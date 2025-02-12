Former CNN Employee Thinks He’s Cracked the Code for a Ratings Goldmine and It Includes Scott Jennings

It's not that often Chris Cillizza hits the nail right on the head, but this is one of those rare occasions. CNN likely won't do it because they can't have someone that sensible on the air spreading the word about good conservatism, but if they wanted a hit show, this idea would likely be it.

Honest opinion: CNN should give @ScottJenningsKY his own show.



People who love him would watch. People who hate him would watch. The point is: People would watch. — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) February 11, 2025

Strange how so many journalists are pivoting towards a centrist position after years of being radically anti-Trump and anti-Conservative. — Mella🐊 (@LoPassFilter28) February 12, 2025

They figured out the general public is sick of the Leftist Commie talk all the time.

It would definitely help CNN's ratings. — Snake Plisskenish(RedheadAppreciator)🇮🇱 (@_CrotalusAtrox_) February 12, 2025

It’s almost like you think @cnn cares about ratings.



They don’t. They are there to advance leftism. They’ll probably fire him because he humiliates their stupid arguments daily. — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) February 12, 2025

That's the problem. They are willing to go all in for Leftism no matter how much money they lose.

He has one. They just put @abbydphillip ‘s name on it



Scott & Shermichael are the sole reason the show has viewers outside airports — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) February 12, 2025

So true.

That's all it is, ratings. Doesn't matter how much damage is done, who it hurts, how the country is torn apart, the end of democracy and you're cheering from the sidelines. You ought to think about it. You're one of the villains. — Galileo (@Galileo242) February 11, 2025

Leftists get so overwrought about free speech and people exchanging ideas. That's so weird.

I don’t think @CNN is in the business of getting people to watch. — Florida Dad 🇺🇸🐊 (@Corona3743) February 12, 2025

Wrong

The best part is the chemistry between him and Abby Phillip



He needs Libs to dunk on — Just Sayin’ Yo (@JustSuspent_yo) February 12, 2025

Oh, he can invite Libs to dunk on if he would like. That's what the show would mostly be about, honestly.

Yes. I’m getting tired of having him paired with ridiculous unqualified hosts and guests to be the lone voice of reason. Scott Jennings has a lot more information and analysis to offer. — Ingrid 🇺🇸❤️🦅✊😏✊ (@Pickles_1892) February 12, 2025

Give him Anderson Coopers slot. — Luki (@hpygoluki) February 12, 2025

Yes, please.

It would create new viewership which would be a smart thing for CNN to do, for sure.



But that's exactly why they won't do it. And instead, will continue to insult their Republican commentators, by calling them d**ks on camera. 🤷‍♂️ — John D Porter (@txndc) February 12, 2025

It would be nice for CNN to show Jennings and all conservatives a bit more respect.

You’re missing the point.

Scott Jennings needs a foil.



If ABC News was smart, he’d be a regular on The View https://t.co/7Hs53g1ehY — The Narcissist Element (@seeemmeffell) February 12, 2025

They would just all shout over him. He needs his own show where he can control the narrative and the conversation. This is excellent free advice to CNN.