says Black Excellence Scares Trump Because of His Mediocritry
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
This Swearing-in Photo Will Extremely Trigger Adam Schiff So Let's Spread It Around Even More Doug P.
Advertisement