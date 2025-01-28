Man Charged With Carrying Molotov Cocktails Into the Capitol
Matt Yglesias Gets Grilled by Charles Cooke in Today's Twitter Comedy Roast

justmindy
justmindy  |  7:45 PM on January 28, 2025
Twitchy

Matt Yglesias (You may call him Matty Glesias, but it's the same guy), is always complaining about conservatives. He has a Substack (don't they all) and a column. He's probably a nepo baby. Anyway, today he is hyper focused on the 'National Review'

The page is literally full of things Republicans are doing to govern, but, go off, weirdo.

Apparently, he didn't actually read the screenshot he was using.

But other than that ... heh.

Apparently,  Matty was desperately in need of attention today.

This is the perfect description of Matty.

Bless his heart.

He is very impressed with himself. He has that going for him.

The Right doesn't actually take him seriously. It's just mocking him is so fun.

It's important to frequently remind him.

