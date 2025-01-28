Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast

Matt Yglesias (You may call him Matty Glesias, but it's the same guy), is always complaining about conservatives. He has a Substack (don't they all) and a column. He's probably a nepo baby. Anyway, today he is hyper focused on the 'National Review'.

National Review home page is a great case study in how much more conservatives care about lib-owning than governing.



There's a Republican trifecta! Cover what they are doing! Tell us why it's good! pic.twitter.com/Aya0ePCone — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) January 28, 2025

The page is literally full of things Republicans are doing to govern, but, go off, weirdo.

Yglesias was just dead wrong here. Even his screengrab undermined his point.

For you young people, this is all a lesson learned from Krugman, who used to pride himself on NEVER reading conservatives, and then would expound on what conservatives don't ever say or don't know. https://t.co/llzpTChx6c — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) January 28, 2025

Apparently, he didn't actually read the screenshot he was using.

So, just on a random screenshot at one point in one day, the top left item is our editor-in-chief giving an overview of the new administration's policies; there's a link to our flagship podcast discussing Trump's showdown with a foreign government; and there's a trio of items on… https://t.co/Dg98u0PPlp — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 28, 2025

But other than that ... heh.

I regret to inform you that Matthew Yglesias either cannot—or will not—read. https://t.co/2NrDGrBzTE https://t.co/p4tjIaqZKQ — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2025

He was just board, wanted to be called out by one of you guys. Poor dude. pic.twitter.com/s2vee6Q3Jp — David Carter (@MrDavidCarter) January 28, 2025

Apparently, Matty was desperately in need of attention today.

But other than that, Mrs. Lincoln? pic.twitter.com/UKnIt5UilA — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 28, 2025

Matt Yglesias is a fascinating human being because he is perfectly comfortable criticizing the other side for not doing things they actually do even though he doesn't do those things himself. He's completely unaware of his own hypocrisy, yet often leans into it. — Chris Oldman (@ChrisOldman4) January 28, 2025

This is the perfect description of Matty.

But in fairness, he did take a screen shot so there's that... — Nick Sharkey (@sharkey) January 28, 2025

Bless his heart.

Yglesias’ combination of high grade smugness, laziness, and mediocrity is singular. — Coddled affluent professional (@feelsdesperate) January 28, 2025

He is very impressed with himself. He has that going for him.

I will never understand why anyone on the right takes Yglesias seriously. I've really tried giving him chance after chance, only to be reminded what a futile endeavor it is. — Joe ❤️‍🔥 (@Farragut_Fox) January 28, 2025

The Right doesn't actually take him seriously. It's just mocking him is so fun.

That guy really isn’t worth the response.



I get it, I regularly remind him how short, bald and bad at his job he is but he’s really not worth it.😂👍🏽 — InternetSafetyExpert (@memewarrefugee) January 28, 2025

It's important to frequently remind him.